This is a very fast and not redrawing ZiGZag; it supports switching the segments at breakouts of price levels located at a specified distance (H parameter) from the current extremum. MinBars parameter sets the depth of history for drawing the indicator; 0 means drawing on the entire history. SaveData parameter allows writing the coordinates of extremums to a file (time in the datatime format and price).

Some statistics calculated on the basis of the ZigZag is displayed in the form of comments.