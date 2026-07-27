One click trade manage

QuickTrade Panel

Fast Order Execution, Smart Risk Management & One-Click Trading

The QuickTrade Panel is a powerful and easy-to-use trading tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It helps traders place orders faster, manage risk more effectively, and control trades directly from the chart. With all the important trading functions in one place, you can execute trades quickly without opening multiple windows.

The panel supports both fixed lot trading and automatic Risk % lot sizing. Simply enter your preferred risk percentage, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, and the panel automatically calculates the correct lot size based on your account balance. This helps reduce manual calculation errors and keeps your risk consistent on every trade.

Key Features

One-click Buy and Sell market orders

Trade directly from the chart

Fixed Lot Size or automatic Risk % lot calculation

Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders

Adjustable Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP)

Custom pending order distance

Open multiple trades with one click

One-click Close All trades and pending orders

Live lot size calculation

Fast order execution for scalping and day trading

Simple, clean, and user-friendly interface

Works with your broker’s minimum and maximum lot size rules

Benefits

Saves valuable trading time

Makes trading faster and easier

Eliminates manual lot size calculations

Improves money and risk management

Reduces trading mistakes

Helps maintain the same risk on every trade

Perfect for beginners and experienced traders

Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets

Performs smoothly during fast-moving market conditions

Easy to set up, customize, and use

Gives you better control over every trade

Helps you make quick trading decisions with confidence

The QuickTrade Panel is designed to make trading simple, fast, and efficient. Whether you trade every day or only occasionally, it provides the essential tools needed to execute trades with speed, accuracy, and better risk control—all from one convenient on-chart panel.