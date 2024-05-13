Hyakurai
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 May 2024
- Activations: 5
overview
“Hyakurai” is a USDJPY portfolio system that combines three logics .
Each logic has one position, for a total of up to three positions.
We select and combine logic that has performed well in the short, medium, and long term, particularly over the past few years.
First Logic
They buy and sell according to temporal regularity.
Second logic: Buy and sell based on long-term trend-following and short-term trend-reverse signals.
Third logic: Capture trend reversals and aim for long-term profit margins.
No grid martingale, hedging is allowed. Maximum stop loss is 140 pips .
The parameters have been simplified to make it easy to use even for those new to system trading.
Live Signals https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2273135?source=Site+Signals+From+Author
Installation
- Currency Pair | USDJPY
- Timescale | 5 minutes
- GMT | +2/+3 ( 5 -day only)
- MT4 Setting Display Bars Number | 1000+
* When you set it to any FX currency pair, the chart and time axis will automatically switch.
specification
- Number of Positions | 3
- Maximum TP/SL | Fluctuation /140pips (Cannot be changed)
- Weekend carryover | Yes
- Year-end and New Year holidays | 12/21~1/3 No new entries, only settlement
Parameters
- Magic No.1~3 | Magic Number
- Summertime | Daylight saving time (0: None / 1: US / 2: UK )
- Allowable Spread
- Money Management | 0: Fixed / 1: Availability / 2: Balance
- Lots | Fixed Lots
- Risk% | When " Excess Margin " or " Balance " is selected, the lot is calculated based on the ratio with the stop loss amount.
[ Calculation example ]
( 10,000 [ free margin or balance (USD)] × 10/100 [ risk 10 ( % )) ] ÷ ( 140 [ stop loss (pips)] × 10 [ conversion (USD)] ) ≒ 0.71 [ lot ]
- Logic1~3 ON/OFF | Logic operation switch
update
Version 1.1_2024/5/27
- Added logic-specific switches to parameters.
Q&A
1.How do I set daylight saving time?
→ Daylight saving time varies depending on the broker. Please check on the broker's website or contact them and enter it manually in the parameters.
Daylight Saving Time only affects Logic 1.
The Hyakurai EA's results in my live trading haven't quite met my initial expectations so far. I'll be monitoring its performance closely over the next month and update my review then to reflect its ongoing effectiveness.
Update (27 June 2024): The trade experienced one stop-loss but is currently showing positive returns. I'll provide another update at the end of the month with a more comprehensive performance overview.
Update (02 Jul 2024): Achieved a profitable return of $12 while trading with a 0.01 lot position from June 12th to June 30th, 2024. Encouraging results, looking forward to continued success.
Update (05 Aug 2024): I've been using this EA for over a month now, and it's been neither profitable nor loss-making. Overall, it's an average EA and doesn't seem to be profitable in the long term as I haven't seen any earnings from it so far.
Update (22 Aug 2024): Not using this EA anymore. not profitable.