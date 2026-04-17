Floating PnL

  • Utilities
  • Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
    Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa

    Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa

    Welcome to my profile
    I am a developer passionate about creating trading tools.
    that combine simplicity with powerful functionality. With years of trading experience,
    I understand what traders really need:
    Clear information, reliable performance, and tools that don’t get in the way.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Real-time profit monitor that projects your results directly onto the current price. Designed for traders who need total focus on the chart without distractions.

  • Dynamic Visualization: Follow the price movement (Bid) for an immediate reading.
  • Privacy Control: Activate or deactivate visibility instantly by pressing the "P" key.
  • Precise Calculation: Includes net profit and swap of all open positions.
  • Clean Interface: Automatic colors (green/red) to identify the status of your account at a glance.

Ideal for: Scalping and high-precision trading where every second counts.

"Optimized to work together with our ecosystem of professional indicators"

Recommended products
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
TPS Manual Pro
Gopal Goswami
Utilities
Overview of "TPS Manual Pro" TPS Manual Pro is an advanced MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It serves as a comprehensive "trading cockpit" that combines manual trade execution with automated risk management and institutional-grade market analysis tools. Unlike a fully automated bot that makes trading decisions on its own, this EA is designed to assist you—the trader—by automating the repetitive, high-stress tasks of order management, risk calculation, and st
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Volume Profile Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
Volume Profile Discover where the market really trades. Make decisions based on volume, not guesswork. Volume Profile is a professional MetaTrader utility that analyzes trading activity across different price levels, allowing traders to identify where the highest concentration of market participation has occurred. Instead of focusing only on price movement over time, Volume Profile reveals the price levels where buyers and sellers have been most active, providing valuable insight into market str
Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA
Mohammad Zakirul Haque
Utilities
Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA (TCM) Advanced Basket Management & Profit Locking Tool for Trend Traders Short Description Turn strong trends into managed campaigns. Truvana TCM is a professional trade management EA designed for traders who already know how to identify trends and execute entries. The EA automatically manages basket expansion, validates risk before adding positions, and locks profits using a broker-side Basket Stop Price (BSP). No martingale. No grid recovery. No signal genera
GOM Trade Manager
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
Utilities
GOM Trade Manager helps you execute trades the way you want it. Works on all instruments Forex, Commodities, & Crypto. It helps you with lot calculations, spread addition and balance calculations so you can just focus on actual trading. For full automatic planned management, stackable triggers and spread widening protection >> check out GOM Trade Manager Pro . ------------------------------------------NOTABLE FEATURES------------------------------------------ You set everything based on bid
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Renko bars with tail
Dionisio Munir Miziarajunior
Utilities
This EA generates high-precision Offline Renko charts from 1-minute data. When attached to a live chart, it processes every tick to update the bricks at the configured size (Default: 100 points). Although the generated chart is offline (not directly tradable), the EA features an exclusive synchronization system that mirrors all pending orders, open positions, and trading history from the real asset onto the Renko chart in real-time, allowing for flawless technical analysis and operational forens
CoPilot dashboard MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Utilities
CoPilot — Daily Trading Dashboard Know your numbers. Trade with clarity. MT4 version What is CoPilot? CoPilot is a professional-grade trading assistant that displays in real time all your daily performance statistics directly on the chart — with a live equity curve that updates trade by trade. Designed for active traders who need instant visibility into their session without leaving the chart, CoPilot aggregates every closed trade of the day across all symbols and presents them in a clean, color
Mirror Chart MT5
Andrej Hermann
5 (1)
Indicators
The Mirror Chart MT5 is a overlay indicator specifically designed to project a second financial instrument directly onto the main chart window. This tool is invaluable for traders who rely on correlation analysis, as it visualizes the price movements of two different instruments in real time. Unlike traditional overlays, this indicator utilizes intelligent, dynamic centering and scaling logic. It continuously analyzes the visible price range in the current window for both symbols and calculates
FREE
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Pionex Crypto Data and History for MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilities
Pionex Live MT5 Data and History -- Add the API address to Tools > Expert Advisor api.pionex.com ws.pionex.com Steps : Create Symbols Select CreateSymbols = true Restart MT5 Terminal (Most important) Select Symbols to marketwatch for which you want to load history and live data 1. Add utility to any chart and Select Mode = LiveUpdate to get trade data on chart 2. Add utility to any chart and Select Mode = History to fill history to desired date and time Use MaxDate to add any date you wish to
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
FREE
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
AntaresX Volume Profile
Juan Eduardo Verdala
Utilities
