ParbMA The Most Intuitive Parabolic SAR

In the realm of technical analysis, ParbMA emerges as a highly intuitive tool for examining the Parabolic SAR trend. This innovative approach leverages a customizable line, distinguished by its versatility in color, shape, and width options. Such flexibility enhances visual analysis and significantly aids in strategizing and decision-making.

The ParbMA (Parabolic Moving Average) is a custom technical indicator that combines the concepts of J. Welles Wilder's Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) and a Moving Average. This hybrid indicator is designed to provide traders with a tool that captures the benefits of both these methodologies, offering a unique way to track price trends and potential reversal points in financial markets.

Key Features of ParbMA

Customizable Visual Representation: At the core of ParbMA is its ability to represent trends through a line. Users can tailor this line according to their preferences, choosing from a variety of colors, shapes, and widths. This level of customization ensures that the trend representation aligns perfectly with the user's analytical style and requirements.

Easy Integration with Expert Advisors (EAs), ParbMA's utility extends into the domain of Expert Advisors, offering a distinct advantage for automated trading strategies supported by Parabolic SAR: the inclusion of a "color field" that simplifies the implementation of a strategy that hinges on-trend color changes. By providing an easy-to-interpret color-coded system, ParbMA allows programmers to identify shifts in trends and adjust their strategy accordingly quickly. This seamless and efficient integration enhances EAs' capabilities in trend analysis.

ParbMA stands out as a comprehensive and user-friendly tool for analyzing the Parabolic SAR trend. Its combination of customizable visual elements and the innovative color field feature makes it an invaluable asset for both manual traders and those utilizing Expert Advisors. By simplifying and enhancing the process of trend analysis, ParbMA paves the way for more efficient and effective trading strategies.

Additionally, ParbMA provides a diverse range of pricing options for computations that augment the standard price calculations inherent in the MetaTrader platform:
  • Metatrader default (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted Prices);
  • Mean Open-Close;
  • Mean All Prices;
  • Trend-Based (High for Bull candle, Low for Bear candle, Close otherwise);
  • Trend-Based Mean;
  • Mean Trend-Based All Prices Weighted.
Features
  • Non-Repaint Line-based Parabolic-SAR indicator, optimizing the identification of stops and reverse in trends.
  • Exclusive MA approach to enhance the Parabolic-SAR for short and long-term trades.
  • Exclusive 2-color line for easier and faster visualization of the Parabolic-SAR.
  • Exclusive COLOR data field for using in EA, making easier to adapt legacy strategies to a faster operation.
  • PERIOD and WEIGHT parameters for total customization for any Asset and timeframe.
  • Faster average calculation than iMA() and other Metatrader's Technical Indicators.
  • 12 different price calculations (7 Metatrader Default + 5 custom calculations).
  • Allows you free changing the style, color, and width of its line.
  • It can be used with any ASSET and TIMEFRAME.
  • Accepts its incorporation into "Expert-Advisor" via iCUSTOM call.

