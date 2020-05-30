MAtsi

Professional 0 Lag MAs Trend Sensor Indicator

MAtsi is a trend sensor indicator, where 2 MA-s operates simultaneously.
It is designed to cover a wider range of dynamic trends, where MAiis not so effective.
Included averages are described in MAi indicator code section.
MAtsi indicator can run many instances, for all time frames at once, so you can test and compare results with different settings.
It is very fast and has, like all our indicators, a built-in "slider history testing" technology.
Program is design to operate in 2 automatic modes:

1. Slider mode

Turns on when attaching the indicator to the Chart or Visual Tester.
Here you can test/set your settings back in history with “slider” up to 32767 bars.
So, while Visual Testing EA, you can attach the indicator and easily adjust input parameters for critical points.
On Tester (only) you can exit "Slider mode" by pressing the <Esc> key.
You can easily switch between time frames on the selected position and compare the results.
Please watch “switching” in HD … https://youtu.be/tAoB4FPTrRU
2. Expert mode
Turns on when starting the indicator through expert with "iCustom" function.
It is designed only for EA use and “slider history testing” is disabled.
Indicator is equipped with “Error control”, so that you can always see what is going wrong and correct this.
It is tested and works very well in our EA “PointerX”.
Please watch “testing” in HD … https://youtu.be/2qh3qTaGVAE

How to trade with MAtsi?

When LINE_1 goes up and is above LINE_2 you BUY, when LINE_1 goes down and is below LINE_2 you SELL.
You also have some other options (use in combination with our indicators, use in certain other indicators …).
We recommend to run more instances of indicator on different timeframes, with different settings for better results (M15, H1, H4).

For programmers

You can include in EA-s "enum method" code. (please see MAiindicator code section)
The known commands to retrieve current and previous value are for MQL4:
double L1Cur=iCustom(NULL,MAtsi_TF_,"MAtsi",L1_MTD_,L1_st_,L1_sm_,L1_vf_,L1_lam_,L2_MTD_,L2_st_,L2_sm_,L2_vf_,L2_lam_,1,0,1);
double L1Prev=iCustom(NULL,MAtsi_TF_,"MAtsi",L1_MTD_,L1_st_,L1_sm_,L1_vf_,L1_lam_,L2_MTD_,L2_st_,L2_sm_,L2_vf_,L2_lam_,1,0,2);
double L2Cur=iCustom(NULL,MAtsi_TF_,"MAtsi",L1_MTD_,L1_st_,L1_sm_,L1_vf_,L1_lam_,L2_MTD_,L2_st_,L2_sm_,L2_vf_,L2_lam_,1,1,1);
if(L1Cur>L1Prev&&L1Cur>L2Cur) buyMAtsi_=true;
if(L1Cur<L1Prev&&L1Cur<L2Cur) sellMAtsi_=true;

where:

NULL = current symbol
MAtsi_TF_ = enum_timeframes
"MAtsi" = path/name of the custom indicator compiled program
L1(2)_MTD_ = line_1(2) method (from 0-16)
L1(2)_st_ = line_1(2) step
L1(2)_sm_ = line_1(2) smooth (lines smoothness)
L1(2)_vf_ = line_1(2) v_factor (volume factor)
L1(2)_lam_ = line_1(2) lambda
1 = last bar (1 for precise results, because bar 0 is usually not completed)
0(1) = line index
1(2) = shift

MAtsi input parameters settings

The order from left to right is: name, [default value], min-max value.
If you accidentally enter a lower or higher value, the min-max value is used.
  • L1_method [LSMA] – line_1 method
  • L1_step [35] 0-100 – line_1 step
  • *L1_smooth [0] 0-100 – line_1 smoothness
  • *L1_v_factor [1.0] 0.0-50.0 – line_1 volume factor
  • *L1_lambda [0.3] 0.0-100.0 – line_1 lambda (enabled only for REMA, REMA_Hull)
  • L2_method [MDEMA] – line_2 method
  • L2_step [8] 0-100 – line_2 step
  • *L2_smooth [0] 0-100 – line_2 smoothness
  • *L2_v_factor [1.0] 0.0-50.0 – line_2 volume factor
  • *L2_lambda [0.3] 0.0-100.0 – line_2 lambda (enabled only for REMA, REMA_Hull)
  • LastBar [0] 0-6000 – drawing the last bar (left-right descending order, 0 is the last)
  • PastBars [100] 1-6000 – bars drawing to the past (to the left)

*for certain methods is disabled, depending on the nature of the MA-s

Additional information

The demo version is built to demonstrate the main features and usability of MAtsi, MAtsiDemo.
If you like to use MAtsi unlimited or within an EA you have to buy or rent this product.
Are you satisfied with our work? Share your experiences and leave a comment.
If you need help using our trading tools or you have an issue or question, please contact me.
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Indicators
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
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4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
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Indicators
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Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Professional 0 Lag Moving Averages Indicator MAi Indicator is a complete of moving averages with no lag . With MAi you can finally trade in real time with no lag, so your trading becomes more precise, realistic and more effectively. Please see included averages and the combinations with “Hull” equation below in code section. MAi indicator can run many instances , for all time frames at once, so you can test and compare results with different settings . It is very fast and has like all our indica
TCD
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Professional Trend Convergence/Divergence Indicator TCD indicator is based on the Convergence/Divergence of Trend and shows you " up trend " (when trend grows) and " down trend " (when trend is falling). In the middle is an adjustable "stop area" on which you cannot trade. Briefly, the TCD shows you when to start or stop buy/sell . TCD indicator can run many instances, for all time frames and includes all 0 lag MAs . (Please see  MAi indicator code section) With TCD your trading becomes more pre
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Vasja Vrunc
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Professional Trend Indicator Ti indicator is based on its own oscillator and shows you trend changes . Indicator includes adjustable Polynomial and MAs channels , Trend lines and Oscillator filter with whom you can adjust the spread of indicator. You can run many instances, for all time frames at once, is very fast and has a built-in " slider history testing " technology and “ Error control ”. Program operates in 2 automatic modes: 1. Slider mode Turns on when attaching the indicator to the Cha
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PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
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Professional Prediction Indicator Based on matching the history with selected pattern model and shows the most likely outcome. Pi indicator includes Pattern line, Scanned_Past line, Matching_Pattern line, Future_Predicted line, adjustable Model Band , and some other controls. This indicator is designed primarily for professional use and is very useful in the search for the probability of the results relating to the future. Note : The results depend on model_band and past_bars . They are approxim
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Vasja Vrunc
Indicators
Professional Support&Resistance Indicator. This indicator is primarily intended for professional use by brokers. There are countless options to choose from and it is one of the best tools in the stock market today. The indicator is optimized for use with EAs. For programmers to retrieve output index value is for MQL4; (EXAMPLE) bool buySNR=false,sellSNR=false; char count=100; char limit=1; char dist=3; for(short cnt=0;cnt<=count;cnt++) {    double    snr_middle=iCustom(NULL,TF_,"::Indicators\\SN
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