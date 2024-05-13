overview

“Hyakurai” is a USDJPY portfolio system that combines three logics .

Each logic has one position, for a total of up to three positions.

We select and combine logic that has performed well in the short, medium, and long term, particularly over the past few years.

First Logic

They buy and sell according to temporal regularity.

Second logic: Buy and sell based on long-term trend-following and short-term trend-reverse signals.

Third logic: Capture trend reversals and aim for long-term profit margins.

No grid martingale, hedging is allowed. Maximum stop loss is 140 pips .

The parameters have been simplified to make it easy to use even for those new to system trading.

Live Signals







Installation

Currency Pair | USDJPY

Timescale | 5 minutes

GMT | +2/+3 ( 5 -day only)

MT4 Setting Display Bars Number | 1000+

* When you set it to any FX currency pair, the chart and time axis will automatically switch.

specification

Number of Positions | 3

Maximum TP/SL | Fluctuation /140pips (Cannot be changed)

Weekend carryover | Yes

Year-end and New Year holidays | 12/21~1/3 No new entries, only settlement

Parameters

Magic No.1~3 | Magic Number

Summertime | Daylight saving time (0: None / 1: US / 2: UK )

Allowable Spread

Money Management | 0: Fixed / 1: Availability / 2: Balance

Lots | Fixed Lots

Risk% | When " Excess Margin " or " Balance " is selected, the lot is calculated based on the ratio with the stop loss amount.

[ Calculation example ]

( 10,000 [ free margin or balance (USD)] × 10/100 [ risk 10 ( % )) ] ÷ ( 140 [ stop loss (pips)] × 10 [ conversion (USD)] ) ≒ 0.71 [ lot ]

Logic1~3 ON/OFF | Logic operation switch



update

Version 1.1_2024/5/27 Added logic-specific switches to parameters.

Q&A

1.How do I set daylight saving time? → Daylight saving time varies depending on the broker. Please check on the broker's website or contact them and enter it manually in the parameters.

Daylight Saving Time only affects Logic 1.





