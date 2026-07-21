Smart Fibonacci Entry MT5

The Smart Fibonacci Entry is an automated structural analysis tool,  detects Break of Structure (BOS) events and automatically anchors a Fibonacci grid to the most relevant swing points. It specifically highlights the ENTRY zone, where institutional buying or selling typically occurs after a trend confirmation.

Detection

Swing Detection: The script monitors price for structural Swing Highs and Swing Lows based on your chosen pivot length.

Fibonacci Direction Shift Recognition: A direction shift is confirmed when pivot price exceeds the previous Swing Pivot High (Higher High), and a down direction shift is confirmed when price drops below the previous Swing Pivot Low (Lower Low).

Dynamic Stretching: Once a direction is established, the Fibonacci grid "breathes" with the market. If the trend continues to make new highs or lows, the grid automatically stretches to include the new extension, ensuring your retracement levels are always mathematically accurate.

Entry Zone

The Entry zone is the primary focus of this indicator. Based on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, the Entry zone represents the "sweet spot" of a retracement.

The Range: By default, the zone is plotted between the 0.618 and 0.786 Fibonacci levels.

Discount/Premium: In a bullish trend, price retreating into the Entry zone is considered "buying at a discount." In a bearish trend, a rally into the Entry zone is "selling at a premium."

Visual Clarity: The zone is highlighted with a colored box (teal for bull, rose for bear), making it easy to identify exactly where to look for price action reversal signals.

Features:

Structure Labels: Automatically marks HH (Higher High) and LL (Lower Low) points with Break-of-Structure (BOS) lines.

Swing Diagonal: A dotted line connects the two anchor points of the Fibonacci grid, providing a clear visual representation of the current swing's slope and magnitude.

Extended Levels: Horizontal Fibonacci lines (0.236, 0.382, 0.5, etc.) are projected across the chart, with price-sensitive labels that update every tick, these parameters can be easily customized.

Indicator Settings

Main Settings

  • Pivot Length: Adjust this to filter between micro-structure (short length) and macro-structure (long length).
  • Max Bars: The indicator starts calculating based on the number of historical candlesticks.
  • Fibonacci LevelsFully customizable boundaries for your entry zone and other levels.
  • Visual Styles: Change line styles (Solid, Dashed, Dotted) and colors for the grid, labels, and structure shifts to match your chart theme.

Trading

  • Entries: Instead of "chasing" a breakout, wait for the indicator identify the higher high or lower low, then wait for price to return to the Entry box.
  • Confluence Tool: Use the Entry zone in conjunction with Order Blocks or Liquidity Sweeps. When an Entry zone aligns with a previously swept EQL or EQH, the probability of a reversal increases significantly.
  • Objective Profit Taking: Use the 0.0 (origin) and various extension levels as objective targets for scaling out of positions.