AntaresX Volume Profile — Indicator for MetaTrader 5 AntaresX Volume Profile is an indicator that displays the price levels where the highest trading activity was concentrated during a selected period, and calculates the historical probability of the price reacting when it reaches each of those levels. What the indicator draws The indicator identifies three levels on the chart: POC (Point of Control): the price where the highest trading activity was recorded during the selected period. Displaye
FREE
Renko Price Action ATR
JETINVEST
Utilities
RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR is an "Expert Advisor" developed through the construction of the Renko Chart where each BRICK has the size calculated through the ATR of the period selected by the user. Renko charts are designed to filter out minor price movements, thus making it easier for traders to focus on important trends. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to clearly identify supports and resistances as well as top and bottom divergences, thus making better use of t
Harmonic Pattern Structure
Atila Ribeiro
Indicators
Harmonic Pattern Structure Harmonic Pattern Structure is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects classic harmonic patterns using strict Fibonacci ratio validation and XABCD price structure. Designed for traders who value precision, clean visuals, and structured analysis, the indicator highlights potential reversal zones based on price geometry, supporting consistent and objective decision-making. SUPPORTED HARMONIC PATTERNS Gartley (222) Butterfly Bat Crab Shark Cy
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
5 (1)
Utilities
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Quick deals EA
Aleksandr Slavskii
Utilities
Горячие клавиши плюс клик левой кнопки мыши на графике. Советник открывает сделки, выставляет лимитные и стоповые ордера, удаляет ордера и закрывает позиции, также  делает реверс  открытых позиций, выставляет прописанные в настройках стоп лосс и тейк профит. (реверс только на неттинговых счетах) При запуске советника можно посмотреть подсказку как действует советник при нажатии клавиши + клик на графике. Правее последнего бара, ниже цены Ctrl+ЛКМ  - OpenSell Правее последнего бара, выше цены C
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (44)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Trade Manger
Israr Hussain Shah
Utilities
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis You Give an Instruction: When you run the script, a window pops up with a dropdown menu. You choose exactly what you want it to do from the list (e.g., "Close Profit Only" or "Delete Pending Orders"). It Scans Your Positions: The script then reads
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
High and low points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (131)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
More from author
Panel Trade Basic
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Utilities
Panel Trade Basic: Speed and Total Control It is the ultimate tool for high-speed manual trading. Trade directly from the chart with a single click or thru keyboard shortcuts, eliminating unnecessary menus. Key Functions Instant execution: Market and Pending Orders (Limit/Stop). Quick management: Total control of Batch, SL, and TP instantly. Pro Interface: Floating, draggable panel and real-time P&L/Margin visualization. Keyboard Shortcuts (Hotkeys) C / V: Buy / Sell. X / Z: Close all / Cle
FREE
Timer Pro
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Indicators
The Timer PRO indicator shows a countdown for the closing of the current candle on the main chart. Main Features: Main Timer: Shows the remaining time for the current candle. Changes to alert color (red) when there are 10 seconds or less remaining. It is activated/deactivated with the 'T' key. Multitemporal Panel (MTF): A floating panel that displays countdowns for multiple timeframes simultaneously. When you click on a timeframe in the panel, that specific chart opens. It is activated/deactiv
Fixed Moving Average MTF
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Indicators
MA MTF Fijo: Smooth Curves, Clean Charts Eliminates the visual "steps" of multi-timeframe moving averages. Fixed MA MTF: It offers a smooth and professional line of any higher timeframe directly on your current chart. Key Points: No Steps: Real and smooth curve between candles (Goodbye to rough straight lines). High Performance: Optimized code; does not slow down your MetaTrader 5. Maximum Versatility: Supports all 21 timeframes and all methods (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA). Multi-Market: Ideal fo
HotKey Trade
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Utilities
HotKey Trade: Invisible and Fast Execution It is a minimalist order executor designed for scalpers and price action traders. It eliminates cumbersome panels and operates at maximum speed using only your keyboard. Key Points: 100% Clean Chart: No panels or buttons blocking your view of the price. Instant Execution: Fires orders to the market without menus or clicks. Dynamic Lot Management: Change your volume and view it only when you need it Quick Commands: [ C ] – Buy (BUY) [ V ] – Sell (SELL
TrendScan
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Indicators
TrendScan: Multi-Asset Trend Radar It is a high-speed scanner that monitors 23 symbols and 7 timeframes on a single screen. It identifies real trends and filters sideways markets using a triple EMA and ATR volatility algorithm. Instant Detection: Bullish, bearish, or neutral trend signals. Noise Filter: It only shows strongly confirmed trends (Slope filter). Quick Access: Click on any signal to open the chart with your template. Clean Interface: Massive analysis without cluttering your workspac
Order PnL
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Utilities
Visualize your floating profits and losses in real-time directly above your open order line. Order PnL  is a minimalist indicator that calculates and renders the current floating (Profit + Swap) right above the entry price, allowing you to maintain 100% focus on the chart. Key Points: Dynamic Positioning: The text follows the entry price when scrolling or zooming. Zero Lag Visual: Optimized using a millisecond timer; it does not freeze the interface or overload tick processing. Clean Design: Au
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review