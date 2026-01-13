The Silver Comet is an advanced, multicurrency trade system designed specifically to navigate the volatile world of silver symbols. It’s built for the discerning trader, from individual retail accounts to serious PropFirm professionals, offering a powerful, low-risk approach to commodity trading.

Key Features & Symbol Specifications

The Silver Comet EA is a breakthrough in automated trading, combining multi-symbol flexibility with advanced risk control:

Symbol Specialization: Built to master the silver market across three major currency pairs: XAGUSD, XAGEUR, and XAGAUD.

Optimal Timeframe: Trades exclusively on the H1 (1-Hour) chart, providing a balance between high-frequency and sustained movement analysis.

Risk System: Features an Advanced Money Management system to protect capital.

Safety Net: Enhanced with Trailstop and Breakeven features to lock in profits and minimize loss exposure as trades develop.

High-Risk Free: It strictly adheres to a safe trading philosophy, operating with No Grid or Martingale high-risk strategies.

Current price is 99$ (Only 4 copy left)

Price will be increased in the next 24 hours

The Silver Comet Strategy:

The core of the Silver Comet's performance lies in its sophisticated execution and analysis:

AI-Based Filtering: The EA uses an Advanced AI-based filtering system to process and analyze large data sets across the three silver symbols. This system identifies patterns and trends, providing a unique edge by filtering out market noise. Multicurrency Dynamic Adaptation: By analyzing multiple silver pairs simultaneously, the robot dynamically adapts to evolving market conditions, ensuring it captures the best trading opportunities globally. Cutting-Edge Automation: The strategy seamlessly integrates proven technical analysis with this proprietary AI filtering, offering superior market analysis and optimal trade performance.

ATTENTION! when purchased the product fell free to send me a private message if you need more help.

Important links of the EA? Support channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/goldenberry Inputs description: click here More info: click here

Trading Recommendations

For optimal performance with the Silver Comet:

Trading Symbols: Attach the EA onlyto chart: XAGUSD

Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour).

Account Type: ECN, Raw, or low-spread accounts are highly recommended.

PropFirm Users: The Propfirm setting is pre-optimized for those looking to pass challenges and trade funded accounts.

Minimum Deposit: It's recommended to start with a minimum of $1,000 to allow the advanced money management system sufficient flexibility.

Account Type: Hedge.

IMPORTANT: Always read the documentation carefully to fully understand all the features and risk settings!











