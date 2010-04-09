Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector FVG

Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector

Overview

The Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector automatically identifies Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and draws their imbalance zones directly on the chart.

Designed for traders who use Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodology, the indicator helps identify high-quality imbalance areas through advanced filtering and a clean, fully customizable interface.

Main Features

✔ Automatic Bullish & Bearish Fair Value Gap Detection

✔ Automatic FVG Zone Drawing

✔ Automatic First Mitigation Detection

✔ Active & Mitigated Zone Visualization

✔ Configurable Minimum & Maximum FVG Size (ATR)

✔ Higher Timeframe Trend Filter

  • Configurable Higher Timeframe
  • Moving Average Period
  • MA Method
  • Applied Price

✔ Optional Volume Filter

  • Volume Above Moving Average
  • Adjustable Moving Average Period
  • Adjustable Volume Multiplier

✔ Optional ATR Clearance Filter

  • Configurable Minimum Clearance Distance
  • Helps reduce premature mitigations

✔ Market Reopening Filter

Automatically ignores false Fair Value Gaps created by weekend reopening and abnormal market session gaps.

✔ Formation Alerts

  • Popup
  • Push Notification
  • Sound
  • Email

✔ Mitigation Alerts

  • Popup
  • Push Notification
  • Sound
  • Email

✔ Adjustable Zone Lifetime

✔ Fully Customizable Colors

How It Works

The indicator scans completed candles looking for the classic three-candle Fair Value Gap pattern.

When a valid imbalance satisfies all enabled filters, the corresponding FVG zone is automatically drawn on the chart.

Once price revisits the zone, the indicator detects the first valid mitigation and can notify the trader using the selected alert methods.

Recommended Timeframe

For the best overall performance, H1 is recommended.

Internal research showed the most consistent results using the H1 timeframe across multiple markets.

Recommended Markets

Based on extensive internal research, the following markets produced the most consistent results:

  • AUDUSD (H1)
  • EURUSD (H1)
  • USDJPY (H1)
  • EURGBP (H1)
  • XAUUSD (H1)
  • HK50 (H1)
  • FR50 (H1)

These recommendations are based on internal testing. The indicator is compatible with all symbols and all timeframes, although optimal settings may vary depending on the market.

Suitable For

✔ Forex

✔ Commodities

✔ Indices

✔ Cryptocurrencies

✔ Scalping

✔ Day Trading

✔ Swing Trading

✔ Price Action

✔ Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

✔ ICT Methodology

Inputs

  • Minimum FVG Size
  • Maximum FVG Size
  • ATR-Based Size Measurement
  • Higher Timeframe Trend Filter
  • Volume Filter
  • ATR Clearance Filter
  • Market Reopening Filter
  • Zone Lifetime
  • Alert Types
  • Zone Colors

Why Choose Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector?

  • Clean and intuitive interface.
  • Fast and lightweight performance.
  • Highly customizable settings.
  • Automatic Fair Value Gap and Mitigation Detection.
  • Advanced filtering using Higher Timeframe Trend, Volume and ATR Clearance.
  • Designed for both discretionary and systematic traders.
  • Compatible with all symbols and all timeframes.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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Индикаторы
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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