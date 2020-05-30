TCD

Professional Trend Convergence/Divergence Indicator

TCD indicator is based on the Convergence/Divergence of Trend and shows you "up trend" (when trend grows) and "down trend" (when trend is falling).
In the middle is an adjustable "stop area" on which you cannot trade.
Briefly, the TCD shows you when to start or stop buy/sell.
TCD indicator can run many instances, for all time frames and includes all 0 lag MAs. (Please see MAiindicator code section)
With TCD your trading becomes more precise, realistic and more effectively.
It is very fast and has, like all our indicators, a built-in "slider history testing" technology.
Program is design to operate in 2 automatic modes:

1. Slider mode

Turns on when attaching the indicator to the Chart or Visual Tester.
Here you can test/set your settings back in history with “slider” up to 32767 bars.
So, while Visual Testing EA, you can attach the indicator and easily adjust input parameters for critical points.
On Tester (only) you can exit "Slider mode" by pressing the <Esc> key.
2. Expert mode
Turns on when starting the indicator through expert with "iCustom" function.
It is designed only for EA use and “slider history testing” is disabled.
Easy switching between time frames on the selected position and test/set new parameters.
Please watch “switching” in HD … https://youtu.be/AKHNOSlm7BY
Indicator is equipped with “Error control”, so that you can always see what is going wrong and correct this.
It is tested and works very well in our EA “PointerX”.
Please watch “testing” in HD … https://youtu.be/1DoxMGNETos

How to trade with TCD?

When the blue histogram (main line) is below "stop area" and up, and the red line (signal line) is lower than the "main line", you have up trend and can BUY,
when the "main line" is above "stop area" and down, and the "signal line" is higher than the "main line", you have down trend and can SELL.
When the "main line" is in the middle zone "stop area", BUY and SELL operations are skipped.
We recommend to run up to 3 instances of indicator on different timeframes, with different settings for better results (M15, H1, H4).

For programmers

You can include in EA-s "enum method" code. (please see MAi indicator code section)
The known commands to retrieve main and signal value are for MQL4:
double tcdMain=iCustom(NULL,TCD_TF_,"TCD",F_MTD_,f_st_,f_sm_,f_vf_,f_lam_,st_lev_,si_lev_,si_del_,1,0,1);
double tcdSignal=iCustom(NULL,TCD_TF_,"TCD",F_MTD_,f_st_,f_sm_,f_vf_,f_lam_,st_lev_,si_lev_,si_del_,1,1,1);
if(tcdMain<-st_lev_&&tcdSignal<tcdMain) buyTCD_=true;
if(tcdMain>st_lev_&&tcdSignal>tcdMain) sellTCD_=true;

where:

  • NULL = current symbol
  • TCD_TF_ = enum_timeframes
  • "TCD" = path/name of the custom indicator compiled program
  • F_MTD_ = fast MA method (from 0-16)
  • f_st_ = fast MA step
  • f_sm_ = fast MA smooth (lines smoothness)
  • f_vf_ = fast MA v_factor (volume factor)
  • f_lam_ = fast MA lambda
  • st_lev_ = stop level [%]
  • si_lev_ = signal level [%]
  • si_del_ = signal delay
  • 0 = last bar (1 for precise results, because bar 0 is usually not completed)
  • 0(1) = line index
  • 1 = shift

TCD input parameters settings

The order from left to right is: name, [default value], min-max value.
If you accidentally enter a lower or higher value, the min-max value is used.
  • FMA_method [ILRS] – FMA method
  • FMA_step [12] 0-100 – FMA step
  • *FMA_smooth [0] 0-100 – FMA smoothness
  • *FMA_v_factor [0.0] 0.0-50.0 – FMA volume factor
  • *FMA_lambda [0.3] 0.0-100.0 – FMA lambda (enabled only for REMA, REMA_Hull)
  • Stop_level% [25] 0-100 – Stop level in [+- %] (dead trading zone)
  • Signal_level% [100.0] 0-100.0 – Signal level in [%]
  • Signal_delay [4] 1-20 – Signal delay [bars]
  • LastBar [0] 0-6000 – drawing the last bar (left-right descending order, 0 is the last)
  • PastBars [200] 10-6000 – bars drawing to the past (to the left)
*FMA = Fast moving average
*for certain methods is disabled, depending on the nature of the MA-s

Additional information

The demo version is built to demonstrate the main features and usability of TCD, TCDDemo.
If you like to use TCD unlimited or within an EA you have to buy or rent this product.
Are you satisfied with our work? Share your experiences and leave a comment.
If you need help using our trading tools or you have an issue or question, please contact me.
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Indicators
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5 (1)
Indicators
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Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
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5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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