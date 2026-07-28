Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator

Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator

Structured ORB Analysis for MetaTrader 5

Trading the Open Is Simple in Theory—Not in Practice

The Opening Range gives intraday traders a clear starting point: define the early-session high and low, then observe how price behaves around those boundaries. The concept is straightforward. The execution is not. In live trading, ranges are often drawn inconsistently, an intrabar spike can be mistaken for a confirmed breakout, and traders may chase price before the market has shown acceptance outside the range.

Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator is an Opening Range Breakout indicator for MT5 designed to organize this process into a clearer, repeatable workflow. It helps traders define the session range, follow confirmed breaks, evaluate retests, monitor range-based expansion levels and stay informed through a compact panel and configurable alerts.

A Structured View of the Opening Range

The indicator builds the Opening Range from a selected session start and duration. Traders can use the standard session configuration or define a custom time window and time zone to match the instrument, broker time and trading plan.

ORH

Opening Range High

ORL

Opening Range Low

ORM

Opening Range Midpoint

 

ORH and ORL define the boundaries, while ORM helps traders judge whether price is holding one side of the range, returning toward balance or invalidating a developing setup.

Closed-Candle Breakout Confirmation

A price touch beyond ORH or ORL is not automatically treated as a completed breakout. Breakout confirmations are evaluated on closed candles, helping traders avoid reacting only to temporary movement inside a live bar.

A bullish event is confirmed when a candle closes through the upper range boundary. A bearish event is confirmed when a candle closes through the lower boundary. The indicator also uses a rearming process around the midpoint, reducing repeated same-direction markers while price remains extended on one side of the range.

This does not remove market risk or guarantee follow-through. It provides a disciplined event definition that can be evaluated within the wider session context.

Directional Context and Retest Logic

The optional bias mode compares the midpoint of the current Opening Range with the midpoint of the previous session’s range. A higher current midpoint creates an upward Opening Range context; a lower midpoint creates a downward context.

This is not a prediction of the day’s final direction. Its purpose is to distinguish between breakouts aligned with the current range relationship and breakouts occurring against it. When bias filtering is enabled, an opposite-direction breakout requires a deeper confirmation threshold before it is signalled.

After a confirmed breakout, the indicator can track a retest of the broken boundary. For a bullish setup, price must revisit ORH and hold the appropriate side of the level before a bullish confirmation close completes the retest sequence. The bearish process is mirrored around ORL. A close through the midpoint in the opposite direction invalidates the active retest context.

This structure separates three moments that are often confused in practice: the initial break, the return to the level and the confirmation after the retest.

Range-Based Targets and Session Context

Optional target levels are calculated as configurable percentages of the Opening Range width. Rather than using arbitrary fixed distances, the targets expand from the range created by the session.

Adaptive display keeps the chart focused on nearby target progression, while Extended display maintains generated levels across the active session. These targets are analytical reference levels, not automatic Take Profit orders.

The optional Session Moving Average resets when a new Opening Range begins. It provides a view of price behaviour based only on the current session and can be configured as SMA, EMA, RMA, WMA or VWMA. It is a context tool, not an automatic trailing stop.

Stay Informed Without Watching Every Tick

The Ichiyoshi Panel summarizes the current ORB state, including range completion, confirmed breakout and retest-entry conditions. Popup alerts, mobile push notifications and sound alerts can be enabled independently.

Alerts identify analytical events; they do not open trades. Position sizing, Stop Loss placement, execution and trade management remain under the trader’s control.

A Practical ORB Workflow

A disciplined workflow is to define the session, allow the Opening Range to complete, observe ORH, ORL and ORM, wait for a closed-candle breakout, evaluate directional context, then monitor a retest when appropriate. Range-based targets and the Session Moving Average can support the analysis rather than become reasons to enter blindly.

The indicator is designed for intraday traders who use session structure, breakout or breakout-retest methods and want a clearer MetaTrader 5 workflow. Start with the default settings, confirm that session time matches the broker and instrument, and test adjustments on a demo account before live use.

Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator is a technical decision-support tool. It does not guarantee signals, profits or future results. Sound risk management and independent trade judgment remain essential.

Explore more strategy-focused trading tools from Ichiyoshi through the developer’s MQL5 profile.


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5 (4)
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4.89 (93)
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Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (8)
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Volume flow Profile
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5 (1)
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Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
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Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Trading a pullback often looks simple after the move is complete. In real time, however, traders must decide which swing matters, where the retracement should be measured from, and whether price is returning to a meaningful area or merely moving through noise. Manual Fibonacci drawing can become inconsistent, especially when the market extends to a new high or low. Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE was created to bring more structure to that process. Product Overview Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE is a manual de
ICT Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Market Structure, Liquidity and Price Action Analysis for MetaTrader 5 A chart can contain plenty of information and still leave a trader without a clear decision. A BOS label may appear, liquidity may be nearby, and an order block may remain active, yet the real challenge is understanding how those elements relate to one another. ICT Yoshi Pro organizes that process into a cleaner, more disciplined MetaTrader 5 workflow. What ICT Yoshi Pro Does ICT Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicat
Yoshi ICT Framework
Le Quang Thanh
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Structured ICT Market Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Reading a chart is rarely difficult because price lacks information. The real challenge is deciding which information matters now. A Break of Structure can support continuation, but the same event may mean something different near liquidity, inside an imbalance, or during an active session. Yoshi ICT Framework Y1.01 brings these elements into one organized MetaTrader 5 workspace, helping discretionary traders evaluate structure, location, timing, a
SMC Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Reading market structure is rarely difficult because of the terminology. The real challenge is applying the same rules every time: deciding which swing matters, whether price has genuinely broken it, and what to do after a Break of Structure or Change of Character appears. Without a consistent process, charts become crowded and traders can react to isolated labels instead of evaluating the full setup. SMC Yoshi Pro is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 built for manual traders who wan
Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
A structured MT5 trend, momentum and pullback framework for clearer manual trading decisions Moving-average trading often looks simple until the market becomes less cooperative. A crossover may appear after a move is extended, timeframes may disagree, and a clean signal can turn into whipsaw inside a narrow range. The challenge is rarely a lack of indicators. It is the lack of an orderly way to connect trend, momentum, market regime, confirmation and risk. Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud is a MetaTrader
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