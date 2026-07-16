ATX Meridian Drift
- Experts
-
Juan Pablo NollaI'm a Systems Architect. I'm passionate about systems, programming, and building things that actually work and solve a real problem — that's the same logic I apply to everything, including trading.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 July 2026
ATX Meridian Drift — Mean-Reversion Expert Advisor for EUR/USD (M15)
OVERVIEW
ATX Meridian Drift is a mean-reversion Expert Advisor engineered for the
EUR/USD pair on the M15 timeframe. It is built on a single, disciplined
premise: in the absence of a dominant trend, price tends to oscillate around
its statistical mean, and structured entries at the extremes of that
oscillation — rigorously filtered to exclude trending conditions — offer a
rules-based way to participate in that behaviour.
This is not a black box, and it is not a promise of profit. It is free, and
actively maintained - updated as brokers and markets evolve. It is a
transparent, honestly engineered trading tool that does precisely what it
describes, wrapped in the risk controls a serious trader expects and most
retail products quietly omit.
HOW IT TRADES
The EA continuously monitors EUR/USD for moments of statistical
over-extension. A valid setup requires two independent conditions to align:
price must reach the outer edge of a Bollinger Band envelope, and the
Relative Strength Index (RSI) must simultaneously register an extreme reading
in the same direction. Only when both agree does the EA position for a
reversion toward the mean — the Bollinger midline — which serves as its
logical, pre-defined profit target.
Just as important is when the EA refuses to trade. A market-regime filter
based on the Average Directional Index (ADX) governs participation. Fading a
powerful directional move is precisely how undisciplined systems accumulate
catastrophic losses; ATX Meridian Drift addresses this at the root. When ADX
signals that a strong trend is underway, the EA stands aside entirely. It
engages only when the market's character genuinely favours reversion.
Every position opens with a fixed, pre-defined stop loss. There is no
averaging down, no grid of recovery orders, and no hedging. Each trade stands
or falls on its own merit.
THE ATX RISK ENGINE
Every EA in the AnyTradeX suite runs on the same institutional-minded risk
core — the part most retail EAs treat as an afterthought:
- Percent-of-balance position sizing, so risk stays constant as the account
grows or contracts — never fixed lots that silently over-leverage a
drawdown.
- Broker-aware stop-level validation and automatic adjustment, so orders are
never rejected for violating a broker's minimum distance.
- Margin pre-check before every order — no position is opened that the
account cannot safely support.
- Automatic filling-mode detection (IOC / FOK / Return) for clean execution
across broker types.
- Per-trade anti-gap emergency close: if a weekend gap or news spike blows
past the stop, the position is closed on the next tick, capping the damage.
- Daily loss limit with automatic stand-down, and a consecutive-loss cooldown
that pauses trading after a losing streak instead of doubling into it.
OUR PHILOSOPHY
AnyTradeX is built on one uncompromising principle: if we would not run it on
our own capital, we do not sell it as if we would. This EA is offered free
while we build a verified, public live track record — because a real forward
history earns trust that a polished backtest simply cannot. It is free but not
abandoned - the suite is actively maintained and improved as brokers and
markets evolve, and your feedback shapes the next version.
Our systems are developed and evaluated on real, imported historical tick
data — not the synthetic "every tick" a platform generates on its own — over
the full available history, not a hand-picked window that flatters the
result. We would rather show a trader the honest picture than a convenient
one.
RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION
- Symbol: EUR/USD
- Timeframe: M15
- Account: Hedging or netting
- Execution: Low-spread ECN/Raw account recommended
- First step: Run it on a demo account and observe it for yourself.
IMPORTANT
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit, and no honest one can. Past
behaviour — in simulation or live — does not guarantee future results. It is
an engineering tool for disciplined, rules-based execution, not a money
printer. Trade responsibly and only with capital you can afford to risk.
No martingale. No grid. No hedge. Real risk management.