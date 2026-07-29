DS Prop Risk Dashboard

  • Индикаторы
  • Darkstone Capital LTD
    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Обо мне
    Добро пожаловать на мою страницу в MQL5.
    Я являюсь основателем и генеральным директором Darkstone Capital — компании, специализирующейся на разработке профессиональных торговых решений для платформ MetaTrader.
  • Версия: 2.0
  • Обновлено: 31 июля 2026
DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0

Real-Time Account Monitoring & Risk Management Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

Overview

DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 is a MetaTrader 5 dashboard designed to help traders monitor important account statistics and risk parameters directly from their trading chart.

The dashboard provides a clear overview of balance, equity, floating profit/loss, drawdown, daily loss limits, and profit target progression. It is designed for traders who operate under structured risk conditions, including evaluation accounts, funded accounts, and personal trading environments.

Version 2.0 introduces improved calculations, enhanced visual presentation, expanded monitoring options, and smoother real-time updates while maintaining a lightweight and user-friendly interface.

Key Features

• Real-time balance monitoring
• Real-time equity monitoring
• Floating profit/loss display
• Daily loss limit tracking
• Maximum drawdown monitoring
• Profit target progression tracking
• Account growth and loss monitoring
• Configurable dashboard display
• Visual risk status indicators
• Clean chart-based interface
• Lightweight performance

Dashboard Information

DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 displays essential account information including:

Balance

Shows the current account balance and account value changes.

Equity

Displays current equity including open positions and floating results.

Floating Profit/Loss

Monitor active trade performance in real time.

Daily Loss Monitoring

Tracks daily account performance based on the configured risk parameters.

Drawdown Monitoring

Displays current drawdown information to help traders monitor account exposure.

Profit Target Progress

Allows users to monitor progress toward a selected account objective or target.

Risk Monitoring System

The dashboard provides configurable monitoring tools for:

Daily Loss Limits

Track current daily performance against a selected maximum loss threshold.

Maximum Drawdown

Monitor account drawdown levels and current exposure.

Profit Objectives

Display progress toward a predefined profit target.

Risk Status Display

Visual indicators provide a quick overview of current account conditions.

Version 2.0 Improvements

Version 2.0 includes:

• Updated dashboard layout
• Improved information organisation
• Enhanced calculation accuracy
• Smoother real-time updates
• Improved chart rendering
• Additional monitoring options
• Refined user interface
• Performance optimisation

How It Works

After attaching DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 to a MetaTrader 5 chart, the indicator reads account information from the trading terminal and displays the selected statistics through a custom dashboard interface.

Users can configure the displayed information and adjust the dashboard according to their preferred trading workflow.

Recommended Usage

Suitable for:

• MetaTrader 5 traders
• Evaluation account traders
• Funded account traders
• Manual trading setups
• Automated trading environments
• Multi-account monitoring

The dashboard can be used with:

• Forex
• Indices
• Metals
• Cryptocurrency markets
• Other MetaTrader 5 supported instruments

Input Settings

The dashboard includes configurable options for:

• Display preferences
• Dashboard position
• Risk parameters
• Account targets
• Visual settings
• Information visibility

Technical Information

Platform:
MetaTrader 5

Type:
Custom Indicator / Dashboard

Markets:
All supported MT5 symbols

Timeframes:
All timeframes

Notes

• Risk parameters must be configured according to the user's account requirements.
• The dashboard displays account information provided by the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
• This tool is designed for monitoring purposes and does not execute trades.

Darkstone Product Suite

DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed to improve trading workflow, chart organisation, analysis, and account monitoring.

Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and automated trading systems available through the MQL5 Market.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (4)
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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5 (3)
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS Candle Range Theory V1.0 Multi-Timeframe Candle Range Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Candle Range Theory V1.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyse and display candle range behaviour directly on the trading chart. The indicator provides traders with a structured view of candle characteristics including range size, candle body, wick behaviour, expansion, compression, and directional movement. By displaying candle range information across selected timeframes, traders
FREE
DS Quarterly Price Levels
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS Quarterly Price Levels Quarterly Theory Price Level Indicator for MetaTrader 5 DS Quarterly Price Levels is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display structured price levels based on Quarterly Theory concepts. The indicator divides price ranges into defined segments and displays key reference levels including quarterly boundaries, midpoint areas, premium zones, and discount zones. It is designed to help traders analyse price location within a defined range and provide additional structure
FREE
DS True Open Sessions
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS True Open Sessions V2.6 Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly and Yearly Open Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 5 DS True Open Sessions V2.6 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically calculates and displays major market opening levels on the chart. The indicator plots: Daily Open Weekly Open Monthly Open Quarterly Open Yearly Open Each level is calculated from the corresponding market period opening price and displayed as a horizontal chart reference. Features Daily Open Displays the opening p
FREE
DS Watermark
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS Watermark V2.0 Professional Chart Identification & Market Information Overlay for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Watermark V2.0 is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to improve chart organisation by displaying essential chart information directly on the trading window. The indicator provides a clean and customisable watermark overlay showing the current symbol, timeframe, and optional market information. It is designed for traders who work with multiple charts, multiple instruments, or d
FREE
Darkstone Fusion
Darkstone Capital LTD
Эксперты
Darkstone Fusion Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework. The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes. Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk m
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