SmartTrader MTF Trend Bias

SmartTrader MTF Trend Bias is a small, free indicator that answers one question: what's the trend doing across six timeframes at once?

The panel shows:
- Bullish / Bearish / Neutral for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4 - spelled out in full, color-coded, no symbols to decode
- Hover any row for the exact reasoning (which EMAs, which direction)
- Read only from each timeframe's last CLOSED bar, never the still-forming one - the most common cause of an MTF indicator "flipping its answer with no price change" is reading a bar before it closes, and this deliberately avoids that

That's it - no scoring, no Buy/Sell recommendation, no alerts. Just a clean read on trend agreement (or disagreement) across timeframes, useful alongside any strategy.

From the same developer as SmartTrader AI Pro - a XAUUSD dashboard that combines this same multi-timeframe read with five other weighted indicators, real backtested thresholds, and alerts, if you want the fuller picture this panel is a piece of.

Requirements: MetaTrader 5, any symbol.
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
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