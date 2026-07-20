On Balance Volume MTF Plus

OBV MTF I4EA 

Institutional-Grade Volume Regime Indicator

Most OBV indicators only tell you where volume was. OBV MTF I4EA turns raw volume into an actionable, multi-timeframe regime map that shows you where volume is moving right now—and whether it has room to run.

What It Solves

  • No More Overbought/Oversold Guesswork: Built around a rolling Dynamic Midpoint Engine, the indicator automatically adapts to changing market volatility to signal clean, objective trend regime shifts.

  • Instant Multi-Timeframe Alignment: Features an on-chart HUD that evaluates 3 timeframes simultaneously, delivering clear visual consensus on trend direction, slope, signal age, and distance risk in seconds.

  • Smart Risk Management: Features an integrated ATR Risk Gauge ( DISTANCE ) that warns you when a trend is tightly squeezed near a breakout or overextended into pullback territory.

Core Capabilities

Panel Output Metric Explained
REGIME Displays the current market regime state (Bullish or Bearish).
SLOPE Tracks the real-time direction and strength of volume momentum.
X-CROSS Quantifies signal freshness by showing the exact number of bars since the current regime began (cross occurred).
DISTANCE Color-coded risk gauge measuring the current price's distance from the reference level in ATR (Average True Range) units.


  • Dynamic Multi-Timeframe Consensus: Visual HUD dynamically changes background color based on 3-timeframe alignment (3/0 Strong Consensus vs. 2/1 Moderate Alignment).

  • On-Chart Signals: Real-time regime crossover arrows ( X-Buy / X-Sell ) and divergence tracking plotted directly on your candles.

  • Fully Customizable: Adjust smoothing, hysteresis deadbands, and lookback periods for any trading style, from high-frequency scalping to long-term position trading.

Built for Algorithmic and Manual Traders

  • Manual Execution: Get instant 8-second market clarity before entering discretionary trades.

  • 100% Automation Ready: Features 18 export buffers engineered specifically for EA integration (I4EA= Indicator for EA). Easily access real-time signal flags, regime states, distance values, and signal bar age directly in your code.

Full Documentation included on request upon purchase: Complete technical references, MQL5 implementation code, buffer map guides, and EA templates are provided upon purchase to get your automated strategies running immediately.


The On-Balance Volume (OBV) is a cumulative technical indicator that uses volume flow to predict changes in an asset's price. Originally developed by Joseph Granville in 1963, it operates on the premise that "volume precedes price", meaning shifts in institutional trading volume often signal upcoming price reversal


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