Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector FVG

Overview

Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector

The Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector automatically identifies Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and draws their imbalance zones directly on the chart.

Designed for traders who use Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodology, the indicator helps identify high-quality imbalance areas through advanced filtering and a clean, fully customizable interface.

Main Features

✔ Automatic Bullish & Bearish Fair Value Gap Detection

✔ Automatic FVG Zone Drawing

✔ Automatic First Mitigation Detection

✔ Active & Mitigated Zone Visualization

✔ Configurable Minimum & Maximum FVG Size (ATR)

✔ Higher Timeframe Trend Filter

Configurable Higher Timeframe

Moving Average Period

MA Method

Applied Price

✔ Optional Volume Filter

Volume Above Moving Average

Adjustable Moving Average Period

Adjustable Volume Multiplier

✔ Optional ATR Clearance Filter

Configurable Minimum Clearance Distance

Helps reduce premature mitigations

✔ Market Reopening Filter

Automatically ignores false Fair Value Gaps created by weekend reopening and abnormal market session gaps.

✔ Formation Alerts

Popup

Push Notification

Sound

Email

✔ Mitigation Alerts

Popup

Push Notification

Sound

Email

✔ Adjustable Zone Lifetime

✔ Fully Customizable Colors

How It Works

The indicator scans completed candles looking for the classic three-candle Fair Value Gap pattern.

When a valid imbalance satisfies all enabled filters, the corresponding FVG zone is automatically drawn on the chart.

Once price revisits the zone, the indicator detects the first valid mitigation and can notify the trader using the selected alert methods.

Recommended Timeframe

For the best overall performance, H1 is recommended.

Internal research showed the most consistent results using the H1 timeframe across multiple markets.

Recommended Markets

Based on extensive internal research, the following markets produced the most consistent results:

AUDUSD (H1)

EURUSD (H1)

USDJPY (H1)

EURGBP (H1)

XAUUSD (H1)

HK50 (H1)

FR50 (H1)

These recommendations are based on internal testing. The indicator is compatible with all symbols and all timeframes, although optimal settings may vary depending on the market.

Suitable For

✔ Forex

✔ Commodities

✔ Indices

✔ Cryptocurrencies

✔ Scalping

✔ Day Trading

✔ Swing Trading

✔ Price Action

✔ Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

✔ ICT Methodology

Inputs

Minimum FVG Size

Maximum FVG Size

ATR-Based Size Measurement

Higher Timeframe Trend Filter

Volume Filter

ATR Clearance Filter

Market Reopening Filter

Zone Lifetime

Alert Types

Zone Colors

Why Choose Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector?