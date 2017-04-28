Exchange OnLine

2.5

The strategy is based on the elements used in trading by the market makers - trading against the crowd. The EA uses real trade volume information. The indicator simultaneously displays the information on 10 pairs on the chart, where the results can also be compared.


Online results of the EA operation

Signal: ExchangeOnLine


Expert Advisor Settings

  1. For the on-line version to work, it is necessary to add the "" to the list of allowed URL in Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.

  • Mode - trading mode
  • Lots - lot size
  • MmBalance - units of deposit per lot
  • LevelLong - level for buy orders
  • LevelShort - level for sell orders
  • StepAddOrder - averaging step
  • StopLoss - stop loss
  • TakeProfit - take profit
  • Magic - magic number


Advice

  • Attach the EA to 1 chart
  • It is better to remove the extra quotes
  • Configured for 5-digit quotes
Reviews 8
ajmclen
359
ajmclen 2017.05.11 20:49 
 

excellent ea, almost 100$ profit in 2 days, idea is good, very low drawdown i am using with other ea with no problem. thank you

Farooq Majoka
1817
Farooq Majoka 2017.05.09 16:15 
 

It is a very interesting EA and concept. It is well coded though it does not have a sl yet which Denis says he will include soon.

There are things to be said in the favour of this trading methodology and the coding of this fine EA. Five starts all the way !

rolan rolan
476
rolan rolan 2017.05.04 17:50 
 

it is really wonderful EA, i use this EA with real account, 3000usd 0.01lot, every setting as default as Denis told, very very surprised for 1st, and Denis is very kind of man ,took too much time in patient to help me to run the EA, so five star from me. i suggestion someone use EA, this is best one you can trust.

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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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Adam Goman
936
Adam Goman 2017.08.10 20:34 
 

10.8.17 - Все там же. Этот советник наверно хорошо подойдет для ребейта. Куча сделок но в итоге ни профита не убытка.

18-7-17 - Пока что прибыль равна текущей просадке.

7.6.17 - Поставлю пятерку для поддержки продукта. Идея советника интересная. Надеюсь сработает.

Atep Novic
1023
Atep Novic 2017.06.26 10:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ted NO FX
1833
Ted NO FX 2017.05.26 01:01 
 

Big drawdown without stop loss. Open new orders almost every move and it is not good. This EA need stop loss function.. At the moment it is risky to run this EA. ... Seller has shoot up price on EA which is very bad, not worth that price. 499?? are you kidding me?

Saraph
113
Saraph 2017.05.19 15:03 
 

Unfinished product. It has no justification for its price whatsoever.

Chihteng Lin
587
Chihteng Lin 2017.05.17 04:51 
 

Feces the same product

The author has no patience to explain the problem

Buy his product without guarantee!

The author's signal, through manual trading! Fraud

Rotten product! Unlimited expansion of the loss, just today I closed the 550USD loss order

Remove this feces EA

If you do not want to lose your money away from him / it

ajmclen
359
ajmclen 2017.05.11 20:49 
 

excellent ea, almost 100$ profit in 2 days, idea is good, very low drawdown i am using with other ea with no problem. thank you

Farooq Majoka
1817
Farooq Majoka 2017.05.09 16:15 
 

It is a very interesting EA and concept. It is well coded though it does not have a sl yet which Denis says he will include soon.

There are things to be said in the favour of this trading methodology and the coding of this fine EA. Five starts all the way !

rolan rolan
476
rolan rolan 2017.05.04 17:50 
 

it is really wonderful EA, i use this EA with real account, 3000usd 0.01lot, every setting as default as Denis told, very very surprised for 1st, and Denis is very kind of man ,took too much time in patient to help me to run the EA, so five star from me. i suggestion someone use EA, this is best one you can trust.

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