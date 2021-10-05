Multi ATR
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Simple dashboard to view ATR value across multiple time frame, no need to click at any timeframe, we can see the overview of ATR quicker.
Support changing value of ATR period.
Download free!
We already tested via Strategy Tester, nothing wrong.
If you found something wrong just drop the comment below or contact me at site: https://youtube.com/@itwetrade
Email: itwetrade@gmail.com
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Support for development: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/itwetrade
Отличный индикатор. Спасибо!