ATX Loss Guard Shield

ATX Loss Guard Shield — Account-Wide Risk Circuit Breaker

OVERVIEW

ATX Loss Guard Shield does not trade. It does not predict the market, and it
generates no signals. It watches your entire MetaTrader 5 account — every
symbol, every magic number, your manual trades and any EA you run alongside
it — and enforces the loss limits you define, automatically and without
hesitation.

This is a discipline enforcer, not a profit strategy. If you have ever blown
past a daily loss limit because you "just wanted to get it back," or watched
a losing streak turn into a disaster because nothing stopped you, this tool
exists for exactly that moment — the one where willpower alone is not enough.

THE 5 PROTECTION LAYERS

1. Daily loss limit. Define the maximum percent of equity you are willing to
lose in a day. Breach it, and every open position and pending order is
closed immediately; trading stays locked until the next reset.

2. Weekly loss limit. The same protection over a full trading week, catching
a slow bleed that no single day would trigger.

3. Monthly loss limit. A third layer for the drawdown that only shows up
over weeks of compounding small losses.

4. Consecutive-loss streak breaker. After a set number of losing closes in a
row, account-wide, trading locks down. A losing streak is often the first
sign that a strategy, or a trader's state of mind, has stopped working for
current conditions.

5. Same-day profit lock. Once your floating gain for the day reaches a
trigger level, the lock arms itself; if that gain gives back too much of its
peak, everything closes and the day's profit is protected instead of
round-tripping back to breakeven or worse.

All five run at once. The day, week and month counters reset on real calendar
boundaries in GMT and survive a terminal or VPS restart — so a limit always
means exactly what it says, with no re-setup.

WHAT THIS DOES NOT DO

It cannot stop another EA - or you - from opening a NEW trade after the account
locks. No tool can force another program to stand down. What it does is close
that new trade at once: any position opened after a limit is breached is
force-closed on the next tick, so the loss stays capped.

The catch: your other EAs do not know the account is locked. They follow their
own rules and may keep opening trades, which the guard keeps closing. Each
round-trip just pays the spread - harmless, but pointless.

So when the guard locks, turn your own EAs off (or hit the Algo Trading button)
until the period resets. You are protected either way; this only stops the
back-and-forth.

LIVE STATUS PANEL

A clean on-chart panel shows it all at a glance: today's result, a daily-limit
bar, this week's and this month's loss, your current losing streak, whether the
profit lock is armed, and your live balance and equity — topped by a bold
PROTECTED or LOCKED status.

OUR PHILOSOPHY

We are built on one principle: if we would not run it on our own capital, we
do not sell it as if we would. This tool makes no promise about your trading
results, because it cannot, and no honest tool can. What it guarantees is
exact: the limits you set will be enforced, every time, without emotion and
without exception.

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION

Attach it to any single chart. It monitors the whole account regardless of
which symbol or timeframe it runs on. Give it a chart of its own - a spare one
is ideal, because the panel fills that window and you should not run another
trading EA on the same chart. It does not need to be a symbol you trade. Set
your own daily, weekly and monthly
percent limits to match your personal risk rules or a prop firm's drawdown
requirements. It works with any chart theme or colour scheme - the panel
draws its own background, so it looks the same on a light or a dark chart. As
a first step, run it on a demo account and watch it enforce a real breach
before trusting it on a live account.

IF THE GUARD STOPS RUNNING

The guard can only act while it is running inside MetaTrader 5, and it is
honest about this. If you close its chart, remove or replace the EA, or shut
the terminal down, it sends you a notification — on-screen and to the
MetaTrader mobile app — telling you that your account is no longer protected.
If the terminal loses its connection to your broker, the panel switches to a
NO CONNECTION warning and it alerts you, because while disconnected it can
neither read your account nor close a position.

There is one limit no local tool can overcome: if your computer is switched
off, loses power, or the terminal itself crashes, no code runs at all — so
nothing can warn you, and no limit can be enforced until it is running again.
For protection that does not depend on your own machine being on, run it on a
VPS — a server that keeps MetaTrader 5 online around the clock.

IMPORTANT

It generates no signals and guarantees no profit — no honest tool can. What it
guarantees is this: the moment a limit is breached, every position and pending
order is closed. Because it acts on live ticks, a very fast market — or an
oversized position — can close a little past your limit rather than at the exact
level: it caps the damage, it cannot freeze the precise price. Use it as part of
a responsible risk routine, not a substitute for one.

