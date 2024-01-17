Market Profile iMT5

Definition :

A Market Profile is an intra-day charting technique (price vertical, time/activity horizontal). Market Profile is best understood as a way to see order in the markets.

Market Profile was a way for traders to get a better understanding of what was going on, without having to be on the trading floor.

The current indicator is developed based on Easy-to-Use architecture including a wide range of visual settings.





Major Features of Indicator :

Various Views of Market Profile

The indicator can help determine Support-Resistance levels.

Easy to use and setup

Histogram drawing modes : Simple, Pretty Normal, Pretty Linked

Periods : Sessions, Daily, Weekly, Monthly

Point Of Control, Value Area Calculation, Initial balance

Single Prints, Poors, Trails

Buffers for Programmers

Various Visual Settings







Inputs :

Setting inputs of the indicator is very simple. Below are some major items described. Other items are color and visual settings of profile elements and no need to list below.

Some pre-built settings are available for download here.



General Settings

Visual Mode :



Simple : Standard and simple market profile display







Pretty Normal : A pretty design of standard market profile







Pretty Linked : Profile elements are displayed on candles.



Histogram Type :



Session : Profile will be drawn based on session times defined on the inputs (M30 or H1 timeframe is recommended)







Daily : Profile will be drawn Daily basis. (H1 or H4 timeframe is recommended)







Weekly : Profile will be drawn Weekly basis. (D1 or H4 timeframe is recommended)







Monthly : Profile will be drawn Monthly basis. (D1 or W1 timeframe is recommended)



Precision Type :



Auto : Price levels will be determined based on chart scale and font size to make a better view of the profile.







Manual : Price distance between each price level will be input from the user based on points.

Histogram Settings

Histogram Shape :



Letters : Standard market profile letters will be displayed





Boxes : Simple boxes will be displayed instead of letters



Custom shape : A shape can be defined based on ASCII code of "wingdings" font. Can use Character Map to find your desired shape.

Color Mode of Pretty Histograms : This is the background color of pretty profile elements. Options available :



Single Color





Random Light/Medium/Dark Colors





Gradient Colors based on 2/3/4 Colors





Options for Poors, Single Prints and Trails

Bounding Box Options

Options for profile background, bounding box,open/close price,...

VA Settings

Value Area Settings

POC Settings

Point of Control Settings

IB Settings

Initial Balance Settings



Tips : You can attach more than one indicator to a chart with different settings in these cases :



If you want multiple sessions on a day,



If you want 2 or more histograms overlapping each other.

Some Pre-Built Templates :



Some set files are available here.



Buffers for programmers :

All specifications of profiles are available on the indicator buffer. Manual available here.





