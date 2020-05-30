Professional Trend Convergence/Divergence Indicator

TCD indicator is based on the Convergence/Divergence of Trend and shows you "up trend" (when trend grows) and "down trend" (when trend is falling).

In the middle is an adjustable "stop area" on which you cannot trade.

Briefly, the TCD shows you when to start or stop buy/sell.

TCD indicator can run many instances, for all time frames and includes all 0 lag MAs. (Please see MAiindicator code section)

With TCD your trading becomes more precise, realistic and more effectively.

It is very fast and has, like all our indicators, a built-in "slider history testing" technology.

Program is design to operate in 2 automatic modes:



1. Slider mode



Turns on when attaching the indicator to the Chart or Visual Tester.

Here you can test/set your settings back in history with “slider” up to 32767 bars.

So, while Visual Testing EA, you can attach the indicator and easily adjust input parameters for critical points.

On Tester (only) you can exit "Slider mode" by pressing the <Esc> key.



Turns on when starting the indicator through expert with "iCustom" function.

It is designed only for EA use and “slider history testing” is disabled.

Easy switching between time frames on the selected position and test/set new parameters.

Please watch “switching” in HD … https://youtu.be/AKHNOSlm7BY

Indicator is equipped with “Error control”, so that you can always see what is going wrong and correct this.

It is tested and works very well in our EA “PointerX”.

Please watch “testing” in HD … https://youtu.be/1DoxMGNETos



How to trade with TCD?

For programmers

double tcdMain= iCustom ( NULL ,TCD_TF_, "TCD" ,F_MTD_,f_st_,f_sm_,f_vf_,f_lam_,st_lev_,si_lev_,si_del_, 1 , 0 , 1 ); double tcdSignal= iCustom ( NULL ,TCD_TF_, "TCD" ,F_MTD_,f_st_,f_sm_,f_vf_,f_lam_,st_lev_,si_lev_,si_del_, 1 , 1 , 1 ); if (tcdMain<-st_lev_&&tcdSignal<tcdMain) buyTCD_= true ; if (tcdMain>st_lev_&&tcdSignal>tcdMain) sellTCD_= true ;

When the(main line) is, and the(signal line) is, you haveand canwhen theis, and theis, you haveand canWhen theis in the middle zone, BUY and SELL operations are skipped.We recommend to run up to 3 instances of indicator on different timeframes, with different settings for better results (M15, H1, H4).You can include in EA-s "enum method" code. (please seeindicator code section)The known commands to retrieve main and signal value are for MQL4:

where:

NULL = current symbol

TCD_TF_ = enum_timeframes

"TCD" = path/name of the custom indicator compiled program

F_MTD_ = fast MA method (from 0-16)

f_st_ = fast MA step

f_sm_ = fast MA smooth (lines smoothness)

f_vf_ = fast MA v_factor (volume factor)

f_lam_ = fast MA lambda

st_lev_ = stop level [%]

si_lev_ = signal level [%]

si_del_ = signal delay

0 = last bar (1 for precise results, because bar 0 is usually not completed)

0(1) = line index

1 = shift

TCD input parameters settings

FMA_method [ILRS] – FMA method

FMA_step [12] 0-100 – FMA step

*FMA_smooth [0] 0-100 – FMA smoothness

*FMA_v_factor [0.0] 0.0-50.0 – FMA volume factor

*FMA_lambda [0.3] 0.0-100.0 – FMA lambda (enabled only for REMA, REMA_Hull)

Stop_level% [25] 0-100 – Stop level in [+- %] (dead trading zone)

Signal_level% [100.0] 0-100.0 – Signal level in [%]

Signal_delay [4] 1-20 – Signal delay [bars]

LastBar [0] 0-6000 – drawing the last bar (left-right descending order, 0 is the last)

PastBars [200] 10-6000 – bars drawing to the past (to the left)

*FMA = Fast moving average

*for certain methods is disabled, depending on the nature of the MA-s



Additional information

The order from left to right is: name, [default value], min-max value.If you accidentally enter a lower or higher value, the min-max value is used.The demo version is built to demonstrate the main features and usability ofIf you like to useunlimited or within an EA you have to buy or rent this product.Are you satisfied with our work? Share your experiences and leave a comment.If you need help using our trading tools or you have an issue or question, please contact me.VLabs