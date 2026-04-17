Floating PnL

Real-time profit monitor that projects your results directly onto the current price. Designed for traders who need total focus on the chart without distractions.

Dynamic Visualization: Follow the price movement (Bid) for an immediate reading.

Follow the price movement (Bid) for an immediate reading. Privacy Control: Activate or deactivate visibility instantly by pressing the "P" key.

Activate or deactivate visibility instantly by pressing the key. Precise Calculation: Includes net profit and swap of all open positions.

Includes net profit and swap of all open positions. Clean Interface: Automatic colors (green/red) to identify the status of your account at a glance.

Ideal for: Scalping and high-precision trading where every second counts.

"Optimized to work together with our ecosystem of professional indicators"

