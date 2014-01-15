HZZ
- Indicators
- Nikolay Likhovid
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 17 November 2021
This is a very fast and not redrawing ZiGZag; it supports switching the segments at breakouts of price levels located at a specified distance (H parameter) from the current extremum. MinBars parameter sets the depth of history for drawing the indicator; 0 means drawing on the entire history. SaveData parameter allows writing the coordinates of extremums to a file (time in the datatime format and price).
Some statistics calculated on the basis of the ZigZag is displayed in the form of comments.
