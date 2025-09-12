Gold Wallet
- Experts
- Nikhil T K
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 15 October 2025
- Activations: 5
Gold Wallet EA is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD M15, supporting accounts from $500 upwards. The program offers four selectable modes: Low Risk, Normal, High Risk, and Wealth Mode. All risk settings are accessible from the input parameters, and trading begins automatically after mode selection.
Performance Information
-
Backtesting conducted from January 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025, using 99.90% tick-quality data.
-
The High Risk configuration had a maximum historical drawdown of approximately $250 and an annual profit in testing of nearly $1,500 for a $500 starting balance. Please note: Backtest data is for reference only and does not imply future results. All trading involves risk.
-
Wealth Mode is designed to target moderate annual growth and showed minimal drawdown in historical tests.
-
Recommended minimum balance is $500 with a suggested starting lot size of 0.01.
Features
-
Four operating modes for flexible risk management.
-
Automated trading with straightforward setup: select the preferred mode and activate on XAUUSD M15.
Gold Wallet EA is truly a game-changer for traders! The performance, consistency, and precision of this EA are simply outstanding. It’s one of those rare products that actually delivers on its promise. A special mention to Mr. Nikhil, the developer — his unconditional support, transparency, and deep trading knowledge make the entire experience even better. He genuinely cares about his users’ success and is always available to guide and assist. I can confidently say that Gold Wallet EA is a gem in the world of automated trading — reliable, profitable, and built with real expertise. Highly recommended to anyone looking for a solid, trustworthy EA backed by excellent support! Truley i feel proud moment for first review of this GEM Product