ATX Chain Current — Trend-Riding Expert Advisor for BTC/USD (H4)





OVERVIEW





ATX Chain Current is a trend-riding Expert Advisor engineered for Bitcoin

(BTC/USD) on the H4 timeframe. It is built around a single conviction about

crypto's character: Bitcoin's returns are fat-tailed. A small number of

powerful, extended moves account for a disproportionate share of the

opportunity — and the costliest mistake a trend system can make is to cut

those moves short. ATX Chain Current is the one EA in the AnyTradeX suite

designed to let a winner run.





This is not a black box, and it is not a promise of profit. It is free, and

actively maintained - updated as brokers and markets evolve. It is a

transparent, honestly engineered trading tool that does precisely what it

describes, wrapped in the risk controls a serious trader expects and most

retail products quietly omit.





HOW IT TRADES





The EA first establishes the market regime using an exponential moving-average

structure: it will only consider long entries while the regime is bullish, and

short entries while it is bearish. Within that regime, it enters on a genuine

breakout — when price closes beyond the extreme of a Donchian channel of

recent bars, confirming that momentum, not noise, is driving the move. An

optional trend-strength filter (ADX) can require that a real trend is present

before any position is taken.





The exit is what sets this EA apart. There is no fixed take profit. Instead, a

volatility-based (ATR) trailing stop follows the position, tightening only —

never loosening — as the trade moves in your favour. A modest move is given

room to become a large one; the trade is closed only when the market itself

turns. This is a deliberate design choice for an asset whose biggest moves are

precisely the ones worth holding.





Once a trade has moved far enough into profit, the stop locks to breakeven and

then continues to trail at a tighter distance — so a position that has already

proven itself can no longer give back its entire unrealized gain on a single

sharp reversal, while still leaving room for the trend to keep extending.





Every position opens with a protective initial stop. There is no averaging

down, no grid of recovery orders, and no hedging. Each trade stands or falls

on its own merit.





The protective stop lives on the broker's server, not inside the EA — so your

defined downside stays capped even if the EA stops running for any reason.

While it is stopped, though, the position cannot keep trailing, and because

there is no fixed take profit it simply rests at its last protective stop

until the EA runs again. If it restarts on the same chart, it resumes managing

the open trade automatically.





THE ATX RISK ENGINE





Every EA in the AnyTradeX suite runs on the same institutional-minded risk

core — the part most retail EAs treat as an afterthought:





- Percent-of-balance position sizing, so risk stays constant as the account

grows or contracts — never fixed lots that silently over-leverage a

drawdown.

- Broker-aware stop-level validation and automatic adjustment, so orders are

never rejected for violating a broker's minimum distance.

- Margin pre-check before every order — no position is opened that the

account cannot safely support.

- Automatic filling-mode detection (IOC / FOK / Return) for clean execution

across broker types.

- Per-trade anti-gap emergency close: if a volatility spike blows past the

stop, the position is closed on the next tick, capping the damage — an

essential safeguard on an instrument as volatile as Bitcoin.

- ATR trailing stop that tightens only and never loosens, with a breakeven

lock and tighter follow-through once a trade has proven itself, protecting

open profit while giving a trend room to develop.

- Daily loss limit with automatic stand-down, and a consecutive-loss cooldown

that pauses trading after a losing streak instead of doubling into it.





OUR PHILOSOPHY





AnyTradeX is built on one uncompromising principle: if we would not run it on

our own capital, we do not sell it as if we would. This EA is offered free

while we build a verified, public live track record — because a real forward

history earns trust that a polished backtest simply cannot. It is free but not

abandoned - the suite is actively maintained and improved as brokers and

markets evolve, and your feedback shapes the next version.





Our systems are developed and evaluated on real, imported historical tick

data — not the synthetic "every tick" a platform generates on its own — over

the full available history, not a hand-picked window that flatters the

result. We would rather show a trader the honest picture than a convenient

one.





RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION





- Symbol: BTC/USD

- Timeframe: H4

- Account: Hedging or netting

- Capital: Higher capital advised — Bitcoin's volatility demands wider stops

- First step: Run it on a demo account and observe it for yourself.





IMPORTANT





This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit, and no honest one can. Past

behaviour — in simulation or live — does not guarantee future results. It is

an engineering tool for disciplined, rules-based execution, not a money

printer. Cryptocurrency is exceptionally volatile; trade responsibly and only

with capital you can afford to risk.





No martingale. No grid. No hedge. Real risk management.