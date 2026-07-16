ATX Chain Current
- Experts
-
Juan Pablo NollaI'm a Systems Architect. I'm passionate about systems, programming, and building things that actually work and solve a real problem — that's the same logic I apply to everything, including trading.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 July 2026
ATX Chain Current — Trend-Riding Expert Advisor for BTC/USD (H4)
OVERVIEW
ATX Chain Current is a trend-riding Expert Advisor engineered for Bitcoin
(BTC/USD) on the H4 timeframe. It is built around a single conviction about
crypto's character: Bitcoin's returns are fat-tailed. A small number of
powerful, extended moves account for a disproportionate share of the
opportunity — and the costliest mistake a trend system can make is to cut
those moves short. ATX Chain Current is the one EA in the AnyTradeX suite
designed to let a winner run.
This is not a black box, and it is not a promise of profit. It is free, and
actively maintained - updated as brokers and markets evolve. It is a
transparent, honestly engineered trading tool that does precisely what it
describes, wrapped in the risk controls a serious trader expects and most
retail products quietly omit.
HOW IT TRADES
The EA first establishes the market regime using an exponential moving-average
structure: it will only consider long entries while the regime is bullish, and
short entries while it is bearish. Within that regime, it enters on a genuine
breakout — when price closes beyond the extreme of a Donchian channel of
recent bars, confirming that momentum, not noise, is driving the move. An
optional trend-strength filter (ADX) can require that a real trend is present
before any position is taken.
The exit is what sets this EA apart. There is no fixed take profit. Instead, a
volatility-based (ATR) trailing stop follows the position, tightening only —
never loosening — as the trade moves in your favour. A modest move is given
room to become a large one; the trade is closed only when the market itself
turns. This is a deliberate design choice for an asset whose biggest moves are
precisely the ones worth holding.
Once a trade has moved far enough into profit, the stop locks to breakeven and
then continues to trail at a tighter distance — so a position that has already
proven itself can no longer give back its entire unrealized gain on a single
sharp reversal, while still leaving room for the trend to keep extending.
Every position opens with a protective initial stop. There is no averaging
down, no grid of recovery orders, and no hedging. Each trade stands or falls
on its own merit.
The protective stop lives on the broker's server, not inside the EA — so your
defined downside stays capped even if the EA stops running for any reason.
While it is stopped, though, the position cannot keep trailing, and because
there is no fixed take profit it simply rests at its last protective stop
until the EA runs again. If it restarts on the same chart, it resumes managing
the open trade automatically.
THE ATX RISK ENGINE
Every EA in the AnyTradeX suite runs on the same institutional-minded risk
core — the part most retail EAs treat as an afterthought:
- Percent-of-balance position sizing, so risk stays constant as the account
grows or contracts — never fixed lots that silently over-leverage a
drawdown.
- Broker-aware stop-level validation and automatic adjustment, so orders are
never rejected for violating a broker's minimum distance.
- Margin pre-check before every order — no position is opened that the
account cannot safely support.
- Automatic filling-mode detection (IOC / FOK / Return) for clean execution
across broker types.
- Per-trade anti-gap emergency close: if a volatility spike blows past the
stop, the position is closed on the next tick, capping the damage — an
essential safeguard on an instrument as volatile as Bitcoin.
- ATR trailing stop that tightens only and never loosens, with a breakeven
lock and tighter follow-through once a trade has proven itself, protecting
open profit while giving a trend room to develop.
- Daily loss limit with automatic stand-down, and a consecutive-loss cooldown
that pauses trading after a losing streak instead of doubling into it.
OUR PHILOSOPHY
AnyTradeX is built on one uncompromising principle: if we would not run it on
our own capital, we do not sell it as if we would. This EA is offered free
while we build a verified, public live track record — because a real forward
history earns trust that a polished backtest simply cannot. It is free but not
abandoned - the suite is actively maintained and improved as brokers and
markets evolve, and your feedback shapes the next version.
Our systems are developed and evaluated on real, imported historical tick
data — not the synthetic "every tick" a platform generates on its own — over
the full available history, not a hand-picked window that flatters the
result. We would rather show a trader the honest picture than a convenient
one.
RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION
- Symbol: BTC/USD
- Timeframe: H4
- Account: Hedging or netting
- Capital: Higher capital advised — Bitcoin's volatility demands wider stops
- First step: Run it on a demo account and observe it for yourself.
IMPORTANT
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit, and no honest one can. Past
behaviour — in simulation or live — does not guarantee future results. It is
an engineering tool for disciplined, rules-based execution, not a money
printer. Cryptocurrency is exceptionally volatile; trade responsibly and only
with capital you can afford to risk.
No martingale. No grid. No hedge. Real risk management.