Overview

News Guard & Slippage Shield

This Expert Advisor is a protective utility for MetaTrader 5 accounts. It pauses trading around high-impact news releases and automatically closes any position that fills with excessive slippage. It runs at account level, so it can protect every Expert Advisor and Magic Number on the same account, not only trades it opens itself.

The EA does not place any trades of its own. It is designed to run alongside your existing trading robots as a risk-control layer.

Key Features

News Guard



Pauses or resumes your all EAs automatically

Protects your capital: helps avoid News extra orders. Reduces drawdown risk: your EAs do not fight News. Works automatically:



Reads the economic calendar from your broker's MT5 terminal, with an automatic fallback to ForexFactory if the broker calendar is unavailable or disabled

Closes open positions and cancels pending orders ahead of selected high/medium-impact news releases, and keeps trading paused for a configurable window before and after the release

Automatically extends the pause window if another qualifying news event follows shortly after ("trailing")

Filters by currency, so you only pause around news relevant to the symbols you trade

Weekend Gap Guard: optionally closes trading ahead of the Friday market close and reopens it after the Monday open, on a fixed schedule (Thailand time, GMT+7)

Manual Pause / Resume buttons on the on-chart panel, for manual control at any time

Slippage Filter

Monitors every Buy Stop / Sell Stop order on the account as it triggers

If the actual fill price deviates from the original pending price by more than a threshold you define per symbol (for example, no more than $1.0 on XAUUSD), the resulting position is closed immediately and automatically

Works independently of the News Guard feature and can be used on its own

Covers every EA/Magic Number on the account by default (configurable to a single Magic Number instead)

On-chart Panel

Live status display: current News Guard status (Idle / Clearing / Paused / Resumed), Algo Trading state, active news source, Slippage Filter status and last cut details

Today's and tomorrow's relevant news events, shown separately

Updates every second

Telegram Notifications

Optional alerts for every stage: EA start/stop, news pause/resume, positions cleared, close failures, slippage cuts, manual overrides

Requires your own Telegram bot token and chat ID (not provided)

Key Inputs

News Filter

Input Default Description InpCurrencies USD,EUR,GBP Currencies to watch, comma-separated InpHighImpact true Block trading around High-impact (red) news InpMediumImpact true Block trading around Medium-impact (orange) news InpMinutesBefore 10 Minutes before release to start the pause InpMinutesAfter 10 Minutes after release to end the pause InpCalendarDaysAhead 2 How many days of news to fetch ahead

Weekend Gap Guard

Input Default Description InpEnableWeekendGuard true Close trading before Friday close, reopen after Monday open InpWeekendCloseHourThai 23 Friday close hour (0-23, fixed GMT+7) InpWeekendOpenHourThai 6 Monday reopen hour (0-23, fixed GMT+7)

News Source

Input Default Description InpUseBrokerCalendar false Use the broker's own MT5 calendar InpUseFFBackup true Use ForexFactory as backup (or primary, if the broker calendar is off) InpFFRefreshMins 30 How often to refresh the ForexFactory feed

Telegram Notification

Input Default Description InpTelegramEnable true Turn Telegram alerts on/off InpBotToken (empty) Your own Telegram bot token InpChatID (empty) Your own Telegram chat ID

Position Management

Input Default Description InpEnableClosePositions true Auto-close positions/pending orders during a news pause InpCloseAllSymbols true true = whole account, false = this chart's symbol only InpMagicFilter 0 0 = all Magic Numbers

Slippage Filter

Input Default Description InpEnableSlippageFilter true Turn the Slippage Filter on/off InpSlippageMaxPerSymbol XAUUSD:1.5 Per-symbol max slippage, e.g. XAUUSD:1.0,EURUSD:0.0005 InpSlippageMaxDefault 0 Threshold for symbols not listed above (0 = not filtered) InpSlippageOnlyStopOrders true true = Stop orders only, false = Stop + Limit orders InpSlippageFilterAllEAs true true = covers every EA/Magic on the account

UI Panel

Input Default Description InpShowPanel true Show/hide the on-chart panel InpPanelX / InpPanelY 20 / 20 Panel position on the chart

Requirements

This EA uses WebRequest() for two optional features - Telegram alerts and the ForexFactory news fallback. No account, license, or trading logic depends on either of these; if you don't enable them, the EA still works normally.

To use these features, add the following addresses under Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL:

https://api.telegram.org

https://nfs.faireconomy.media

https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json

Recommended account type: Hedging.

Notes

This EA is a risk-management tool, not a signal generator or profit system. It does not predict price direction and makes no promises about trading results.

Always test on a demo account first with your own EAs and settings before using on a live account.

Past behavior of the news calendar/filter logic does not guarantee future results, since it depends on the accuracy and timing of the underlying calendar data source.

Support

For questions or setup help, feel free to contact via the details in the product's contact inputs, or through a comment on this product page.