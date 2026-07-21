Smart Fibonacci Entry MT5

The Smart Fibonacci Entry is an automated structural analysis tool,  detects Break of Structure (BOS) events and automatically anchors a Fibonacci grid to the most relevant swing points. It specifically highlights the ENTRY zone, where institutional buying or selling typically occurs after a trend confirmation.

Detection

Swing Detection: The script monitors price for structural Swing Highs and Swing Lows based on your chosen pivot length.

Fibonacci Direction Shift Recognition: A direction shift is confirmed when pivot price exceeds the previous Swing Pivot High (Higher High), and a down direction shift is confirmed when price drops below the previous Swing Pivot Low (Lower Low).

Dynamic Stretching: Once a direction is established, the Fibonacci grid "breathes" with the market. If the trend continues to make new highs or lows, the grid automatically stretches to include the new extension, ensuring your retracement levels are always mathematically accurate.

Entry Zone

The Entry zone is the primary focus of this indicator. Based on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, the Entry zone represents the "sweet spot" of a retracement.

The Range: By default, the zone is plotted between the 0.618 and 0.786 Fibonacci levels.

Discount/Premium: In a bullish trend, price retreating into the Entry zone is considered "buying at a discount." In a bearish trend, a rally into the Entry zone is "selling at a premium."

Visual Clarity: The zone is highlighted with a colored box (teal for bull, rose for bear), making it easy to identify exactly where to look for price action reversal signals.

Features:

Structure Labels: Automatically marks HH (Higher High) and LL (Lower Low) points with Break-of-Structure (BOS) lines.

Swing Diagonal: A dotted line connects the two anchor points of the Fibonacci grid, providing a clear visual representation of the current swing's slope and magnitude.

Extended Levels: Horizontal Fibonacci lines (0.236, 0.382, 0.5, etc.) are projected across the chart, with price-sensitive labels that update every tick, these parameters can be easily customized.

Indicator Settings

Main Settings

  • Pivot Length: Adjust this to filter between micro-structure (short length) and macro-structure (long length).
  • Max Bars: The indicator starts calculating based on the number of historical candlesticks.
  • Fibonacci LevelsFully customizable boundaries for your entry zone and other levels.
  • Visual Styles: Change line styles (Solid, Dashed, Dotted) and colors for the grid, labels, and structure shifts to match your chart theme.

Trading

  • Entries: Instead of "chasing" a breakout, wait for the indicator identify the higher high or lower low, then wait for price to return to the Entry box.
  • Confluence Tool: Use the Entry zone in conjunction with Order Blocks or Liquidity Sweeps. When an Entry zone aligns with a previously swept EQL or EQH, the probability of a reversal increases significantly.
  • Objective Profit Taking: Use the 0.0 (origin) and various extension levels as objective targets for scaling out of positions.

Styles and Alert

  • Styles: Adjust object line style, color configuration. 
  • Alert: Turn alerts on/off when Entry Zone First Touched and New LL/HH created.
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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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The   Quasimodo Pattern Indicator  is no more difficult than the Head and Shoulders. Still, only a few traders know about it, and some even confuse one with the other. However, this is not a reason to avoid this tool in your forex trading strategy.    Features: Automatic Detection:   The indicator automatically scans for valid QM patterns across any timeframe, reducing the need for manual chart analysis. Visual Highlights:   Clear and customizable on-chart drawing of shoulders, heads, and breako
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Supertrend Targets Signal   is a powerful trend-following and breakout confirmation indicator designed to help traders   identify high-probability entry points ,   visualize dynamic target zones , and   receive clean, reliable signals   across various market conditions. The core trend logic is built on a custom Supertrend that uses an ATR-based band structure with long smoothing chains—first through a WMA, then an EMA—allowing the trend line to respond to major shifts while ignoring noise. A key
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The   MACD-FVG Signal System   is a hybrid trading indicator that combines the power of momentum analysis through the   MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)   with the precision of   Fair Value Gap (FVG)   detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals. This indicator enhances traditional MACD signals by validating momentum shifts with market inefficiencies, offering traders a more refined entry strategy. Key Features: MACD with Histogram Display Clearly visualizes the MAC
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