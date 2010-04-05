ATX Loss Guard Shield — Account-Wide Risk Circuit Breaker





OVERVIEW





ATX Loss Guard Shield does not trade. It does not predict the market, and it

generates no signals. It watches your entire MetaTrader 5 account — every

symbol, every magic number, your manual trades and any EA you run alongside

it — and enforces the loss limits you define, automatically and without

hesitation.





This is a discipline enforcer, not a profit strategy. If you have ever blown

past a daily loss limit because you "just wanted to get it back," or watched

a losing streak turn into a disaster because nothing stopped you, this tool

exists for exactly that moment — the one where willpower alone is not enough.





THE 5 PROTECTION LAYERS





1. Daily loss limit. Define the maximum percent of equity you are willing to

lose in a day. Breach it, and every open position and pending order is

closed immediately; trading stays locked until the next reset.





2. Weekly loss limit. The same protection over a full trading week, catching

a slow bleed that no single day would trigger.





3. Monthly loss limit. A third layer for the drawdown that only shows up

over weeks of compounding small losses.





4. Consecutive-loss streak breaker. After a set number of losing closes in a

row, account-wide, trading locks down. A losing streak is often the first

sign that a strategy, or a trader's state of mind, has stopped working for

current conditions.





5. Same-day profit lock. Once your floating gain for the day reaches a

trigger level, the lock arms itself; if that gain gives back too much of its

peak, everything closes and the day's profit is protected instead of

round-tripping back to breakeven or worse.





All five run at once. The day, week and month counters reset on real calendar

boundaries in GMT and survive a terminal or VPS restart — so a limit always

means exactly what it says, with no re-setup.





WHAT THIS DOES NOT DO





It cannot stop another EA - or you - from opening a NEW trade after the account

locks. No tool can force another program to stand down. What it does is close

that new trade at once: any position opened after a limit is breached is

force-closed on the next tick, so the loss stays capped.





The catch: your other EAs do not know the account is locked. They follow their

own rules and may keep opening trades, which the guard keeps closing. Each

round-trip just pays the spread - harmless, but pointless.





So when the guard locks, turn your own EAs off (or hit the Algo Trading button)

until the period resets. You are protected either way; this only stops the

back-and-forth.





LIVE STATUS PANEL





A clean on-chart panel shows it all at a glance: today's result, a daily-limit

bar, this week's and this month's loss, your current losing streak, whether the

profit lock is armed, and your live balance and equity — topped by a bold

PROTECTED or LOCKED status.





OUR PHILOSOPHY





We are built on one principle: if we would not run it on our own capital, we

do not sell it as if we would. This tool makes no promise about your trading

results, because it cannot, and no honest tool can. What it guarantees is

exact: the limits you set will be enforced, every time, without emotion and

without exception.





RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION





Attach it to any single chart. It monitors the whole account regardless of

which symbol or timeframe it runs on. Give it a chart of its own - a spare one

is ideal, because the panel fills that window and you should not run another

trading EA on the same chart. It does not need to be a symbol you trade. Set

your own daily, weekly and monthly

percent limits to match your personal risk rules or a prop firm's drawdown

requirements. It works with any chart theme or colour scheme - the panel

draws its own background, so it looks the same on a light or a dark chart. As

a first step, run it on a demo account and watch it enforce a real breach

before trusting it on a live account.





IF THE GUARD STOPS RUNNING





The guard can only act while it is running inside MetaTrader 5, and it is

honest about this. If you close its chart, remove or replace the EA, or shut

the terminal down, it sends you a notification — on-screen and to the

MetaTrader mobile app — telling you that your account is no longer protected.

If the terminal loses its connection to your broker, the panel switches to a

NO CONNECTION warning and it alerts you, because while disconnected it can

neither read your account nor close a position.





There is one limit no local tool can overcome: if your computer is switched

off, loses power, or the terminal itself crashes, no code runs at all — so

nothing can warn you, and no limit can be enforced until it is running again.

For protection that does not depend on your own machine being on, run it on a

VPS — a server that keeps MetaTrader 5 online around the clock.





IMPORTANT





It generates no signals and guarantees no profit — no honest tool can. What it

guarantees is this: the moment a limit is breached, every position and pending

order is closed. Because it acts on live ticks, a very fast market — or an

oversized position — can close a little past your limit rather than at the exact

level: it caps the damage, it cannot freeze the precise price. Use it as part of

a responsible risk routine, not a substitute for one.





No trading signals. No profit promises. Real, enforced risk limits.