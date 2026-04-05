Ultimate Pattern Builder Scanner

Ultimate pattern builder Scanner (multi time frame and currency pair)

Allows you to build any pattern with up to 3 candlesticks.

This Scanner is basically indicator with scanning feature, you can now create your own candlestick patterns and scan them in real time at any time frame and currency pair (stocks, energies, crypto...). Now you can use full potential of indicator in real time trading. If you dont know yet what is so special about this ultimate pattern builder software collection: it allows you to create any pattern you want, by modifying body and both wicks separately to your needs. If you ever wanted to create your own patterns, or just adjust any known popular pattern, then this is perfect for you.

When you pruchase this, CONTACT me, that i help you with setup!!!

With this scanner you will not miss any pattern that you ever wanted to trade on realtime charts. If you want to go even further and have auto trade or just test any strategy, then get

Expert advisor:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52303

Main scanning feature:

  • Multi currency pair: Choose which pairs from your symbol list you want to simultaneously scan. You can enable to have all 28 default forex pairs, or add them 1 by 1, you can add any other trading entity from the list (gold, oil, crypto indices...)
  • Multi time frame: Choose which time frame you want to scan at the same time, you can choose between primary 8 time frames, add them all or 1 by 1. Everything is scanned instantly  

Graphic user interface:

  • Panel: On the chart, where you drag your scanner and confirm settings, you will see panel with symbols and time frames you chose. Whenever there is new signal (pattern) detected in live, number with signal will appear on that panel. Signal #1 for first candle in the pattern, signal 2# for second, and signal #3 for third. You cant have case A and case B at the same time
  • Log of messages: beside panel there can be displayed log of messages for every new signal.
  • Alarm: upon signal arrival you can get separately window with alarms, and you can scroll it to the bottom to see oldest signals
  • Email alarming: for every detected pattern, you can get email
  • Push notification: if you are using mobile metatrader you can connect it to your desktop metatrader and get notifications for alarms to your mobile phone/tablet...


      PLEASE NOTE: To have more patterns scanned at the same time, just drag multiple scanners to the multiple charts. It will work the same.

      For deeply explanation of SCANNER, please check video below (my channel) and my mql blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/738258

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