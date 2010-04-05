ATX Loss Guard Shield

ATX Loss Guard Shield — Account-Wide Risk Circuit Breaker

OVERVIEW

ATX Loss Guard Shield does not trade. It does not predict the market, and it
generates no signals. It watches your entire MetaTrader 5 account — every
symbol, every magic number, your manual trades and any EA you run alongside
it — and enforces the loss limits you define, automatically and without
hesitation.

This is a discipline enforcer, not a profit strategy. If you have ever blown
past a daily loss limit because you "just wanted to get it back," or watched
a losing streak turn into a disaster because nothing stopped you, this tool
exists for exactly that moment — the one where willpower alone is not enough.

THE 5 PROTECTION LAYERS

1. Daily loss limit. Define the maximum percent of equity you are willing to
lose in a day. Breach it, and every open position and pending order is
closed immediately; trading stays locked until the next reset.

2. Weekly loss limit. The same protection over a full trading week, catching
a slow bleed that no single day would trigger.

3. Monthly loss limit. A third layer for the drawdown that only shows up
over weeks of compounding small losses.

4. Consecutive-loss streak breaker. After a set number of losing closes in a
row, account-wide, trading locks down. A losing streak is often the first
sign that a strategy, or a trader's state of mind, has stopped working for
current conditions.

5. Same-day profit lock. Once your floating gain for the day reaches a
trigger level, the lock arms itself; if that gain gives back too much of its
peak, everything closes and the day's profit is protected instead of
round-tripping back to breakeven or worse.

All five run at once. The day, week and month counters reset on real calendar
boundaries in GMT and survive a terminal or VPS restart — so a limit always
means exactly what it says, with no re-setup.

WHAT THIS DOES NOT DO

It cannot stop another EA - or you - from opening a NEW trade after the account
locks. No tool can force another program to stand down. What it does is close
that new trade at once: any position opened after a limit is breached is
force-closed on the next tick, so the loss stays capped.

The catch: your other EAs do not know the account is locked. They follow their
own rules and may keep opening trades, which the guard keeps closing. Each
round-trip just pays the spread - harmless, but pointless.

So when the guard locks, turn your own EAs off (or hit the Algo Trading button)
until the period resets. You are protected either way; this only stops the
back-and-forth.

LIVE STATUS PANEL

A clean on-chart panel shows it all at a glance: today's result, a daily-limit
bar, this week's and this month's loss, your current losing streak, whether the
profit lock is armed, and your live balance and equity — topped by a bold
PROTECTED or LOCKED status.

OUR PHILOSOPHY

We are built on one principle: if we would not run it on our own capital, we
do not sell it as if we would. This tool makes no promise about your trading
results, because it cannot, and no honest tool can. What it guarantees is
exact: the limits you set will be enforced, every time, without emotion and
without exception.

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION

Attach it to any single chart. It monitors the whole account regardless of
which symbol or timeframe it runs on. Give it a chart of its own - a spare one
is ideal, because the panel fills that window and you should not run another
trading EA on the same chart. It does not need to be a symbol you trade. Set
your own daily, weekly and monthly
percent limits to match your personal risk rules or a prop firm's drawdown
requirements. It works with any chart theme or colour scheme - the panel
draws its own background, so it looks the same on a light or a dark chart. As
a first step, run it on a demo account and watch it enforce a real breach
before trusting it on a live account.

IF THE GUARD STOPS RUNNING

The guard can only act while it is running inside MetaTrader 5, and it is
honest about this. If you close its chart, remove or replace the EA, or shut
the terminal down, it sends you a notification — on-screen and to the
MetaTrader mobile app — telling you that your account is no longer protected.
If the terminal loses its connection to your broker, the panel switches to a
NO CONNECTION warning and it alerts you, because while disconnected it can
neither read your account nor close a position.

There is one limit no local tool can overcome: if your computer is switched
off, loses power, or the terminal itself crashes, no code runs at all — so
nothing can warn you, and no limit can be enforced until it is running again.
For protection that does not depend on your own machine being on, run it on a
VPS — a server that keeps MetaTrader 5 online around the clock.

IMPORTANT

It generates no signals and guarantees no profit — no honest tool can. What it
guarantees is this: the moment a limit is breached, every position and pending
order is closed. Because it acts on live ticks, a very fast market — or an
oversized position — can close a little past your limit rather than at the exact
level: it caps the damage, it cannot freeze the precise price. Use it as part of
a responsible risk routine, not a substitute for one.

No trading signals. No profit promises. Real, enforced risk limits.
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Quant AI Agents
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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