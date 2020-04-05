Quantum Cycle Trader Mt5

  • Experts
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # About Me
    **Professional Forex & Crypto Market Researcher | Algorithmic Trading System Developer | MQL5 Expert | Creator of Advanced Institutional Trading Solutions**
  • Version: 2.0
  • Activations: 10
Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — MQL5 Market Description

How to use this file: Copy the sections below into your MQL5 Market product page (Description, Features, FAQ). Everywhere you see [FILL IN: ...] , replace it with your own real Strategy Tester / demo / live results — never publish invented numbers. MQL5 Market policy prohibits "guaranteed profit," "100% winning," "no-loss," or fabricated track-record claims, and reviewers do check.

Product Title

Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — Dual-Filter Cycle & Trend Confirmation EA

Short Description (for the marketplace preview line)

A rule-based EA that only trades when two independent market models — a dominant cycle detector and a frequency/trend filter — agree, then manages every trade with break-even, step-trailing, and two-stage partial close.

Full Description

The idea behind Quantum Cycle Trader

Most breakout or crossover systems fire on a single signal and hope the market cooperates. Quantum Cycle Trader was built around a different question: what happens if a trade is only allowed when two independently-calculated readings of the market agree with each other, and a filter for choppy conditions confirms it's worth acting on at all?

QCT combines two internal analysis engines — a dominant cycle / trend-wave model and a frequency-based zero-line filter — directly inside a single self-contained Expert Advisor. There are no external indicators to install and no iCustom dependencies: everything the EA needs to make a decision is calculated inside the EA itself.

How it decides to trade

  1. Cycle signal — the EA tracks the dominant price cycle and only considers a signal once it has been confirmed on a fully closed bar (no repainting on the current forming bar).
  2. Zero-line agreement — a second, independently-calculated frequency reading must be on the correct side of its zero line before the cycle signal is accepted. If the two disagree, the signal is discarded — no trade is opened.
  3. Optional quality filters, switchable on/off:
    • ADX trend-strength filter — skip signals during flat/choppy conditions.
    • Higher-timeframe confirmation — pick any timeframe (M5 up to MN1) and require price to be on the correct side of that timeframe's trend before entering.
    • Minimum signal-strength threshold — ignore marginal, barely-crossed readings.
    • Spread filter — skip entries when the live spread is wider than you allow.

How it manages a trade once it's open

  • ATR-based or fixed-points Stop Loss / Take Profit — adapts to current volatility if you choose ATR mode.
  • Break-even — moves the stop to lock in a small buffer once price moves in your favor.
  • Trailing stop with a trailing step — the stop only moves when price has moved a meaningful distance further, avoiding constant micro-adjustments.
  • Two-stage partial close — bank part of the position at an initial profit target, part at a second target, and let the trailing stop manage the remainder.
  • Daily and weekly loss limits — new trades are automatically paused once your chosen equity drawdown threshold is reached for the day or week, with an option to close all open positions when that happens.
  • Risk-percent based position sizing — optionally size every trade as a percentage of account balance instead of a fixed lot.

Who this EA is built for

  • Traders who value confirmation over speed — if you'd rather miss a marginal move than take a low-quality entry, the dual-signal requirement is designed around that preference.
  • Traders who already understand cycle/trend-following concepts and want a rules-based way to combine two readings instead of manually watching two charts.
  • Risk-conscious traders who want built-in daily/weekly loss circuit breakers and staged profit-taking rather than an all-or-nothing exit.
  • Multi-timeframe traders who like to confirm a lower-timeframe entry against a higher-timeframe trend, and want that check automated rather than done by eye.
  • Anyone who wants full input-level control — every filter and every management rule can be switched on or off and tuned per instrument and timeframe; nothing is hard-coded.

What this EA is not

  • It is not a guaranteed-profit system. No EA can promise that, and any that claims otherwise should not be trusted.
  • It is not a "set and forget, works everywhere instantly" tool. Every market and timeframe behaves differently — the input settings that work well on one symbol/timeframe combination may need re-tuning on another.
  • It does not eliminate drawdown risk. The loss-limit and trailing tools reduce and manage risk; they do not remove it.

Recommended usage

  1. Run the Strategy Tester on your target symbol and timeframe over a multi-month (ideally multi-year) history before using real funds.
  2. Use walk-forward testing — optimize on one period, validate on a separate, later period — rather than optimizing and trading on the same data.
  3. Start on a demo account to confirm behavior matches your expectations under live spread and execution conditions.
  4. Re-check settings periodically; markets change, and a configuration that worked well historically is not guaranteed to keep working indefinitely.

Verified Results

[FILL IN: Insert your own Strategy Tester screenshot(s) and/or a link to your verified MQL5 signal, with real dates, symbol, timeframe, spread model, and drawdown figures. Do not publish estimated or hypothetical numbers as if they were tested results.]

Inputs Overview

Category What you control
General Magic number, lot size or risk %, slippage, max concurrent positions
Signal Engine Shared MA period/method, cycle min/max period, confirmed-bar mode
Signal Filters ADX period & threshold, higher-timeframe selection, minimum signal magnitude, max spread
Stop Loss / Take Profit ATR multiples or fixed points
Risk Management Daily/weekly loss limit %, force-close-on-limit option
Trade Management Break-even trigger/lock, trailing stop/step, two-stage partial close triggers & percentages

Support

[FILL IN: your support contact method / MQL5 private message policy / response time expectations]

Suggested FAQ Section

Q: Does this EA guarantee profit? A: No. No trading system can guarantee profit. Past or backtested performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Please test thoroughly before live use.

Q: What symbols/timeframes does it work on? A: The EA is symbol- and timeframe-agnostic by design, but default settings were tuned with [FILL IN: your tested symbol/timeframe, e.g., "XAUUSD on M1"] in mind. Re-optimization is recommended for other instruments.

Q: Does it need any other indicators installed? A: No. All calculations are embedded inside the EA file itself.

Q: Can I change the risk settings? A: Yes — lot sizing, SL/TP method, break-even, trailing, partial close, and the daily/weekly loss limits are all independently configurable inputs.

Disclaimer to include on the product page: Trading forex, CFDs, and commodities such as gold involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. This product is a tool to assist with rule-based trade execution and does not constitute financial advice. Past performance, whether live, demo, or backtested, is not indicative of future results.


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Experts
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
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