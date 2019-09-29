Tick Profile Free
- Indicators
- Elia Burstein
- Version: 1.0
This indicator will show a vertical representation of the volume distribution within a selected user range.
This is a free version of the full product. It is limited to use on a week old data or older.
Find the full product at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42234.
Main features:
- This Indicator will create an image that will allow viewing the tick volume per price level in a graphical form.
- The indicator will work on any range size in any time-frame, limited only by your computer memory and performance.
- Recommended time-frames are: M1 to H1.
Inputs:
- Price Calculated - select the desired price source. Either Bid or Ask.
- Vertical Lines Color - Select the desired color for the vertical lines that define the calculation range.
- Activate Real-time Mode - Select Yes to activate real-time mode that will update the result after every tick (not more then once per
second).
This mode will work with only one vertical line that defines the beginning of the range. The end of the range will be the last tick received.
Usage:
- Drag the vertical lines to select data range for analysis.
Note:
- Recommended to use with a dark background, for best contrast
- Results may vary between brokers for obvious reasons.
Great job! Very helpful! Congratulations!