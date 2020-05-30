Professional 0 Lag Moving Averages Indicator

MAi Indicator is a complete of moving averages with no lag.

With MAi you can finally trade in real time with no lag, so your trading becomes more precise, realistic and more effectively.

Please see included averages and the combinations with “Hull” equation below in code section.

MAi indicator can run many instances, for all time frames at once, so you can test and compare results with different settings.

It is very fast and has like all our indicators a built-in "slider history testing" technology.

Program is design to operate in 2 automatic modes:



1. Slider mode



Turns on when attaching the indicator to the Chart or Visual Tester.

Here you can test/set your settings back in history with “slider” up to 32767 bars.

So, while Visual Testing EA, you can attach the indicator and easily adjust input parameters for critical points.

On Tester (only) you can exit "Slider mode" by pressing the <Esc> key.

You can easily switch between time frames on the selected position and compare the results.

Please watch “switching” in HD … https://youtu.be/D2BeTLSPbY4



Turns on when starting the indicator through expert with "iCustom" function.

It is designed only for EA use and “slider history testing” is disabled.

Indicator is equipped with “Error control”, so that you can always see what is going wrong and correct this.

It is tested and works very well in our EA “PointerX”.

Please watch “testing” in HD … https://youtu.be/L5VYcW3L_Ms

All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.

How to trade with MAi?



For programmers



It is very simple. If MAi line goes up then, when goes downYou also have many other options (two instances with different settings, when the line intersects the other, use in other indicators …).We recommend to run more instances of indicator on different timeframes, with different settings for better results (M5, M15, H1, H4).

You can include in EA-s:

enum method { SMA = 0 , LWMA = 1 , SWMA = 2 , LSMA = 3 , TRIMA = 4 , ILRS = 5 , EMA = 6 , DEMA = 7 , MDEMA = 8 , TEMA = 9 , REMA = 10 , T3 = 11 , EMA_Hull = 12 , DEMA_Hull = 13 , TEMA_Hull = 14 , REMA_Hull = 15 , T3_Hull = 16 , };

The known commands to retrieve current and previous value are for MQL4:

double maiCur= iCustom ( NULL ,MA_TF_, "MAi" ,MA_MTD_,a_st_,a_sm_,a_vf_,a_lam_, 1 , 0 , 1 ); double maiPrev= iCustom ( NULL ,MA_TF_, "MAi" ,MA_MTD_,a_st_,a_sm_,a_vf_,a_lam_, 1 , 0 , 2 ); if (maiCur>maiPrev) buyMAI_= true ; if (maiCur<maiPrev) sellMAI_= true ;

where:

NULL = current symbol

MA_TF_ = enum_timeframes

"MAi" = path/name of the custom indicator compiled program

MA_MTD_ = method (from 0-16 in above order)

a_st_ = indicator step

a_sm_ = smooth (lines smoothness)

a_vf_ = v_factor (volume factor)

a_lam_ = lambda

1 = last bar (1 for precise results, because bar 0 is usually not completed)

0 = line index

1(2) = shift

MAi input parameters settings

Method [LSMA] – indicator method

Step [25] 0-100 – indicator step

*Smooth [0] 0-100 – lines smoothness

*V_factor [1.0] 0.0-50.0 – volume factor

*Lambda [0.3] 0.0-100.0 – lambda (enabled only for REMA, REMA_Hull)

LastBar [0] 0-6000 – drawing the last bar (left-right descending order, 0 is the last)

PastBars [100] 1-6000 – bars drawing to the past (to the left)

*for certain methods is disabled, depending on the nature of the MA-s

Additional information

The order from left to right is: name, [default value], min-max value.If you accidentally enter a lower or higher value, the min-max value is used.

The demo version is built to demonstrate the main features and usability of MAi, MAiDemo.

If you like to use MAi unlimited or within an EA you have to buy or rent this product.

Are you satisfied with our work? Share your experiences and leave a comment.

If you need help using our trading tools or you have an issue or question, please contact me.

VLabs