Manual Master Hybrid EA

  • Experts
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # About Me
    **Professional Forex & Crypto Market Researcher | Algorithmic Trading System Developer | MQL5 Expert | Creator of Advanced Institutional Trading Solutions**
  • Version: 1.55
  • Activations: 10
Manual Master Hybrid EA

The Ultimate Professional Manual Trade Management Solution for MetaTrader 5

Trade Smarter. Stay in Control. Let Precision Manage Every Position.

Manual Master Hybrid EA is a premium-grade Manual Trade Management Expert Advisor developed for serious traders who prefer making their own trading decisions while allowing intelligent automation to manage every open position with professional precision.

Unlike traditional automated robots that generate Buy or Sell signals, Manual Master Hybrid EA focuses on what truly matters—trade management, capital protection, profit optimization, and disciplined execution.

Whether you are a Scalper, Day Trader, Swing Trader, Smart Money Concept (SMC) Trader, ICT Trader, Price Action Trader, or Institutional Trader, this EA becomes your professional trading assistant, helping you trade with greater confidence, consistency, and control.

Why Manual Master Hybrid EA?

Most traders don't lose because of bad entries.

They lose because of:

• Emotional exits

• Late Stop Loss adjustments

• Poor risk management

• Missing trailing opportunities

• Lack of discipline

Manual Master Hybrid EA eliminates these problems by automating your trade management while leaving the trading decision entirely in your hands.

You Control the Entry.

The EA Masters the Management.

Professional Features

Intelligent Manual Trade Management

Designed specifically for traders who prefer manual entries while enjoying fully automated professional trade management.

No automatic signal generation.

No unnecessary market entries.

Only intelligent management of your existing positions.

Smart Break-Even Protection

Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break-Even once your predefined profit target has been reached.

Benefits:

✔ Protect trading capital

✔ Eliminate unnecessary losses

✔ Lock profits automatically

✔ Trade stress-free

Dynamic Smart Trailing Stop

The EA intelligently follows price movement by continuously adjusting Stop Loss as profits increase.

Advantages:

✔ Maximize profitable trades

✔ Reduce emotional decision-making

✔ Capture larger market trends

✔ Protect floating profits automatically

Intelligent Re-Entry System

Professional re-entry logic allows traders to continue participating in strong market trends while avoiding emotional overtrading.

Includes:

• Maximum Re-Entry Control

• Entry Price Tolerance

• Cooldown Timer

• Controlled Position Management

Multi-Chart & Multi-Symbol Support

Run multiple EA instances across different charts safely.

Supports:

• Gold (XAUUSD)

• Forex Pairs

• Indices

• Crypto CFDs

Each chart operates independently using unique Magic Number offsets.

Advanced Risk Management

Customize every aspect of your trade management.

Includes:

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

• Break-Even Distance

• Trailing Stop

• Re-Entry Settings

• Risk Parameters

Designed to suit every trading strategy.

High Performance Trading Engine

Professionally optimized MQL5 source code provides:

✔ Ultra-fast execution

✔ Low CPU consumption

✔ Stable operation

✔ Low memory usage

✔ Broker-friendly execution

Commercial License Protection

Built with professional commercial protection.

Supports:

• Account Authorization

• Account Name Validation

• Expiration Date Control

Ideal for commercial licensing and secure product distribution.

Key Benefits

✔ Complete Manual Trading Control

✔ Intelligent Position Management

✔ Professional Risk Management

✔ Automatic Capital Protection

✔ Dynamic Profit Locking

✔ Smart Break-Even

✔ Advanced Trailing Stop

✔ Intelligent Re-Entry Logic

✔ Multi-Symbol Trading

✔ Multi-Chart Compatible

✔ Beginner Friendly

✔ Professional Trader Ready

✔ Prop Firm Friendly

✔ Low Resource Usage

✔ High Execution Speed

✔ Stable Performance

Perfect For

✔ Forex Traders

✔ Gold Traders (XAUUSD)

✔ Scalpers

✔ Day Traders

✔ Swing Traders

✔ ICT Traders

✔ Smart Money Concept (SMC) Traders

✔ Price Action Traders

✔ Supply & Demand Traders

✔ Institutional Traders

✔ Funded Account Traders

✔ Professional Money Managers

Compatible With

• All MT5 Brokers

• Hedging Accounts

• Netting Accounts

• ECN Accounts

• Standard Accounts

• VPS Servers

Recommended Markets

• XAUUSD

• EURUSD

• GBPUSD

• USDJPY

• AUDUSD

• NAS100

• US30

• GER40

• BTCUSD

• Major & Minor Forex Pairs

Recommended Timeframes

Compatible with every timeframe:

M1 • M5 • M15 • M30 • H1 • H4 • D1 • W1

Why Traders Love Manual Master Hybrid EA

Instead of replacing the trader, Manual Master Hybrid EA enhances the trader.

It allows you to focus entirely on identifying high-probability market opportunities while the EA professionally manages every open position.

The result is:

✔ Better discipline

✔ Improved consistency

✔ Reduced emotional trading

✔ More efficient trade management

✔ Enhanced capital protection

✔ Increased confidence

✔ Professional execution quality

Who Should Use This EA?

If you prefer making your own market decisions but want an intelligent assistant to manage your trades like a professional portfolio manager, Manual Master Hybrid EA is built specifically for you.

Whether you trade with Smart Money Concepts, ICT, Price Action, Supply & Demand, Support & Resistance, Trend Following, or your own custom strategy, this EA seamlessly integrates into your trading workflow.

Disclaimer

Manual Master Hybrid EA does not generate automatic Buy or Sell signals. It is designed exclusively as a professional trade management Expert Advisor that manages manually opened positions according to the trader's predefined settings.

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


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4.86 (507)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
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Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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