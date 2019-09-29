Tick Profile Free

5

This indicator will show a vertical representation of the volume distribution within a selected user range.


This is a free version of the full product. It is limited to use on a week old data or older.

Find the full product at  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42234.

Main features:
  • This Indicator will create an image that will allow viewing the tick volume per price level in a graphical form.
  • The indicator will work on any range size in any time-frame, limited only by your computer memory and performance.
  • Recommended time-frames are: M1 to H1.

Inputs:

  1. Price Calculated - select the desired price source. Either Bid or Ask.
  2. Vertical Lines Color - Select the desired color for the vertical lines that define the calculation range.
  3. Activate Real-time Mode - Select Yes to activate real-time mode that will update the result after every tick (not more then once per second). 
    This mode will work with only one vertical line that defines the beginning of the range. The end of the range will be the last tick received.

Usage:

  • Drag the vertical lines to select data range for analysis.

    Note:

    • Recommended to use with a dark background, for best contrast
    • Results may vary between brokers for obvious reasons.


    Reviews 3
    Vladimir Lovec
    1992
    Vladimir Lovec 2025.11.16 14:36 
     

    Great job! Very helpful! Congratulations!

    siomkin
    14
    siomkin 2025.04.20 22:51 
     

    просто и удобно, единмтвенное можно бы добавить лнию POC

    Irusel
    704
    Irusel 2024.10.31 09:07 
     

    ОТЛИЧНО

    More from author
    Smart Scroll
    Elia Burstein
    Utilities
    This utility changes the behavior of auto-scroll. It removes the need to manually disable and re-enable the auto-scroll function. Main features Disables auto-scroll - when the screen is scrolled backwards to look at the price history. Enables auto-scroll - when moved back to current history. Inputs None. Note I recommend testing when markets are open, since auto-scroll works when there are incoming ticks.
    Tick Profile
    Elia Burstein
    Indicators
    This indicator will show a vertical representation of the volume distribution within a selected user range. For a free demo version go to   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42482 . Main features: This Indicator will create an image that will allow viewing the tick volume per price level in a graphical form. The indicator will work on any range size in any time-frame, limited only by your computer memory and performance. Recommended time-frames are: M1 to H1. Inputs: Price Calculated - s
