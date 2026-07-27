One click trade manage
- 实用工具
-
- 版本: 3.10
- 激活: 20
QuickTrade Panel
Fast Order Execution, Smart Risk Management & One-Click Trading
The QuickTrade Panel is a powerful and easy-to-use trading tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It helps traders place orders faster, manage risk more effectively, and control trades directly from the chart. With all the important trading functions in one place, you can execute trades quickly without opening multiple windows.
The panel supports both fixed lot trading and automatic Risk % lot sizing. Simply enter your preferred risk percentage, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, and the panel automatically calculates the correct lot size based on your account balance. This helps reduce manual calculation errors and keeps your risk consistent on every trade.
Key Features
- One-click Buy and Sell market orders
- Trade directly from the chart
- Fixed Lot Size or automatic Risk % lot calculation
- Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders
- Adjustable Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP)
- Custom pending order distance
- Open multiple trades with one click
- One-click Close All trades and pending orders
- Live lot size calculation
- Fast order execution for scalping and day trading
- Simple, clean, and user-friendly interface
- Works with your broker’s minimum and maximum lot size rules
Benefits
- Saves valuable trading time
- Makes trading faster and easier
- Eliminates manual lot size calculations
- Improves money and risk management
- Reduces trading mistakes
- Helps maintain the same risk on every trade
- Perfect for beginners and experienced traders
- Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets
- Performs smoothly during fast-moving market conditions
- Easy to set up, customize, and use
- Gives you better control over every trade
- Helps you make quick trading decisions with confidence
The QuickTrade Panel is designed to make trading simple, fast, and efficient. Whether you trade every day or only occasionally, it provides the essential tools needed to execute trades with speed, accuracy, and better risk control—all from one convenient on-chart panel.