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5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Indicators
Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
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Keltner Enhanced
David Ben Svaiter
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Keltner-Enhanced improves the accuracy and readability of Keltner Channels with many options for adjusting them and more five price calculations beyond the META default. The Keltner-E indicator is a banded indicator similar to Bollinger Bands and Moving Average Envelopes. They consist of an upper envelope above a midline and a lower envelope below the midline.  The main occurrences to look out for when using Keltner Channels are breakouts above the Upper Envelope or below the Lower Envelope.
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Pivot on Candle of the Day
David Ben Svaiter
5 (1)
Indicators
How many times have you looked for a PIVOT that works on a specific candle every day? Many traders like to estimate the direction of the day's trend based on a specific time each day, such as 30 minutes after the market opens, or at 12 noon, and so on. This indicator allows you to specify a certain time (hour and minute) and plots a pivot from that time to the next day at the same time. It shows five lines based on that specific candle/hour: median, maximum, minimum, support and resistance.
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Jurik Advanced MA
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
The Jurik Advanced MA (JurMA) is a non-repaint technical indicator developed over the original JMA concepted by Mark Jurik.  It is designed to reduce lag present in traditional moving averages, improve smoothness, and reduce noise. JurMA adapts to market volatility and can be fine-tuned by the user for sensitivity, making it useful for identifying trends and reversals in financial markets. This adaptability and efficiency make it popular among traders and analysts. In the wide context of othe
Trend On Close
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
TrendOnClose is a sophisticated indicator designed for Binary market investors, focusing on statistical analysis of trends and counter-trends within specific candle cycles. Each cycle is defined by the candle CLOSE price, establishing the trend direction (UP/DOWN - BULL/BEAR) for subsequent statistical analysis until the start of the next cycle. The statistical analysis operates with two configurations: ⦁ Statistical Goal as SUBSEQUENT CANDLE: The algorithm focuses on the subsequent candle withi
Enhanced Heiken Ashi Indicator
David Ben Svaiter
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HAshi-E is an enhanced way to analyze Heiken-Ashi signals. Briefing: Heiken-Ashi is particularly valued for its ability to filter out short-term volatility, making it a preferred tool for identifying and following trends, helps in decision-making regarding entry and exit points, and assists in distinguishing between false signals and genuine trend reversals. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Heiken-Ashi candles are calculated using average values of previous bars, creating a smoother, mo
The Enhanced ADXW
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
Designed by Welles Wilder for daily commodity charts, the ADXW is now used in various markets by technical traders to assess the strength of a trend or even a trend for short- or long-term trades. The ADXW uses a positive (DI+) and negative (DI-) directional indicator in addition to its trend line (ADX). According to Wilder, a trend has strength when the ADX signal is above 25; the trend is weak (or the price has no trend) when the ADX is below 20. The absence of a trend does not mean that th
OnBalance Indicator with MA lines
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
On-Balance Volume (OBV) is a technical indicator that relates volume and price to identify price movements. The basic idea behind OBV is that changes in volume generally precede price changes. The indicator accumulates volumes for periods when the price closes higher and subtracts volumes for periods when the price closes lower. This results in a value used to identify the direction of the asset's trend. The interpretation of the OBV is simple: a rising OBV suggests that buyers are willing to
Slow AMA
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
Compared to simple or exponential moving averages, slow adaptive trend lines might offer a more nuanced view of the trend by adjusting their sensitivity based on market conditions. However, their slow nature might also mean they are late in signaling reversals when market conditions change rapidly - and that is the difference between them and our SlowAMA . SlowAMA was designed to be a better long-term trend indicator than EMA and other Moving Averages. It uses our JurMA calculations, reducing
Enhanced Heiken Ashi Window Version
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
HAshi-E is an enhanced way to analyze Heiken-Ashi signals. Briefing: Heiken-Ashi is particularly valued for its ability to filter out short-term volatility, making it a preferred tool for identifying and following trends, helps in decision-making regarding entry and exit points, and assists in distinguishing between false signals and genuine trend reversals. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Heiken-Ashi candles are calculated using average values of previous bars, creating a smoother, mo
Pivot on Day Range
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
How many times have you looked for a PIVOT that works on a specific timeframe every day? Many traders like to estimate the direction of the day's trend based on a specific time interval every day, such as from 2 hours before the NYSE opens to 1 hour after, or from the NYSE opens to 30 minutes after. This indicator allows you to specify a certain time interval (hour and minute) and plots a pivot from that interval to the next day in the same time interval. It shows five lines based on this: me
VIDYA Enhanced
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
The VIDYA-ENHANCED indicator (Variable Index Dynamic Average) is a technical analysis tool used to identify trends and sideways movements. It dynamically adjusts its sensitivity based on market volatility, using the Chande Momentum Oscillator as a volatility index. This feature allows VIDYA-ENHANCED to be more agile during periods of significant price movements, while remaining more stable during less volatile phases.  Features: - Select the price from 12 options - 5 more than the Metatrader
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