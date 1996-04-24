ICT Ote Scanner Pro Mt5

  • Indicators
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # About Me
    **Professional Forex & Crypto Market Researcher | Algorithmic Trading System Developer | MQL5 Expert | Creator of Advanced Institutional Trading Solutions**
  • Version: 2.0
  • Activations: 10
ICT OTE Scanner Pro

Smart Money Swing Detection + Optimal Trade Entry Zones — With a Built-In Signal Strength Score

🎯 Stop Guessing Where "Smart Money" Will Enter. Start Measuring It.

Every ICT trader knows the theory: find the swing, wait for the retracement into the 62%–79% Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, and enter with the trend. The problem is execution — manually marking swings on every pair, every timeframe, is slow, subjective, and inconsistent.

ICT OTE Scanner Pro automates the entire process. It scans price action in real time, confirms genuine swing highs and lows using multi-bar validation, filters out market noise with ATR-based leg sizing, checks trend and session alignment, and grades every setup with a 0–100 Signal Strength Score — so you instantly know which setups deserve your attention and which ones don't.

This isn't another arrow-spam indicator that paints a signal on every candle. It's a filtering engine built to cut through noise and highlight only the retracement zones with real statistical and structural weight behind them.

🔑 Key Features

✅ Confirmed Swing Detection (No Repainting) Swing highs and lows are only marked once fully validated by price action on both sides — no repainting, no guessing, no phantom signals that disappear later.

✅ Alternating Swing Logic The indicator enforces proper High → Low → High structure, eliminating the clustered, redundant swing points that plague most free ICT indicators.

✅ ATR-Based Noise Filter Tiny, insignificant price legs are automatically discarded. Only moves with real structural significance are considered valid swings.

✅ Built-In Trend Filter (EMA 50/200) Optionally restrict signals to only trade with the higher-timeframe trend — buy-side OTE zones in uptrends, sell-side OTE zones in downtrends.

✅ ICT Kill Zone / Session Filter Automatically restrict signal generation to the London and New York sessions — the windows institutional volume concentrates in — with fully adjustable session hours and GMT offset.

✅ 0–100 Signal Strength Score Every OTE setup is scored using a transparent formula combining leg size vs. volatility, trend confluence, and session confluence. Set your own minimum threshold and only see the setups that meet your standard.

✅ Directional OTE Zones (61.8%–79%) Clean, color-coded rectangles — blue for bullish setups, red for bearish — with a 70.5% golden midline plotted automatically.

✅ Smart Alerts Get one clean alert per confirmed setup (popup + optional push notification) — never a flood of repeated alerts on the same setup.

✅ Fully Customizable Every threshold — swing strength, ATR multiplier, EMA periods, session hours, minimum score — is exposed as an input, so the indicator adapts to your pair, timeframe, and trading style.

✅ Lightweight and Non-Repainting Built for performance. No lag, no repaint, safe to use for live decision-making, not just backtesting hindsight.

👥 Who Is This For?

Day Traders & Scalpers Get high-probability retracement zones filtered by session, so you're only watching the market during the hours that matter — London and New York overlaps.

Swing Traders Use the higher-timeframe trend filter to align every OTE entry with the dominant directional bias, avoiding counter-trend traps.

ICT / Smart Money Concept Traders If you already trade OTE, liquidity sweeps, and market structure shifts, this tool does the manual swing-marking and zone-drawing for you — freeing you to focus on execution and risk management.

Prop Firm Challenge Traders The Signal Strength Score helps you be selective — trade fewer, higher-quality setups instead of overtrading marginal ones, which is critical when consistency and drawdown control matter most.

New ICT Students Learning to spot swing structure and OTE zones by eye takes months. This indicator visualizes the concept directly on your chart in real time, accelerating the learning curve.

⚙️ How It Works

  1. The indicator scans price for confirmed swing highs and lows using a configurable multi-bar strength setting.
  2. Each new swing is validated against the ATR filter (minimum leg size) and the alternating high/low structure rule.
  3. Once a valid High→Low or Low→High leg is confirmed, the indicator calculates the 61.8%–78.6% retracement zone.
  4. The setup is scored 0–100 based on leg size, trend alignment, and session alignment.
  5. If the score clears your minimum threshold, the OTE zone is drawn and a single alert is triggered.

📊 What Makes It Different From Free ICT Indicators

Feature Typical Free ICT Indicators ICT OTE Scanner Pro
Signal frequency Fires on almost every candle Filtered, alternating, confirmed swings only
Repainting Common Non-repainting by design
Noise filtering None ATR-based minimum leg size
Trend context None Built-in EMA 50/200 filter
Session awareness None London/New York kill-zone filter
Signal quality feedback None 0–100 transparent Signal Strength Score
Alerts Repeated / spammy One alert per confirmed setup

🛠 Recommended Settings

  • Scalping (M1–M15): Lower Swing Strength (4–6), Session Filter ON, higher Minimum Score (70+)
  • Day Trading (M15–H1): Default settings, Trend Filter ON
  • Swing Trading (H4–D1): Higher Swing Strength (8–12), Trend Filter ON, Session Filter OFF

(Always test on a demo account first and adjust inputs to match your pair's volatility profile.)

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

ICT OTE Scanner Pro is a technical analysis tool designed to visualize market structure and highlight potential retracement zones. It does not guarantee profits and is not financial advice. Trading forex, indices, and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance and backtested results are not indicative of future outcomes. Always use proper risk management and test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading.

📥 What You Get

  • Full ICT OTE Scanner Pro indicator (.ex5/.mq5)
  • All inputs fully customizable — swing strength, ATR filter, trend filter, session filter, minimum score threshold
  • Clean, non-repainting, alert-ready signal engine
  • Lifetime updates and support included

Trade smarter. Trade filtered. Trade with a score you can trust — ICT OTE Scanner Pro.


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Indicators
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Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, please send me a private message via MQL5 to receive the installation manual and setup instructions. Asset
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Gold Scalper Pro PSAR ADX Dashboard MT5 Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator with Advanced Signal Detection Overview The Parabolic SAR V3 + ADX is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator that combines the trend-following capabilities of the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (PSAR) with the momentum strength measurement of the Average Directional Index (ADX). This enhanced version features pair-specific optimization, a multi-language alert system, and a comprehensive multi-timeframe dashb
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
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