Styles and Alert

  • Styles: Adjust object line style, color configuration. 
  • Alert: Turn alerts on/off when Entry Zone First Touched and New LL/HH created.
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of   MACD     Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might
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SMC Analyzer Multi Timeframe MT4
Cao Minh Quang
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SMC Analyzer Multi-Timeframe is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) across multiple timeframes. This indicator identifies key structural points such as market structure shifts (Break of Structure and Change of Character), order blocks, fair value gaps (FVG), and liquidity zones from higher timeframes and overlays them onto the current chart. By aligning these critical SMC signals across multiple timeframes, traders gain a more comprehensive view of instituti
Smart Market Structure Simple MT4
Cao Minh Quang
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Smart Market Structure Simple   is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify   market structure   based on the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ),   and key swing points   Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective:   Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-p
Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector MT5
Cao Minh Quang
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The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including: Fair Value Gaps (FVG).  Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG).  OrderBlock (OB).  The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration. The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gaps
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit MT4
Cao Minh Quang
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The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
Supertrend Targets Signal
Cao Minh Quang
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Supertrend Targets Signal is a powerful trend-following and breakout confirmation indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability entry points , visualize dynamic target zones , and receive clean, reliable signals across various market conditions. The core trend logic is built on a custom Supertrend that uses an ATR-based band structure with long smoothing chains—first through a WMA, then an EMA—allowing the trend line to respond to major shifts while ignoring noise. A key addition
Market Structure w Inducements and Sweeps MT4 NDH
Cao Minh Quang
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The Market Structure with Inducements & Sweeps indicator is a unique take on Smart Money Concepts related market structure labels that aims to give traders a more precise interpretation considering various factors. Compared to traditional market structure scripts that include Change of Character (CHoCH) & Break of Structures (BOS) -- this script also includes the detection of Inducements (IDM) & Sweeps which are major components of determining other structures labeled on the chart. SMC & pri
Unicorn Model ICT MT4
Cao Minh Quang
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Unicorn Model ICT Indicator — Smart Trading with Precision The   Unicorn Model ICT Indicator   is a powerful and intelligent tool designed for traders who follow   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   and   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodologies. This indicator simplifies complex price action by visually identifying key market structures and providing high-probability trade setups. Key Features: A Bullish Unicorn Pattern A Lower Low (LL), followed by a Higher High (HH) A Fair Value Gap (FVG), overla
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe
Cao Minh Quang
5 (3)
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The SMC Analyzer STF is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones, and Higher Timeframe Trend Bias. Each level has configurable elements (BOS, OB, FVG, Liquidity Zones, Higher Timeframe Trend). The
Order Block Detector MT4
Cao Minh Quang
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Automatically detect bullish or bearish order blocks to optimize your trade entries with our powerful indicator. Ideal for traders following ICT (The Inner Circle Trader). Works with any asset type, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex. Displays order blocks on multiple timeframes, from M2 to W1. Alerts you when an order block is detected, migrated, or a higher timeframe order block is created/migrated. Perfect for both scalping and swing trading in Smart Money Concepts.  Enhanced by st
Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including: Fair Value Gaps (FVG).  Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG).  OrderBlock (OB).  The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration. The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gap
Simple ICT Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
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The   Simple  ICT Concepts Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure : Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine t
Simple Smart Mney Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
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This Simple Smart Money Concepts indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional
Pure Price Action ICT Tools MT4
Cao Minh Quang
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The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Multiple Non Linear Regression MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
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Multiple Non-Linear Regression MT4 This indicator is designed to perform multiple non-linear regression analysis using four independent variables: close, open, high, and low prices. Here's a components and functionalities: Inputs: Normalization Data Length: Length of data used for normalization. Learning Rate: Rate at which the algorithm learns from errors. Show data points: Show plotting of normalized input data(close, open, high, low) Smooth?: Option to smooth the output. Smooth Length: Lengt
Quasimodo Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
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The   Quasimodo Pattern Indicator  is no more difficult than the Head and Shoulders. Still, only a few traders know about it, and some even confuse one with the other. However, this is not a reason to avoid this tool in your forex trading strategy.    Features: Automatic Detection:   The indicator automatically scans for valid QM patterns across any timeframe, reducing the need for manual chart analysis. Visual Highlights:   Clear and customizable on-chart drawing of shoulders, heads, and breako
Fair Value Gaps MTF MT4
Cao Minh Quang
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ICT   Fair Value Gaps  MTF Indicator Unlock the power of   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   across multiple timeframes using the   ICT     Fair Value Gaps  Multi - Timeframe Indicator —a precision tool built for traders who follow the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . Key Features : Multi-Timeframe FVG Detection : Automatically identifies Fair Value Gaps from higher timeframes (M15, H1, H4, etc.) and plots them on your active chart for immediate insight. Break of Structure (BOS) & Change of Character (CHoCH
OrderBlocks MTF MT4
Cao Minh Quang
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Order Block Multi Timeframe The   Order Block Multi Timeframe   is a powerful tool for Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders, combining high-accuracy   Order Block detection   with real-time   Break of Structure (BOS)   and   Change of Character (CHoCH)   analysis across multiple timeframes. Smart Money Insight, Multi-Timeframe Precision This indicator automatically identifies   institutional Order Blocks —key price zones where large players have entered the market—and plots them directly on your ch
Rectangle Trading Custom MT4
Cao Minh Quang
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Rectangle Trading Custom   is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for price action and range-based traders. It allows users to define consolidation zones and receive alerts when the price breaks out of these zones or approaches trendlines drawn on the chart. Rectangles and Trendlines will be extended into future with one click. Rectangle point size, name and prices will be displayed around rectangle. Key Features: Draw Trading Zones (Rectangle Zones) Users can manually draw rectangles t
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe MT4
Cao Minh Quang
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SMC Analyzer Single-Timeframe (STF) for MT4 The   SMC Analyzer STF  MT4  is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones , and   Higher Timeframe Trend Bias . Each level has configurable elements (
Supertrend Targets Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Supertrend Targets Signal   is a powerful trend-following and breakout confirmation indicator designed to help traders   identify high-probability entry points ,   visualize dynamic target zones , and   receive clean, reliable signals   across various market conditions. The core trend logic is built on a custom Supertrend that uses an ATR-based band structure with long smoothing chains—first through a WMA, then an EMA—allowing the trend line to respond to major shifts while ignoring noise. A key
MACD with FVG Signal for MT4
Cao Minh Quang
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The   MACD-FVG Signal System   is a hybrid trading indicator that combines the power of momentum analysis through the   MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)   with the precision of   Fair Value Gap (FVG)   detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals. This indicator enhances traditional MACD signals by validating momentum shifts with market inefficiencies, offering traders a more refined entry strategy. Key Features: MACD with Histogram Display Clearly visualizes the MAC
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