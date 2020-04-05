Quantum Cycle Trader Mt5

How to use this file: Copy the sections below into your MQL5 Market product page (Description, Features, FAQ). Everywhere you see [FILL IN: ...] , replace it with your own real Strategy Tester / demo / live results — never publish invented numbers. MQL5 Market policy prohibits "guaranteed profit," "100% winning," "no-loss," or fabricated track-record claims, and reviewers do check.

Product Title

Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — MQL5 Market Description

Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — Dual-Filter Cycle & Trend Confirmation EA

Short Description (for the marketplace preview line)

A rule-based EA that only trades when two independent market models — a dominant cycle detector and a frequency/trend filter — agree, then manages every trade with break-even, step-trailing, and two-stage partial close.

Full Description

The idea behind Quantum Cycle Trader

Most breakout or crossover systems fire on a single signal and hope the market cooperates. Quantum Cycle Trader was built around a different question: what happens if a trade is only allowed when two independently-calculated readings of the market agree with each other, and a filter for choppy conditions confirms it's worth acting on at all?

QCT combines two internal analysis engines — a dominant cycle / trend-wave model and a frequency-based zero-line filter — directly inside a single self-contained Expert Advisor. There are no external indicators to install and no iCustom dependencies: everything the EA needs to make a decision is calculated inside the EA itself.

How it decides to trade

Cycle signal — the EA tracks the dominant price cycle and only considers a signal once it has been confirmed on a fully closed bar (no repainting on the current forming bar). Zero-line agreement — a second, independently-calculated frequency reading must be on the correct side of its zero line before the cycle signal is accepted. If the two disagree, the signal is discarded — no trade is opened. Optional quality filters, switchable on/off: ADX trend-strength filter — skip signals during flat/choppy conditions.

— skip signals during flat/choppy conditions. Higher-timeframe confirmation — pick any timeframe (M5 up to MN1) and require price to be on the correct side of that timeframe's trend before entering.

— pick any timeframe (M5 up to MN1) and require price to be on the correct side of that timeframe's trend before entering. Minimum signal-strength threshold — ignore marginal, barely-crossed readings.

— ignore marginal, barely-crossed readings. Spread filter — skip entries when the live spread is wider than you allow.

How it manages a trade once it's open

ATR-based or fixed-points Stop Loss / Take Profit — adapts to current volatility if you choose ATR mode.

— adapts to current volatility if you choose ATR mode. Break-even — moves the stop to lock in a small buffer once price moves in your favor.

— moves the stop to lock in a small buffer once price moves in your favor. Trailing stop with a trailing step — the stop only moves when price has moved a meaningful distance further, avoiding constant micro-adjustments.

— the stop only moves when price has moved a meaningful distance further, avoiding constant micro-adjustments. Two-stage partial close — bank part of the position at an initial profit target, part at a second target, and let the trailing stop manage the remainder.

— bank part of the position at an initial profit target, part at a second target, and let the trailing stop manage the remainder. Daily and weekly loss limits — new trades are automatically paused once your chosen equity drawdown threshold is reached for the day or week, with an option to close all open positions when that happens.

— new trades are automatically paused once your chosen equity drawdown threshold is reached for the day or week, with an option to close all open positions when that happens. Risk-percent based position sizing — optionally size every trade as a percentage of account balance instead of a fixed lot.

Who this EA is built for

Traders who value confirmation over speed — if you'd rather miss a marginal move than take a low-quality entry, the dual-signal requirement is designed around that preference.

— if you'd rather miss a marginal move than take a low-quality entry, the dual-signal requirement is designed around that preference. Traders who already understand cycle/trend-following concepts and want a rules-based way to combine two readings instead of manually watching two charts.

and want a rules-based way to combine two readings instead of manually watching two charts. Risk-conscious traders who want built-in daily/weekly loss circuit breakers and staged profit-taking rather than an all-or-nothing exit.

who want built-in daily/weekly loss circuit breakers and staged profit-taking rather than an all-or-nothing exit. Multi-timeframe traders who like to confirm a lower-timeframe entry against a higher-timeframe trend, and want that check automated rather than done by eye.

who like to confirm a lower-timeframe entry against a higher-timeframe trend, and want that check automated rather than done by eye. Anyone who wants full input-level control — every filter and every management rule can be switched on or off and tuned per instrument and timeframe; nothing is hard-coded.

What this EA is not

It is not a guaranteed-profit system. No EA can promise that, and any that claims otherwise should not be trusted.

It is not a "set and forget, works everywhere instantly" tool. Every market and timeframe behaves differently — the input settings that work well on one symbol/timeframe combination may need re-tuning on another.

It does not eliminate drawdown risk. The loss-limit and trailing tools reduce and manage risk; they do not remove it.

Recommended usage

Run the Strategy Tester on your target symbol and timeframe over a multi-month (ideally multi-year) history before using real funds. Use walk-forward testing — optimize on one period, validate on a separate, later period — rather than optimizing and trading on the same data. Start on a demo account to confirm behavior matches your expectations under live spread and execution conditions. Re-check settings periodically; markets change, and a configuration that worked well historically is not guaranteed to keep working indefinitely.

Verified Results

[FILL IN: Insert your own Strategy Tester screenshot(s) and/or a link to your verified MQL5 signal, with real dates, symbol, timeframe, spread model, and drawdown figures. Do not publish estimated or hypothetical numbers as if they were tested results.]

Inputs Overview

Category What you control General Magic number, lot size or risk %, slippage, max concurrent positions Signal Engine Shared MA period/method, cycle min/max period, confirmed-bar mode Signal Filters ADX period & threshold, higher-timeframe selection, minimum signal magnitude, max spread Stop Loss / Take Profit ATR multiples or fixed points Risk Management Daily/weekly loss limit %, force-close-on-limit option Trade Management Break-even trigger/lock, trailing stop/step, two-stage partial close triggers & percentages

Support

[FILL IN: your support contact method / MQL5 private message policy / response time expectations]

Suggested FAQ Section

Q: Does this EA guarantee profit? A: No. No trading system can guarantee profit. Past or backtested performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Please test thoroughly before live use.

Q: What symbols/timeframes does it work on? A: The EA is symbol- and timeframe-agnostic by design, but default settings were tuned with [FILL IN: your tested symbol/timeframe, e.g., "XAUUSD on M1"] in mind. Re-optimization is recommended for other instruments.

Q: Does it need any other indicators installed? A: No. All calculations are embedded inside the EA file itself.

Q: Can I change the risk settings? A: Yes — lot sizing, SL/TP method, break-even, trailing, partial close, and the daily/weekly loss limits are all independently configurable inputs.

Disclaimer to include on the product page: Trading forex, CFDs, and commodities such as gold involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. This product is a tool to assist with rule-based trade execution and does not constitute financial advice. Past performance, whether live, demo, or backtested, is not indicative of future results.