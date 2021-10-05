Multi ATR

5

Simple dashboard to view ATR value across multiple time frame, no need to click at any timeframe, we can see the overview of ATR quicker.

Support changing value of ATR period.

Download free!

We already tested via Strategy Tester, nothing wrong.

If you found something wrong just drop the comment below or contact me at site: https://youtube.com/@itwetrade

Email: itwetrade@gmail.com

---------------------------

Support for development: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/itwetrade

Reviews 2
Nina Duvenage
58
Nina Duvenage 2023.06.02 17:27 
 

Отличный индикатор. Спасибо!

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5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Moving average cross over notification ! How to use Add NotifyMaCross indicator into the chart. Set Moving average line one and two. Wait the notification when moving average cross over Support for development : https://www.buymeacoffee.com/itwetrade Check out all indicator and expert advisor here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thanksmybot/seller ------------------------------------- Como usar     Adicione o indicador NotifyMaCross ao gráfico.     Defina a linha média móvel um e dois.     Agua
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Have you ever lost your mind? Cause you open multiple positions try to revenge the market or sometime open double, triple position to maximize the profit? if you are win it is okay, but how about if you lose? So "MaxOrdersWarning" may remind your consciousness not to open too many orders in the same time. How to use - Drag and drop Indicator on your chart. - Set the limitation number of your position ( per Chart Symbol that you open ) Then what's next? If you reaches the limit, the background
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Backtesting notes! - Please download all history data for cross mulit-timeframe, otherwise it won't work. More info about backtest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZTJQX5tOsk SharpEntry version 2.3 - Adjust signals for each Timeframes structure. - Allow to attach the indicator only Timeframes M1, H1, D1 for a better detection of the signal. - Resolve a little repaint on a current price. SharpEntry version 2.0 - Support trending mode. - Increase arrow size. - Fix arrow icon floating after sw
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Neon_1117
38
Neon_1117 2025.10.07 19:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nina Duvenage
58
Nina Duvenage 2023.06.02 17:27 
 

Отличный индикатор. Спасибо!

Mr Ittiphol Pudkrajang
1410
Reply from developer Mr Ittiphol Pudkrajang 2023.06.02 18:20
Thank​ you​ &​ your​ welcome.
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