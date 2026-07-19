Order PnL

  • Утилиты
  • Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
    Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa

    Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa

    Welcome to my profile
    I am a developer passionate about creating trading tools.
    that combine simplicity with powerful functionality. With years of trading experience,
    I understand what traders really need:
    Clear information, reliable performance, and tools that don’t get in the way.
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5

Visualize your floating profits and losses in real-time directly above your open order line.

Order PnL is a minimalist indicator that calculates and renders the current floating (Profit + Swap) right above the entry price, allowing you to maintain 100% focus on the chart.

Key Points:

  • Dynamic Positioning: The text follows the entry price when scrolling or zooming.
  • Zero Lag Visual: Optimized using a millisecond timer; it does not freeze the interface or overload tick processing.
  • Clean Design: Automatic color coding (Green/Red) with a vertical offset to avoid covering the platform's native line.
  • Automatic Cleanup: Removes the labels immediately when the position is closed.
Optimized to maintain a flawless and professional chart.
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