Session Volume Profile POC

Session Volume Profile Pro draws a horizontal volume histogram for each trading session and highlights the price levels where the market spent the most activity. It gives you the three key reference levels professional volume traders rely on: the Point of Control (POC), the Value Area High (VAH) and the Value Area Low (VAL).

KEY FEATURES

  • Point of Control (POC): the highest-activity price of the session, acting as a fair-value magnet.
  • Value Area (default 70%, configurable): the price range containing the bulk of session activity.
  • Session time entered directly in New York time (default 09:30–16:00, US index regular hours).
  • Automatic US daylight-saving conversion, with a manual broker-server UTC offset so the session always aligns with the intended exchange hours.
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe (indices, metals, FX, crypto).
  • Automatic volume source: uses Real Volume when the broker supplies it, otherwise Tick Volume. The active source is shown on the chart so you always know what you are looking at.
  • Configurable number of past sessions displayed, bin size, and full color control for profile, POC and Value Area.
  • Optional export of POC / VAH / VAL so your own Expert Advisor can read the levels (see inputs). [NUR falls Export-Feature implementiert — sonst diese Zeile streichen]

TYPICAL USES

  • Fade setups: rejection at VAH/VAL back toward the POC.
  • POC as a dynamic support/resistance and intraday target.
  • Naked POC tracking: prior-session POCs that price has not revisited yet. [falls implementiert]

IMPORTANT — VOLUME DATA The indicator automatically uses Real Volume when your broker provides it, and falls back to Tick Volume otherwise. On most Forex/CFD brokers only Tick Volume is available — the profile then reflects tick activity, not exchange-traded volume. For true exchange volume, use a broker with real volume data. The active source is displayed on the chart.

Not a signal generator or an auto-trader — this is an analytical tool that visualizes where volume traded, to support your own decisions.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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