Real-Time Account Monitoring & Risk Management Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

Overview

DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0

DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 is a MetaTrader 5 dashboard designed to help traders monitor important account statistics and risk parameters directly from their trading chart.

The dashboard provides a clear overview of balance, equity, floating profit/loss, drawdown, daily loss limits, and profit target progression. It is designed for traders who operate under structured risk conditions, including evaluation accounts, funded accounts, and personal trading environments.

Version 2.0 introduces improved calculations, enhanced visual presentation, expanded monitoring options, and smoother real-time updates while maintaining a lightweight and user-friendly interface.

Key Features

• Real-time balance monitoring

• Real-time equity monitoring

• Floating profit/loss display

• Daily loss limit tracking

• Maximum drawdown monitoring

• Profit target progression tracking

• Account growth and loss monitoring

• Configurable dashboard display

• Visual risk status indicators

• Clean chart-based interface

• Lightweight performance

Dashboard Information

DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 displays essential account information including:

Balance

Shows the current account balance and account value changes.

Equity

Displays current equity including open positions and floating results.

Floating Profit/Loss

Monitor active trade performance in real time.

Daily Loss Monitoring

Tracks daily account performance based on the configured risk parameters.

Drawdown Monitoring

Displays current drawdown information to help traders monitor account exposure.

Profit Target Progress

Allows users to monitor progress toward a selected account objective or target.

Risk Monitoring System

The dashboard provides configurable monitoring tools for:

Daily Loss Limits

Track current daily performance against a selected maximum loss threshold.

Maximum Drawdown

Monitor account drawdown levels and current exposure.

Profit Objectives

Display progress toward a predefined profit target.

Risk Status Display

Visual indicators provide a quick overview of current account conditions.

Version 2.0 Improvements

Version 2.0 includes:

• Updated dashboard layout

• Improved information organisation

• Enhanced calculation accuracy

• Smoother real-time updates

• Improved chart rendering

• Additional monitoring options

• Refined user interface

• Performance optimisation

How It Works

After attaching DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 to a MetaTrader 5 chart, the indicator reads account information from the trading terminal and displays the selected statistics through a custom dashboard interface.

Users can configure the displayed information and adjust the dashboard according to their preferred trading workflow.

Recommended Usage

Suitable for:

• MetaTrader 5 traders

• Evaluation account traders

• Funded account traders

• Manual trading setups

• Automated trading environments

• Multi-account monitoring

The dashboard can be used with:

• Forex

• Indices

• Metals

• Cryptocurrency markets

• Other MetaTrader 5 supported instruments

Input Settings

The dashboard includes configurable options for:

• Display preferences

• Dashboard position

• Risk parameters

• Account targets

• Visual settings

• Information visibility

Technical Information

Platform:

MetaTrader 5

Type:

Custom Indicator / Dashboard

Markets:

All supported MT5 symbols

Timeframes:

All timeframes

Notes

• Risk parameters must be configured according to the user's account requirements.

• The dashboard displays account information provided by the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

• This tool is designed for monitoring purposes and does not execute trades.

Darkstone Product Suite

DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed to improve trading workflow, chart organisation, analysis, and account monitoring.

Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and automated trading systems available through the MQL5 Market.