ATX Aurum Focus

ATX Aurum Focus — Volatility-Breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAU/USD, M5)

OVERVIEW

ATX Aurum Focus is a volatility-breakout Expert Advisor engineered for gold
(XAU/USD) on the M5 timeframe. Gold is a market defined by its bursts: long
quiet stretches punctuated by sharp, news- and session-driven expansions. This
EA is built to ignore the quiet and act on the burst — to enter when
volatility genuinely expands and price commits to a direction, not before.

This is not a black box, and it is not a promise of profit. It is free, and
actively maintained - updated as brokers and markets evolve. It is a
transparent, honestly engineered trading tool that does precisely what it
describes, wrapped in the risk controls a serious trader expects and most
retail products quietly omit.

HOW IT TRADES

A valid setup is not a single event but a confluence. The EA looks for price
to break beyond a Bollinger Band while the bands themselves are widening —
confirming that the move is accompanied by a real expansion in volatility, not
a drift through a flat range. That breakout must then agree with two further
filters: trend strength, measured by the Average Directional Index (ADX), and
higher-timeframe direction, read from an exponential moving average on the H1
chart. A momentum check guards against entering an already-exhausted extreme.

Only when these conditions align does the EA act. Each position opens with a
fixed stop loss and take profit sized to current volatility. There is no
averaging down, no grid of recovery orders, and no hedging. Each trade stands
or falls on its own merit.

THE ATX RISK ENGINE

Every EA in the AnyTradeX suite runs on the same institutional-minded risk
core — the part most retail EAs treat as an afterthought:

- Percent-of-balance position sizing, so risk stays constant as the account
  grows or contracts — never fixed lots that silently over-leverage a
  drawdown.
- Broker-aware stop-level validation and automatic adjustment, so orders are
  never rejected for violating a broker's minimum distance.
- Margin pre-check before every order — no position is opened that the
  account cannot safely support.
- Automatic filling-mode detection (IOC / FOK / Return) for clean execution
  across broker types.
- Per-trade anti-gap emergency close: if a weekend gap or news spike blows
  past the stop, the position is closed on the next tick, capping the damage.
- Daily loss limit with automatic stand-down, and a consecutive-loss cooldown
  that pauses trading after a losing streak instead of doubling into it.

OUR PHILOSOPHY

AnyTradeX is built on one uncompromising principle: if we would not run it on
our own capital, we do not sell it as if we would. This EA is offered free
while we build a verified, public live track record — because a real forward
history earns trust that a polished backtest simply cannot. It is free but not
abandoned - the suite is actively maintained and improved as brokers and
markets evolve, and your feedback shapes the next version.

Our systems are developed and evaluated on real, imported historical tick
data — not the synthetic "every tick" a platform generates on its own — over
the full available history, not a hand-picked window that flatters the
result. We would rather show a trader the honest picture than a convenient
one.

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION

- Symbol:     XAU/USD (Gold)
- Timeframe:  M5
- Account:    Hedging or netting
- Execution:  Low-spread account; gold spreads widen around news — mind them
- First step: Run it on a demo account and observe it for yourself.

IMPORTANT

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit, and no honest one can. Past
behaviour — in simulation or live — does not guarantee future results. It is
an engineering tool for disciplined, rules-based execution, not a money
printer. Trade responsibly and only with capital you can afford to risk.

No martingale. No grid. No hedge. Real risk management.
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Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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