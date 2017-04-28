Exchange OnLine
- Experts
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Denis ChugrinЧтобы вдвое увеличить коэффициент успеха, необходимо вдвое увеличить коэффициент неудач. Том Уотсон
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 31 July 2019
- Activations: 10
The strategy is based on the elements used in trading by the market makers - trading against the crowd. The EA uses real trade volume information. The indicator simultaneously displays the information on 10 pairs on the chart, where the results can also be compared.
Online results of the EA operation
Signal: ExchangeOnLine
Expert Advisor Settings
For the on-line version to work, it is necessary to add the "" to the list of allowed URL in Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.
- Mode - trading mode
- Lots - lot size
- MmBalance - units of deposit per lot
- LevelLong - level for buy orders
- LevelShort - level for sell orders
- StepAddOrder - averaging step
- StopLoss - stop loss
- TakeProfit - take profit
- Magic - magic number
Advice
- Attach the EA to 1 chart
- It is better to remove the extra quotes
- Configured for 5-digit quotes
excellent ea, almost 100$ profit in 2 days, idea is good, very low drawdown i am using with other ea with no problem. thank you