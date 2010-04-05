MO Spread Monitor MT4

MO Spread Monitor — know your spread before it costs you

Spread Monitor shows the live spread in points against a limit you set, with a clear OK / BLOCKED state and an alert whenever the spread blows past the limit. It also tracks the session maximum, the running average, and how many times the limit was exceeded.

Widening spread quietly eats entries and stops. This tiny utility makes it visible, so you can avoid trading through news spikes and illiquid hours.

Inputs:
• InpMaxSpreadPoints — the spread limit in points
• InpAlertOnExceed — pop up an alert when the spread exceeds the limit
• InpPush — send a mobile push on exceed

Utility only: it never sends, modifies, or closes orders.

Check my other MO indicators and EAs — click my name above for the full range of free and paid trading tools.
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Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
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Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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