Professional 0 Lag MAs Trend Sensor Indicator

MAtsi is a trend sensor indicator, where 2 MA-s operates simultaneously.

It is designed to cover a wider range of dynamic trends, where MAiis not so effective.

Included averages are described in MAi indicator code section.

MAtsi indicator can run many instances, for all time frames at once, so you can test and compare results with different settings.

It is very fast and has, like all our indicators, a built-in "slider history testing" technology.

Program is design to operate in 2 automatic modes:



1. Slider mode



Turns on when attaching the indicator to the Chart or Visual Tester.

Here you can test/set your settings back in history with “slider” up to 32767 bars.

So, while Visual Testing EA, you can attach the indicator and easily adjust input parameters for critical points.

On Tester (only) you can exit "Slider mode" by pressing the <Esc> key.

You can easily switch between time frames on the selected position and compare the results.

Please watch “switching” in HD … https://youtu.be/tAoB4FPTrRU



Turns on when starting the indicator through expert with "iCustom" function.

It is designed only for EA use and “slider history testing” is disabled.

Indicator is equipped with “Error control”, so that you can always see what is going wrong and correct this.

It is tested and works very well in our EA “ PointerX ”.

Please watch “testing” in HD … https://youtu.be/2qh3qTaGVAE



How to trade with MAtsi?



For programmers

double L1Cur= iCustom ( NULL ,MAtsi_TF_, "MAtsi" ,L1_MTD_,L1_st_,L1_sm_,L1_vf_,L1_lam_,L2_MTD_,L2_st_,L2_sm_,L2_vf_,L2_lam_, 1 , 0 , 1 ); double L1Prev= iCustom ( NULL ,MAtsi_TF_, "MAtsi" ,L1_MTD_,L1_st_,L1_sm_,L1_vf_,L1_lam_,L2_MTD_,L2_st_,L2_sm_,L2_vf_,L2_lam_, 1 , 0 , 2 ); double L2Cur= iCustom ( NULL ,MAtsi_TF_, "MAtsi" ,L1_MTD_,L1_st_,L1_sm_,L1_vf_,L1_lam_,L2_MTD_,L2_st_,L2_sm_,L2_vf_,L2_lam_, 1 , 1 , 1 ); if (L1Cur>L1Prev&&L1Cur>L2Cur) buyMAtsi_= true ; if (L1Cur<L1Prev&&L1Cur<L2Cur) sellMAtsi_= true ;

Whengoes up and is aboveyou, whengoes down and is belowyouYou also have some other options (use in combination with our indicators, use in certain other indicators …).We recommend to runof indicator, withfor better results (M15, H1, H4).You can include in EA-s "enum method" code. (please seeindicator code section)The known commands to retrieve current and previous value are for MQL4:

NULL = current symbol

MAtsi_TF_ = enum_timeframes

"MAtsi" = path/name of the custom indicator compiled program

L1(2)_MTD_ = line_1(2) method (from 0-16)

L1(2)_st_ = line_1(2) step

L1(2)_sm_ = line_1(2) smooth (lines smoothness)

L1(2)_vf_ = line_1(2) v_factor (volume factor)

L1(2)_lam_ = line_1(2) lambda

1 = last bar (1 for precise results, because bar 0 is usually not completed)

0(1) = line index

1(2) = shift

MAtsi input parameters settings



where:

L1_method [LSMA] – line_1 method

L1_step [35] 0-100 – line_1 step

*L1_smooth [0] 0-100 – line_1 smoothness

*L1_v_factor [1.0] 0.0-50.0 – line_1 volume factor

*L1_lambda [0.3] 0.0-100.0 – line_1 lambda (enabled only for REMA, REMA_Hull)

L2_method [MDEMA] – line_2 method

L2_step [8] 0-100 – line_2 step

*L2_smooth [0] 0-100 – line_2 smoothness

*L2_v_factor [1.0] 0.0-50.0 – line_2 volume factor

*L2_lambda [0.3] 0.0-100.0 – line_2 lambda (enabled only for REMA, REMA_Hull)

LastBar [0] 0-6000 – drawing the last bar (left-right descending order, 0 is the last)

PastBars [100] 1-6000 – bars drawing to the past (to the left)

*for certain methods is disabled, depending on the nature of the MA-s

Additional information

The order from left to right is: name, [default value], min-max value.If you accidentally enter a lower or higher value, the min-max value is used.

The demo version is built to demonstrate the main features and usability of MAtsi, MAtsiDemo.

If you like to use MAtsi unlimited or within an EA you have to buy or rent this product.

Are you satisfied with our work? Share your experiences and leave a comment.

If you need help using our trading tools or you have an issue or question, please contact me.

VLabs