Floating PnL
- Utilities
-
Juan Pablo Sanchez CorreaWelcome to my profile
I am a developer passionate about creating trading tools.
that combine simplicity with powerful functionality. With years of trading experience,
I understand what traders really need:
Clear information, reliable performance, and tools that don’t get in the way.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Real-time profit monitor that projects your results directly onto the current price. Designed for traders who need total focus on the chart without distractions.
- Dynamic Visualization: Follow the price movement (Bid) for an immediate reading.
- Privacy Control: Activate or deactivate visibility instantly by pressing the "P" key.
- Precise Calculation: Includes net profit and swap of all open positions.
- Clean Interface: Automatic colors (green/red) to identify the status of your account at a glance.
Ideal for: Scalping and high-precision trading where every second counts.
"Optimized to work together with our ecosystem of professional indicators"