SmartTrader Drawdown Tracker

SmartTrader Drawdown Tracker

Know How Far Your Account Has Fallen From Its High-Water Mark.

Most traders watch their account balance.

But balance alone does not always tell you how much ground your account has lost from its previous peak.

SmartTrader Drawdown Tracker monitors your account's high-water mark and shows your current drawdown in real time.

It helps you answer a simple but important question:

How far am I currently from my best account equity or balance?

What the Tracker Shows

Current Equity or Balance

Choose whether you want to monitor:

  • Current Equity
  • Current Balance

Use the measurement that best fits your trading and risk-management process.

High-Water Mark

The tracker records the highest equity or balance reached since tracking began.

This becomes your current high-water mark for drawdown monitoring.

Current Drawdown

See the current percentage distance from your high-water mark.

The drawdown status is color-coded according to configurable thresholds, helping you quickly identify different levels of account stress.

Worst Drawdown Seen

Current drawdown is only part of the picture.

The tracker also records the maximum drawdown reached since tracking started.

This allows you to review how severe the worst drawdown period became, even after the account begins recovering.

Today's P&L

Monitor the current day's profit or loss.

The daily result resets automatically at the day rollover.

Mini Equity Curve

View a live mini equity curve showing the development of your tracked account value over time.

The sampling interval can be configured according to your preferred monitoring frequency.

Why Drawdown Matters

A loss from your account's high-water mark is not always easy to understand by looking only at the current balance.

For example, an account that has fallen significantly from its previous peak may require a much larger percentage gain to recover the lost ground.

Tracking drawdown helps you understand the current condition of your account in relation to its own previous performance.

Profit tells you where you are. Drawdown tells you how far you have fallen from where you were.

How to Use SmartTrader Drawdown Tracker

  1. Attach the indicator to any MetaTrader 5 chart.
  2. Choose whether to monitor Equity or Balance.
  3. Configure your preferred drawdown thresholds.
  4. Monitor your current drawdown in real time.
  5. Review the worst drawdown recorded since tracking began.
  6. Use the information as part of your broader risk-management process.

Monitor your account. Recognize drawdown early. Make better risk decisions.

What This Product Is — and Is Not

It is:

  • An account drawdown monitoring tool
  • A high-water-mark tracker
  • A current drawdown monitor
  • A worst-drawdown tracker
  • A daily P&L monitor
  • A lightweight equity-curve display

It is not:

  • An Expert Advisor
  • An automated trading system
  • A trading signal generator
  • A profitability system
  • A guarantee against trading losses

SmartTrader Drawdown Tracker monitors your account. It does not place, modify, or close trades.

Validated Drawdown Measurement

The peak-tracking and drawdown-percentage calculation used by this indicator is based on the same drawdown measurement methodology used in the SmartTrader AI Pro risk-management system.

The calculation is designed to measure the percentage distance between the current tracked account value and the recorded high-water mark.

The purpose of this tool is to make that measurement available as a dedicated monitoring tool for any MetaTrader 5 account, symbol, or trading strategy.

This indicator does not claim that monitoring drawdown prevents losses or guarantees improved trading results.

Configuration

Tracking Mode

Choose whether the tracker monitors:

  • Account Equity
  • Account Balance

Drawdown Thresholds

Configure the drawdown levels used for the visual status indication.

The color-coded status helps you quickly identify when the current drawdown reaches your chosen monitoring thresholds.

Equity Curve Sampling

Configure the interval used to sample account values for the mini equity curve.

A shorter interval provides more frequent updates, while a longer interval creates a more lightweight tracking history.

Panel Display

Configure the position and visual presentation of the on-chart monitoring panel.

These settings affect the display only and do not change the drawdown calculation.

Important About Tracking History

The high-water mark and worst drawdown are measured from the time the tracker begins recording the selected account value.

If the indicator is removed, reset, or its tracking data is otherwise cleared, the tracking history may begin again from a new starting point.

For accurate long-term monitoring, allow the tracker to maintain its tracking data continuously.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Any trading symbol
  • Available account equity or balance data

The indicator monitors account-level information and is not limited to a specific trading symbol or strategy.

Transparency First

Drawdown monitoring does not eliminate trading risk.

It does not predict future losses, prevent losing trades, or guarantee that an account will recover from a drawdown.

It simply provides a clearer view of the account's current distance from its own high-water mark.

Understand your current drawdown. Remember your worst drawdown. Manage your trading risk with better information.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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1 (1)
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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