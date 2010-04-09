Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector FVG
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.0
Overview
The Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector automatically identifies Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and draws their imbalance zones directly on the chart.
Designed for traders who use Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodology, the indicator helps identify high-quality imbalance areas through advanced filtering and a clean, fully customizable interface.
Main Features
✔ Automatic Bullish & Bearish Fair Value Gap Detection
✔ Automatic FVG Zone Drawing
✔ Automatic First Mitigation Detection
✔ Active & Mitigated Zone Visualization
✔ Configurable Minimum & Maximum FVG Size (ATR)
✔ Higher Timeframe Trend Filter
- Configurable Higher Timeframe
- Moving Average Period
- MA Method
- Applied Price
✔ Optional Volume Filter
- Volume Above Moving Average
- Adjustable Moving Average Period
- Adjustable Volume Multiplier
✔ Optional ATR Clearance Filter
- Configurable Minimum Clearance Distance
- Helps reduce premature mitigations
✔ Market Reopening Filter
Automatically ignores false Fair Value Gaps created by weekend reopening and abnormal market session gaps.
✔ Formation Alerts
- Popup
- Push Notification
- Sound
✔ Mitigation Alerts
- Popup
- Push Notification
- Sound
✔ Adjustable Zone Lifetime
✔ Fully Customizable Colors
How It Works
The indicator scans completed candles looking for the classic three-candle Fair Value Gap pattern.
When a valid imbalance satisfies all enabled filters, the corresponding FVG zone is automatically drawn on the chart.
Once price revisits the zone, the indicator detects the first valid mitigation and can notify the trader using the selected alert methods.
Recommended Timeframe
For the best overall performance, H1 is recommended.
Internal research showed the most consistent results using the H1 timeframe across multiple markets.
Recommended Markets
Based on extensive internal research, the following markets produced the most consistent results:
- AUDUSD (H1)
- EURUSD (H1)
- USDJPY (H1)
- EURGBP (H1)
- XAUUSD (H1)
- HK50 (H1)
- FR50 (H1)
These recommendations are based on internal testing. The indicator is compatible with all symbols and all timeframes, although optimal settings may vary depending on the market.
Suitable For
✔ Forex
✔ Commodities
✔ Indices
✔ Cryptocurrencies
✔ Scalping
✔ Day Trading
✔ Swing Trading
✔ Price Action
✔ Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
✔ ICT Methodology
Inputs
- Minimum FVG Size
- Maximum FVG Size
- ATR-Based Size Measurement
- Higher Timeframe Trend Filter
- Volume Filter
- ATR Clearance Filter
- Market Reopening Filter
- Zone Lifetime
- Alert Types
- Zone Colors
Why Choose Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector?
- Clean and intuitive interface.
- Fast and lightweight performance.
- Highly customizable settings.
- Automatic Fair Value Gap and Mitigation Detection.
- Advanced filtering using Higher Timeframe Trend, Volume and ATR Clearance.
- Designed for both discretionary and systematic traders.
- Compatible with all symbols and all timeframes.