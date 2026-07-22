SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager

SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager

How Much Risk Is Your Entire Portfolio Really Carrying?

Many traders analyze risk one position at a time.

But five separate trades do not always mean five separate risks.

If multiple positions are exposed to similar market movements, your portfolio may be carrying significantly more concentrated risk than it appears.

SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager gives you a portfolio-level view of your open trading exposure directly inside MetaTrader 5.

Understand Your Total Exposure

Instead of looking at each position separately, analyze the combined risk of your open portfolio.

The tool helps you monitor:

  • Portfolio drawdown
  • Total open risk
  • Risk by symbol
  • Risk by direction
  • Portfolio concentration
  • Position correlation
  • Positions without Stop Loss protection

The objective is simple:

Understand the risk you are already carrying before adding more.

Portfolio-Level Risk Analysis

Total Portfolio Exposure

View the combined exposure of your open positions rather than evaluating every trade in isolation.

This can help answer questions such as:

  • How much risk is currently open?
  • How much of my account is exposed?
  • Am I already heavily positioned in one market direction?
  • Would opening another trade significantly increase my total exposure?

Position Risk Analysis

Review individual positions and their contribution to the overall portfolio.

Depending on the available broker and position data, the analysis can include:

  • Symbol
  • Direction
  • Volume
  • Entry price
  • Current price
  • Stop Loss information
  • Estimated monetary risk

Correlation Monitoring

Markets can move together.

Two apparently different trades may create similar exposure if their price movements are strongly related.

SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager analyzes the relationship between selected open positions and highlights potentially significant correlation.

This helps you identify situations where multiple trades may be contributing to the same underlying portfolio risk.

Concentration Analysis

Portfolio risk can become concentrated through:

  • Multiple positions in the same symbol
  • Multiple positions in the same direction
  • Highly correlated instruments
  • Large exposure in a small number of positions

The concentration analysis helps you identify when your portfolio may be relying too heavily on a limited number of market exposures.

Portfolio Drawdown

Monitor the decline of your account or portfolio from a previous equity peak.

Drawdown is an important risk metric because the impact of losses is measured at the portfolio level, not only trade by trade.

No Stop Loss Detection

Positions without a Stop Loss can carry undefined or potentially significantly larger downside exposure than planned.

The tool can identify positions that do not have Stop Loss protection so they can be reviewed as part of your risk-management process.

How to Use the Risk Manager

  1. Open your trading positions in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager.
  3. Review total portfolio exposure.
  4. Check concentration and directional risk.
  5. Review correlation warnings.
  6. Identify positions without Stop Loss protection.
  7. Review your total risk before opening additional positions.

Before opening another trade, understand what you are already carrying.

What This Product Is — and Is Not

It is:

  • A portfolio-level risk analysis tool
  • An exposure monitoring tool
  • A correlation analysis assistant
  • A concentration-risk monitor
  • A drawdown monitoring tool
  • A position-risk review tool

It is not:

  • A trading signal generator
  • An automated trading Expert Advisor
  • A guarantee against losses
  • A prediction system
  • A replacement for professional risk management

The tool provides information to help you evaluate your portfolio. The final decision to open, close, or modify a position remains yours.

Portfolio Risk Is Different From Trade Risk

A single trade may appear to have a controlled risk level.

However, the combined exposure of multiple positions can be significantly different from the risk of each individual position.

For example, several trades across related markets may all be affected by similar economic events or market movements.

Managing each position individually does not always provide a complete picture of portfolio risk.

This tool is designed to help provide that broader view.

Correlation Analysis

Correlation values can change over time and are not permanent characteristics of a market.

Historical correlation does not guarantee future correlation.

Correlation should therefore be treated as an analytical risk-management reference rather than a prediction of future price movement.

Risk Calculations

Risk calculations depend on the information available from your MetaTrader 5 account and broker.

Results may be affected by:

  • Symbol contract specifications
  • Tick value
  • Tick size
  • Position volume
  • Stop Loss distance
  • Account currency
  • Broker execution conditions
  • Market volatility

Always verify important risk information against your broker's specifications and your own account records.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Open positions or account history for analysis
  • Broker-provided market data

Transparency First

Portfolio risk analysis cannot eliminate trading risk.

Correlation can change. Markets can gap. Execution conditions can vary. Historical relationships do not guarantee future behavior.

SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager is designed to help you understand your existing exposure more clearly.

Know your individual trade risk. Understand your combined portfolio risk. Make your trading decisions with a more complete view of your exposure.

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5 (1)
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