MAi

Professional 0 Lag Moving Averages Indicator

MAi Indicator is a complete of moving averages with no lag.
With MAi you can finally trade in real time with no lag, so your trading becomes more precise, realistic and more effectively.
Please see included averages and the combinations with “Hull” equation below in code section.
MAi indicator can run many instances, for all time frames at once, so you can test and compare results with different settings.
It is very fast and has like all our indicators a built-in "slider history testing" technology.
Program is design to operate in 2 automatic modes:

1. Slider mode

Turns on when attaching the indicator to the Chart or Visual Tester.
Here you can test/set your settings back in history with “slider” up to 32767 bars.
So, while Visual Testing EA, you can attach the indicator and easily adjust input parameters for critical points.
On Tester (only) you can exit "Slider mode" by pressing the <Esc> key.
You can easily switch between time frames on the selected position and compare the results.
Please watch “switching” in HD … https://youtu.be/D2BeTLSPbY4
2. Expert mode
Turns on when starting the indicator through expert with "iCustom" function.
It is designed only for EA use and “slider history testing” is disabled.
Indicator is equipped with “Error control”, so that you can always see what is going wrong and correct this.
It is tested and works very well in our EA “PointerX”.
Please watch “testing” in HD … https://youtu.be/L5VYcW3L_Ms

All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.

How to trade with MAi?

It is very simple. If MAi line goes up then BUY, when goes down SELL.
You also have many other options (two instances with different settings, when the line intersects the other, use in other indicators …).
We recommend to run more instances of indicator on different timeframes, with different settings for better results (M5, M15, H1, H4).

For programmers

You can include in EA-s:

enum method
{
   SMA         =0,   /*SMA (Simple_MA)*/
   LWMA        =1,   /*LWMA (Linear_Weighted_MA)*/
   SWMA        =2,   /*SWMA (Sine_Weighted_MA)*/
   LSMA        =3,   /*LSMA (Least_Squares_MA)*/
   TRIMA       =4,   /*TRIMA (Triangular_MA)*/
   ILRS        =5,   /*ILRS (Integral_of_Linear_Regression_Slope)*/
   EMA         =6,   /*EMA (Exponential_MA)*/
   DEMA        =7,   /*DEMA (Double_EMA)*/
   MDEMA       =8,   /*MDEMA (Median_DEMA)*/
   TEMA        =9,   /*TEMA (Triple_EMA)*/
   REMA        =10,  /*REMA (Regularized_EMA)*/
   T3          =11,  /*T3 (Tillson)*/
   EMA_Hull    =12,  /*EMA_Hull*/
   DEMA_Hull   =13,  /*DEMA_Hull*/
   TEMA_Hull   =14,  /*TEMA_Hull*/
   REMA_Hull   =15,  /*REMA_Hull*/
   T3_Hull     =16,  /*T3_Hull*/
};

The known commands to retrieve current and previous value are for MQL4:

double maiCur=iCustom(NULL,MA_TF_,"MAi",MA_MTD_,a_st_,a_sm_,a_vf_,a_lam_,1,0,1);
double maiPrev=iCustom(NULL,MA_TF_,"MAi",MA_MTD_,a_st_,a_sm_,a_vf_,a_lam_,1,0,2);
if (maiCur>maiPrev) buyMAI_=true;
if (maiCur<maiPrev) sellMAI_=true;

where:

  • NULL = current symbol
  • MA_TF_ = enum_timeframes
  • "MAi" = path/name of the custom indicator compiled program
  • MA_MTD_ = method (from 0-16 in above order)
  • a_st_ = indicator step
  • a_sm_ = smooth (lines smoothness)
  • a_vf_ = v_factor (volume factor)
  • a_lam_ = lambda
  • 1 = last bar (1 for precise results, because bar 0 is usually not completed)
  • 0 = line index
  • 1(2) = shift

MAi input parameters settings

The order from left to right is: name, [default value], min-max value.
If you accidentally enter a lower or higher value, the min-max value is used.
  • Method [LSMA] – indicator method
  • Step [25] 0-100 – indicator step
  • *Smooth [0] 0-100 – lines smoothness
  • *V_factor [1.0] 0.0-50.0 – volume factor
  • *Lambda [0.3] 0.0-100.0 – lambda (enabled only for REMA, REMA_Hull)
  • LastBar [0] 0-6000 – drawing the last bar (left-right descending order, 0 is the last)
  • PastBars [100] 1-6000 – bars drawing to the past (to the left)

*for certain methods is disabled, depending on the nature of the MA-s

Additional information

The demo version is built to demonstrate the main features and usability of MAi, MAiDemo.
If you like to use MAi unlimited or within an EA you have to buy or rent this product.
Are you satisfied with our work? Share your experiences and leave a comment.
If you need help using our trading tools or you have an issue or question, please contact me.
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Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
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Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
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4.43 (7)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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