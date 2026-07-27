One click trade manage

QuickTrade Panel 

Fast Order Execution, Smart Risk Management & One-Click Trading

The QuickTrade Panel is a powerful and easy-to-use trading tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It helps traders place orders faster, manage risk more effectively, and control trades directly from the chart. With all the important trading functions in one place, you can execute trades quickly without opening multiple windows.

The panel supports both fixed lot trading and automatic Risk % lot sizing. Simply enter your preferred risk percentage, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, and the panel automatically calculates the correct lot size based on your account balance. This helps reduce manual calculation errors and keeps your risk consistent on every trade.

Key Features

  • One-click Buy and Sell market orders
  • Trade directly from the chart
  • Fixed Lot Size or automatic Risk % lot calculation
  • Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders
  • Adjustable Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP)
  • Custom pending order distance
  • Open multiple trades with one click
  • One-click Close All trades and pending orders
  • Live lot size calculation
  • Fast order execution for scalping and day trading
  • Simple, clean, and user-friendly interface
  • Works with your broker’s minimum and maximum lot size rules

Benefits

  • Saves valuable trading time
  • Makes trading faster and easier
  • Eliminates manual lot size calculations
  • Improves money and risk management
  • Reduces trading mistakes
  • Helps maintain the same risk on every trade
  • Perfect for beginners and experienced traders
  • Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets
  • Performs smoothly during fast-moving market conditions
  • Easy to set up, customize, and use
  • Gives you better control over every trade
  • Helps you make quick trading decisions with confidence

The QuickTrade Panel is designed to make trading simple, fast, and efficient. Whether you trade every day or only occasionally, it provides the essential tools needed to execute trades with speed, accuracy, and better risk control—all from one convenient on-chart panel.


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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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Abdul Jalil
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5 (1)
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Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик также может установить время истечения подписки
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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