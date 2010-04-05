MO Spread Monitor MT4
- Utilities
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Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama AbdelwahabSoftware Developer, Instructor, and Technical Team Leader with over 22 years of experience across desktop, web, and financial software development. Top Rated freelancer on Upwork with 200+ completed projects, $200K+ delivered, and a 100% job success record. Specialized in algorithmic trading systems
- Version: 1.0
MO Spread Monitor — know your spread before it costs you
Spread Monitor shows the live spread in points against a limit you set, with a clear OK / BLOCKED state and an alert whenever the spread blows past the limit. It also tracks the session maximum, the running average, and how many times the limit was exceeded.
Widening spread quietly eats entries and stops. This tiny utility makes it visible, so you can avoid trading through news spikes and illiquid hours.
Inputs:
• InpMaxSpreadPoints — the spread limit in points
• InpAlertOnExceed — pop up an alert when the spread exceeds the limit
• InpPush — send a mobile push on exceed
Utility only: it never sends, modifies, or closes orders.
Check my other MO indicators and EAs — click my name above for the full range of free and paid trading tools.