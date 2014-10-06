Broken Trends is an indicator for scalpers and intraday traders. The indicator selects and displays trend levels on the chart in the real time mode. The indicator reacts to price momentum: it starts searching for the trends as soon as the momentum amplitude exceeds the threshold set in a special parameter. The indicator can also play a sound when the price crosses the current trend line. In normal mode, the indicator shows only one (last found) upward and one downward trend, but there is an advanced mode - the previously detected trends are also drawn on the chart.

Keep in mind that the Broken Trends indicator does not produce complete decisions. It just does the dirty work, showing the possible options. It is the trader who should decide.





The indicator parameters: