SX Golden MA Pack MT5

This comprehensive technical indicator calculates and plots up to 3 moving averages with 3 different periods. By employing three moving averages of distinct lookback periods, the trader can confirm whether the market has indeed experienced a change in trend or whether it is merely pausing momentarily before resuming its prior state.

SX Golden MA Pack for MT4 is available here.

The shorter the moving average period, the more closely it tracks the price curve. When a security initiates an uptrend, faster moving averages (short-term) will start rising much earlier than the slower moving averages (long-term).

The third moving average is utilized in conjunction with the other two moving averages to validate or refute the signals they produce. This diminishes the likelihood of the trader acting on false signals.