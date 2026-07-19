Order PnL
- Утилиты
-
Juan Pablo Sanchez CorreaWelcome to my profile
I am a developer passionate about creating trading tools.
that combine simplicity with powerful functionality. With years of trading experience,
I understand what traders really need:
Clear information, reliable performance, and tools that don’t get in the way.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Visualize your floating profits and losses in real-time directly above your open order line.
Order PnL is a minimalist indicator that calculates and renders the current floating (Profit + Swap) right above the entry price, allowing you to maintain 100% focus on the chart.
Key Points:
- Dynamic Positioning: The text follows the entry price when scrolling or zooming.
- Zero Lag Visual: Optimized using a millisecond timer; it does not freeze the interface or overload tick processing.
- Clean Design: Automatic color coding (Green/Red) with a vertical offset to avoid covering the platform's native line.
- Automatic Cleanup: Removes the labels immediately when the position is closed.