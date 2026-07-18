Dominant Wave Pro Mt5

  • Indicators
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # About Me
    **Professional Forex & Crypto Market Researcher | Algorithmic Trading System Developer | MQL5 Expert | Creator of Advanced Institutional Trading Solutions**
  • Version: 2.5
  • Activations: 10

Stop trading against the market's rhythm — start trading with it

Most oscillators assume the market moves in a fixed, unchanging cycle. Real markets don't work that way — the length of a trend, a swing, a pullback changes constantly depending on volatility and momentum. Dominant Wave Pro was built around a different idea: instead of assuming a cycle length, it measures the market's current dominant cycle from price data itself, on every single bar, and adapts to it in real time.

At its core, Dominant Wave Pro implements the Hilbert Transform Sinewave technique — a signal-processing method originally developed by legendary quant and DSP engineer John Ehlers for extracting the true cyclical component of price. Two smoothed phase curves, Sine and LeadSine, are plotted in a dedicated sub-window. When LeadSine crosses Sine, the market's dominant cycle is turning — and that's exactly where Dominant Wave Pro fires a signal.

Built for clarity, not clutter

A great indicator should tell you what's happening at a glance — not force you to interpret ten confusing lines. Dominant Wave Pro keeps the visual language simple and unmistakable:

  • On the main chart: a clean green arrow appears below the candle for a bullish cycle turn, and a red arrow appears above the candle for a bearish cycle turn — placed automatically at an ATR-scaled distance so it never sits on top of the price action, no matter how small or large the candles are.
  • In the indicator sub-window: the Sine and LeadSine curves let you visually track the market's phase and anticipate the next turn before it fully confirms.

Key Features

  • Adaptive Dominant Cycle Detection — Continuously recalculates the market's true cycle length using Ehlers' Homodyne Discriminator method, instead of relying on a fixed, one-size-fits-all period.
  • Hilbert Transform Sinewave Engine — In-phase/Quadrature component extraction for a genuinely price-derived phase signal, not a cosmetic overlay.
  • Dual-Window Signal Display — Matching Buy/Sell arrows on both the main price chart and the indicator sub-window, so you never have to cross-reference two windows to confirm a signal.
  • Built-in Trend Filter — An optional moving-average filter (method and period fully configurable) suppresses counter-trend signals, helping you focus on setups aligned with the broader market direction.
  • No-Repaint Confirmed-Bar Logic — Signals are only finalized on a fully closed bar, so what you see in your backtest is what you would have seen live.
  • ATR-Scaled Arrow Placement — Arrow distance from price automatically adjusts to current volatility (fully adjustable via input), keeping the chart readable in both calm and volatile conditions.
  • Configurable Cycle Boundaries — Set minimum and maximum allowed cycle length to match your instrument and timeframe.
  • Alerts & Push Notifications — Get notified the moment a new confirmed signal appears, on-screen or straight to your phone via MetaTrader mobile.
  • Lightweight & Efficient — Incremental calculation design means the indicator only reprocesses new bars, not your entire history, on every tick.

Who benefits most from Dominant Wave Pro

  • Swing traders looking to time entries and exits around genuine turning points in price momentum rather than arbitrary fixed-length oscillator cycles.
  • Trend-following traders who want a cycle-turn signal filtered through a trend confirmation layer, reducing the temptation to fight the dominant move.
  • Discretionary traders who prefer clean, visual, chart-based confirmation instead of parsing numeric oscillator values.
  • EA and system developers who want a reliable, non-repainting cyclical signal component to combine with their own entry/exit logic.
  • Multi-timeframe traders who can apply the adaptive cycle logic across timeframes, from intraday charts to swing-trading daily charts, since the dominant cycle recalculates itself rather than needing manual re-tuning.

Why Dominant Wave Pro instead of a generic sine wave indicator

Many "sine wave" indicators on the market simply draw a mathematical wave based on bar count or a fixed multiplier — meaning the wave has no real connection to price action at all. Dominant Wave Pro is different: every value plotted is derived from an actual Hilbert Transform decomposition of price, updated adaptively. Combined with the built-in trend filter and confirmed-bar signal logic, it's designed to give you a cyclical read on the market that's actually anchored to what price is doing — not a fixed pattern dressed up to look like an indicator.

Inputs

Input Purpose
Minimum / Maximum Period Bounds the adaptive cycle length to suit your instrument and timeframe
Use Trend Filter Enable/disable the moving-average confirmation filter
Trend MA Period / Method Fully configurable trend filter settings
Confirmed Bar Only Toggle no-repaint, closed-bar-only signal confirmation
Alert on Signal / Push Notification Real-time alerting options
Show Chart Arrows Toggle main-chart arrow overlay on/off
Arrow ATR Period / Multiplier Fine-tune how far the arrows sit from price

Important Notice

Dominant Wave Pro is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight potential cyclical turning points in price. Like any indicator, it does not predict the future and should be used as part of a complete trading plan that includes your own risk management, position sizing, and market judgment. Past performance and historical signal accuracy are not a guarantee of future results. Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors — please test thoroughly on a demo account before using on a live account.

Get Started

Add Dominant Wave Pro to your chart, tune the cycle boundaries and trend filter to your instrument, and start reading the market's actual rhythm — not a fixed one.


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