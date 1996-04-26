ICT Ote Scanner Pro

  • Indicators
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # About Me
    **Professional Forex & Crypto Market Researcher | Algorithmic Trading System Developer | MQL5 Expert | Creator of Advanced Institutional Trading Solutions**
  • Version: 1.50
  • Activations: 10
ICT OTE Scanner Pro (MT4)

Smart Money Swing Detection + Optimal Trade Entry Zones — With a Built-In Signal Strength Score

🎯 Stop Guessing Where "Smart Money" Will Enter. Start Measuring It.

Every ICT trader knows the theory: find the swing, wait for the retracement into the 62%–79% Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, and enter with the trend. The problem is execution — manually marking swings on every pair, every timeframe, is slow, subjective, and inconsistent.

ICT OTE Scanner Pro automates the entire process on MetaTrader 4. It scans price action in real time, confirms genuine swing highs and lows using multi-bar validation, filters out market noise with ATR-based leg sizing, checks trend and session alignment, and grades every setup with a 0–100 Signal Strength Score — so you instantly know which setups deserve your attention and which ones don't.

This isn't another arrow-spam indicator that paints a signal on every candle. It's a filtering engine built to cut through noise and highlight only the retracement zones with real structural weight behind them — running natively on MT4, compatible with every broker and every MT4-supported pair, index, and commodity.

🔑 Key Features

✅ Confirmed Swing Detection (No Repainting) Swing highs and lows are only marked once fully validated by price action on both sides — no repainting, no guessing, no phantom signals that disappear later.

✅ Alternating Swing Logic The indicator enforces proper High → Low → High structure, eliminating the clustered, redundant swing points that plague most free ICT indicators.

✅ ATR-Based Noise Filter Tiny, insignificant price legs are automatically discarded. Only moves with real structural significance are considered valid swings.

✅ Built-In Trend Filter (EMA 50/200) Optionally restrict signals to only trade with the higher-timeframe trend — buy-side OTE zones in uptrends, sell-side OTE zones in downtrends.

✅ ICT Kill Zone / Session Filter Automatically restrict signal generation to the London and New York sessions — the windows institutional volume concentrates in — with fully adjustable session hours and GMT offset to match your broker's server time.

✅ 0–100 Signal Strength Score Every OTE setup is scored using a transparent formula combining leg size vs. volatility, trend confluence, and session confluence. Set your own minimum threshold and only see the setups that meet your standard.

✅ Directional OTE Zones (61.8%–79%) Clean, color-coded rectangles — blue for bullish setups, red for bearish — with a 70.5% golden midline plotted automatically.

✅ Smart Alerts Get one clean alert per confirmed setup (popup + optional push notification to your MT4 mobile app) — never a flood of repeated alerts on the same setup.

✅ Fully Customizable Every threshold — swing strength, ATR multiplier, EMA periods, session hours, minimum score — is exposed as an input, so the indicator adapts to your pair, timeframe, and trading style.

✅ Lightweight and Non-Repainting Built for performance on the MT4 platform. No lag, no repaint, safe to use for live decision-making, not just backtesting hindsight.

✅ Works on Any MT4 Broker No DLLs, no external dependencies — a self-contained .mq4/.ex4 file that runs on any standard MetaTrader 4 terminal, VPS-friendly.

👥 Who Is This For?

Day Traders & Scalpers Get high-probability retracement zones filtered by session, so you're only watching the market during the hours that matter — London and New York overlaps.

Swing Traders Use the higher-timeframe trend filter to align every OTE entry with the dominant directional bias, avoiding counter-trend traps.

ICT / Smart Money Concept Traders If you already trade OTE, liquidity sweeps, and market structure shifts, this tool does the manual swing-marking and zone-drawing for you — freeing you to focus on execution and risk management.

Prop Firm Challenge Traders The Signal Strength Score helps you be selective — trade fewer, higher-quality setups instead of overtrading marginal ones, which is critical when consistency and drawdown control matter most.

New ICT Students Learning to spot swing structure and OTE zones by eye takes months. This indicator visualizes the concept directly on your MT4 chart in real time, accelerating the learning curve.

⚙️ How It Works

  1. The indicator scans price for confirmed swing highs and lows using a configurable multi-bar strength setting.
  2. Each new swing is validated against the ATR filter (minimum leg size) and the alternating high/low structure rule.
  3. Once a valid High→Low or Low→High leg is confirmed, the indicator calculates the 61.8%–78.6% retracement zone.
  4. The setup is scored 0–100 based on leg size, trend alignment, and session alignment.
  5. If the score clears your minimum threshold, the OTE zone is drawn on the chart and a single alert is triggered.

📊 What Makes It Different From Free ICT Indicators

Feature Typical Free ICT Indicators ICT OTE Scanner Pro
Signal frequency Fires on almost every candle Filtered, alternating, confirmed swings only
Repainting Common Non-repainting by design
Noise filtering None ATR-based minimum leg size
Trend context None Built-in EMA 50/200 filter
Session awareness None London/New York kill-zone filter
Signal quality feedback None 0–100 transparent Signal Strength Score
Alerts Repeated / spammy One alert per confirmed setup
Platform Varies Native MT4 (.mq4/.ex4), no DLLs

🛠 Recommended Settings

  • Scalping (M1–M15): Lower Swing Strength (4–6), Session Filter ON, higher Minimum Score (70+)
  • Day Trading (M15–H1): Default settings, Trend Filter ON
  • Swing Trading (H4–D1): Higher Swing Strength (8–12), Trend Filter ON, Session Filter OFF

(Always test on a demo account first and adjust inputs to match your pair's volatility profile and your broker's server GMT offset.)

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

ICT OTE Scanner Pro is a technical analysis tool designed to visualize market structure and highlight potential retracement zones. It does not guarantee profits and is not financial advice. Trading forex, indices, and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance and backtested results are not indicative of future outcomes. Always use proper risk management and test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading.

📥 What You Get

  • Full ICT OTE Scanner Pro indicator for MetaTrader 4 (.mq4/.ex4)
  • All inputs fully customizable — swing strength, ATR filter, trend filter, session filter, minimum score threshold
  • Clean, non-repainting, alert-ready signal engine
  • Works on all timeframes and all MT4-supported instruments
  • Lifetime updates and support included

Trade smarter. Trade filtered. Trade with a score you can trust — ICT OTE Scanner Pro for MT4.


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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
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Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
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PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator has been designed to integrate with the Elliott Wave theory, providing two distinct methods of operation: Automatic Work: In this mode, the indicator operates autonomously by detecting all five motive waves on the chart according to Elliott Wave theory. It offers predictions and identifies potential reversal zones. Additionally, it has the capability to generate alerts and push messages to notify traders of significant developments. This automated functionality streamlines the pro
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