News Guard Slippage Shield

News Guard & Slippage Shield

Overview

This Expert Advisor is a protective utility for MetaTrader 5 accounts. It pauses trading around high-impact news releases and automatically closes any position that fills with excessive slippage. It runs at account level, so it can protect every Expert Advisor and Magic Number on the same account, not only trades it opens itself.

The EA does not place any trades of its own. It is designed to run alongside your existing trading robots as a risk-control layer.

Key Features

News Guard

  • Pauses or resumes your all EAs automatically 
    • Protects your capital: helps avoid News extra orders.
    • Reduces drawdown risk: your EAs do not fight News.
    • Works automatically: 
  • Reads the economic calendar from your broker's MT5 terminal, with an automatic fallback to ForexFactory if the broker calendar is unavailable or disabled
  • Closes open positions and cancels pending orders ahead of selected high/medium-impact news releases, and keeps trading paused for a configurable window before and after the release
  • Automatically extends the pause window if another qualifying news event follows shortly after ("trailing")
  • Filters by currency, so you only pause around news relevant to the symbols you trade
  • Weekend Gap Guard: optionally closes trading ahead of the Friday market close and reopens it after the Monday open, on a fixed schedule (Thailand time, GMT+7)
  • Manual Pause / Resume buttons on the on-chart panel, for manual control at any time

Slippage Filter

  • Monitors every Buy Stop / Sell Stop order on the account as it triggers
  • If the actual fill price deviates from the original pending price by more than a threshold you define per symbol (for example, no more than $1.0 on XAUUSD), the resulting position is closed immediately and automatically
  • Works independently of the News Guard feature and can be used on its own
  • Covers every EA/Magic Number on the account by default (configurable to a single Magic Number instead)

On-chart Panel

  • Live status display: current News Guard status (Idle / Clearing / Paused / Resumed), Algo Trading state, active news source, Slippage Filter status and last cut details
  • Today's and tomorrow's relevant news events, shown separately
  • Updates every second

Telegram Notifications

  • Optional alerts for every stage: EA start/stop, news pause/resume, positions cleared, close failures, slippage cuts, manual overrides
  • Requires your own Telegram bot token and chat ID (not provided)

Key Inputs

News Filter

Input Default Description
InpCurrencies USD,EUR,GBP Currencies to watch, comma-separated
InpHighImpact true Block trading around High-impact (red) news
InpMediumImpact true Block trading around Medium-impact (orange) news
InpMinutesBefore 10 Minutes before release to start the pause
InpMinutesAfter 10 Minutes after release to end the pause
InpCalendarDaysAhead 2 How many days of news to fetch ahead

Weekend Gap Guard

Input Default Description
InpEnableWeekendGuard true Close trading before Friday close, reopen after Monday open
InpWeekendCloseHourThai 23 Friday close hour (0-23, fixed GMT+7)
InpWeekendOpenHourThai 6 Monday reopen hour (0-23, fixed GMT+7)

News Source

Input Default Description
InpUseBrokerCalendar false Use the broker's own MT5 calendar
InpUseFFBackup true Use ForexFactory as backup (or primary, if the broker calendar is off)
InpFFRefreshMins 30 How often to refresh the ForexFactory feed

Telegram Notification

Input Default Description
InpTelegramEnable true Turn Telegram alerts on/off
InpBotToken (empty) Your own Telegram bot token
InpChatID (empty) Your own Telegram chat ID

Position Management

Input Default Description
InpEnableClosePositions true Auto-close positions/pending orders during a news pause
InpCloseAllSymbols true true = whole account, false = this chart's symbol only
InpMagicFilter 0 0 = all Magic Numbers

Slippage Filter

Input Default Description
InpEnableSlippageFilter true Turn the Slippage Filter on/off
InpSlippageMaxPerSymbol XAUUSD:1.5 Per-symbol max slippage, e.g. XAUUSD:1.0,EURUSD:0.0005
InpSlippageMaxDefault 0 Threshold for symbols not listed above (0 = not filtered)
InpSlippageOnlyStopOrders true true = Stop orders only, false = Stop + Limit orders
InpSlippageFilterAllEAs true true = covers every EA/Magic on the account

UI Panel

Input Default Description
InpShowPanel true Show/hide the on-chart panel
InpPanelX / InpPanelY 20 / 20 Panel position on the chart

Requirements

This EA uses WebRequest() for two optional features - Telegram alerts and the ForexFactory news fallback. No account, license, or trading logic depends on either of these; if you don't enable them, the EA still works normally.

To use these features, add the following addresses under Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL:

https://api.telegram.org
https://nfs.faireconomy.media
https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json

Recommended account type: Hedging.

Notes

  • This EA is a risk-management tool, not a signal generator or profit system. It does not predict price direction and makes no promises about trading results.
  • Always test on a demo account first with your own EAs and settings before using on a live account.
  • Past behavior of the news calendar/filter logic does not guarantee future results, since it depends on the accuracy and timing of the underlying calendar data source.

Support

For questions or setup help, feel free to contact via the details in the product's contact inputs, or through a comment on this product page.


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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
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Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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