APG Atomic Profit Generator MT5

  • Experts
  • Blaz Stremfelj
    Blaz Stremfelj

    Blaz Stremfelj

    Dear Investors!
    TRADING IS LIKE A LIFE. THERE ARE FALLS AND ASCENTS. THAT'S 100% SURE. IF THERE ARE MORE ASCENTS, WE SAY THE LIFE HAS BEEN SUCESSFULL.
  • Version: 1.3
  • Activations: 5

APG Atomic Profit Generator is simple, robust, low risk strategy, based on trend confirmation and conditions of volatility. It's highly optimized for trading on EURUSD, H1 timeframe. It can be combined with our other strategies. It's a long term, safe trading low risk strategy.

The EA survives complex backtests with a great results on 18 years of 99% modeling quality Ducascopy historical data. Please see our profile -  Which testing methods must pass our strategies?

 

Test period: 5.5.2003 – 15.7.2021

APG STRATEGY PERFORMANCE: 763 trades / RETURN DD RATIO 7.69 / WIN% 52.95

Average 3-4 trades per month.

Trade history video here.

Initial investment 10000 / Total profit 33246€ / with fixed trade size 350€ no MM used

Market: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Trade directions: short & long

One trade at a time

Money managment: fixed amount

SL, TP attached to each trade position

Not trade on weekends

Auto close open positions at Friday 22.00 PM

 

RECOMENDED: Do not change timeframes, markets and other parameters, because the strategy is highly optimized to trade EURUSD on H1 timeframe.

 

CUSTOM USER SETUP - please look at image description under screenshots.


A - Strategy will risk given amount of money for every trade

Set position size to 4% of your starting account balance.

Minimum recommended account size of just 300€ or equivalent.

That means 4% of 300€ = 12€. Enter this amount in field A. Strategy will open each position on value of 12€.

 

Money Managment

Whenever the account balance grows for 30% recalculate and change position value in field A.

300 + 30% = 390

4% of 390€ = 15,6€

Just repeat when balance grows again.

That's our money managment advice.

B - Set decimal places for lot size according to your broker. Use 1 for minilots (0.1) or 2 for microlots (0.01).

 

C - Set custom lot size if the strategy can't use predefined money managment. Set to your min. 0.1 or 0.01 lot. It' just safety parameter.

 

D - Set the biggest lot size the strategy can open. Set to 1 lot. It' just safety parameter.

 

All other parameters are not customizable, because the strategy is highly optimized already.

All our strategies can be combined together as a portfolio.

All updates will be free of charge.

 

Expectations – compare your results with test results. No one can guarantee that the results will be the same, but there is a high probability that the strategy will behave as in the past.

Max consecutive Wins: 11, max consecutive Losses: 7

Largest drowdown: 20,06%

Average # of bars in trade: 15,21

Longest trade duration: 6d 7h

Shortest trade duration: 1m

Return/draw down ratio:7.96 (avg. profit for each dolar spent)

Average 3-4 trades per month.

From 19 trading years only 3 years closes in a small loss at the end of year.

 

Indicators used:

SuperTrend, Williams % R, ATR, RSI

Ichimoku candlesticks

 

Why should you choose our EA?

 ✔️ Because our focus is on long term profit stability and not just on nice attarctive straight equity curve

 ✔️ The performance has been confirmed for several years, the strategy used by APG Atomic Profit Generator is stable and have no impact due to the peculiarities of EURUSD

 ✔️ APG Atomic Profit Generator do not use tricks, only robust technologies

 ✔️ APG Atomic Profit Generator do not use tricks, only robust technologies

 

     ✖ NOT used hidden algoritms

     ✖ NOT sensitive to the broker, spread and requots

     ✖ NOT uses martingale, grid, scalp or other dangerous strategies


     ☑ FULL Automated Trading 24 hours a day with complex wave analysis and a long hold of positions

     ☑ Each position is protected by a STOP LOSS;

     ☑ Not trade on weekends

 

Ready, the EA APG Atomic Profit Generator will check your account and if everything is fine, the smilling face will appear. Otherwise, if you get some trouble, write to us.


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William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
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BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
One Man Army
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
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Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Vladimir Mametov
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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