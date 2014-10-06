Broken Trends

Broken Trends is an indicator for scalpers and intraday traders. The indicator selects and displays trend levels on the chart in the real time mode. The indicator reacts to price momentum: it starts searching for the trends as soon as the momentum amplitude exceeds the threshold set in a special parameter. The indicator can also play a sound when the price crosses the current trend line. In normal mode, the indicator shows only one (last found) upward and one downward trend, but there is an advanced mode - the previously detected trends are also drawn on the chart.

Keep in mind that the Broken Trends indicator does not produce complete decisions. It just does the dirty work, showing the possible options. It is the trader who should decide.


The indicator parameters:

  • ExtMode - enables/disables the advanced mode; 
  • Sound - enables/disables sound notification when the price crosses the current trend line;  
  • UTColor - sets the line color of the uptrend; 
  • DTColor - sets the line color of the downtrend; 
  • HistoryDepth - sets the depth of the used history, 0 - the entire history;
  • Rank - sets the search rank;
  • PulseThr - sets the threshold momentum amplitude in points.
Pealres Lukinskas
215
Pealres Lukinskas 2017.12.30 05:57 
 

Really Good. One of the best auto trendlines calculator in the market and its free. Many thanks to the developer