No trading signals. No profit promises. Real, enforced risk limits.
Рекомендуем также
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
Утилиты
Этот инструмент поможет вам закрыть все открытые ордера одним щелчком мыши, просто нажмите «Закрыть все». Если вы хотите закрыть только прибыльные ордера, нажмите кнопку «Закрыть прибыльные», после нажатия все плавающие ордера будут закрыты; Если вы хотите закрыть только ордера с плавающими убытками, нажмите кнопку «Закрыть убыточные», после нажатия все ордера с плавающими убытками будут закрыты.
EA Performance Terminal
Yuta Hidaka
Утилиты
EA PERFORMANCE TERMINAL — everything on one screen. Every robot on your account, what each one is doing to your balance, and the months that got you here, drawn over your chart instead of buried in a report. A balance is an average, and averages hide things. One robot can quietly cover another's losses for months while the equity curve still looks calm. This reads your closed trades and splits that single number back apart, by Magic Number. A free edition is available, and it runs on a live char
DDKiller Pro
Njaratahiry Michael Randrianiaina
Утилиты
Stop Blowing Your Account. Once and For All. DDKiller Pro is the MT5 risk guardian that runs silently on your chart and shuts down trading the moment you hit a limit — whether you're grinding a prop firm challenge or managing your own CFD account. The problem every trader knows: You set your rules. You break them anyway. One revenge trade. One overleveraged position. One session that erases a month of gains. DDKiller Pro removes that decision from your hands entirely. What it does: The second yo
Orders Executor
Claudio Aguiar De Aragao
Утилиты
Представляем Order Executor, вашего мощного и эффективного торгового помощника, предназначенного для беспрепятственного выполнения ордеров непосредственно из указанного пользователем текстового файла. Этот инновационный торговый инструмент оптимизирует ваш торговый процесс, предоставляя удобное и автоматизированное решение для точного и быстрого совершения сделок. Ключевая особенность: **Интеграция текстовых файлов:**    Orders Executor предназначен для легкого чтения и интерпретации приказов
Advanced Trader Dashboard MT5
Narek Kamalyan
Утилиты
Powerful and beautiful trading panel helps you in scheduling or placing multiple trades based on your presets in a single click. It is designed to execute orders immediately or schedule trades in advance to be executed at certain time using multiple filters to avoid non favorable market conditions (wide spread, reduced leverage etc.). Additional functionality developed to sycnhronize two instances of the expert over the internet (Master - Slave Mode), which means trader can open the panel in loc
Trade Panel MT5 by PGS
Giancarlo Giuseppi Bejar
Утилиты
PGS Trade Panel – Professional Trade Management Tool for MT5 Take full control of your trading with structured execution, real-time feedback, and customizable automation, all directly on your chart. Profit Guard System Trade Panel is an advanced on-chart trading tool designed to give you discipline, clarity, and precision in every trade. It supports manual, semi-automated, and automated workflows with multiple strategies that can be enabled, customized, or disabled at any time. Automatic Take P
Trend Risk Monitor
Kenneth Michael Chambers
Утилиты
TREND RISK MONITOR EA - USER GUIDE ---------------------------------------------------- 1. OVERVIEW The Trend Risk Monitor is not a trading robot that opens new positions. Instead, it is a sophisticated risk management utility designed to work alongside another Expert Advisor (EA) on your trading account. Its primary purpose is to actively monitor trades opened by a specific EA (identified by a "Magic Number") and provide a real-time assessment of the market risk associated with each open posit
Guardian Magic GT
Carlos Eduardo Rivas Istacuy
Утилиты
Guardian Magic GT - Risk Management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 PROTECT YOUR TRADING CAPITAL WITH INTELLIGENT RISK MANAGEMENT Guardian Magic GT is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to safeguard your trading operations by implementing sophisticated risk control mechanisms. Whether you run a single bot or manage multiple automated trading systems simultaneously, Guardian Magic GT provides real-time monitoring and automatic position management to ensure your account stays within your
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
Утилиты
Утилита для ручной торговли с помощью "горячих клавиш". Позволяет моментально реагировать на текущую ситуацию на рынке. "Горячие клавиши" можно назначить на открытие/закрытие позиций по типу, открытие/закрытие всех позиций на текущем графике и удаление всех ордеров на текущем графике. Также можно задать "горячие клавиши" на пять предопределенных торговых объемов и переключаться между ними в зависимости от ситуации без необходимости периодически менять объем вручную. Также возможно задать автомат
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
Эксперты
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
News Guard Slippage Shield
Vixay Senphanxong
Утилиты
News Guard & Slippage Shield Overview This Expert Advisor is a protective utility for MetaTrader 5 accounts. It pauses trading around high-impact news releases and automatically closes any position that fills with excessive slippage. It runs at account level, so it can protect every Expert Advisor and Magic Number on the same account, not only trades it opens itself. The EA does not place any trades of its own. It is designed to run alongside your existing trading robots as a risk-control layer.
Atlas Risk Radar MT5
Bernhard Wurzlbauer
Утилиты
Atlas Risk Radar MT5 Atlas Risk Radar MT5   is a professional risk dashboard and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. It monitors open positions and pending orders directly on the chart and helps you see where risk is building up before it becomes a problem. Atlas Risk Radar is not a trading robot and not a signal indicator. It is a visual risk management tool for Forex traders, CFD traders, prop firm traders, scalpers, day traders, swing traders and portfolio traders who want a clear ov
Protective stop and tp assistant
Lawrence Chilambe Mkandawire
Утилиты
SL/TP Mover – The Ultimate Position Manager for MetaTrader 5 Take full control of your stop losses and take profits across all open trades – instantly, visually, and automatically.** The Problems Every Trader Faces - Manually adjusting SL/TP on multiple positions is tedious and error‑prone – especially during fast markets. - New trades often open without any SL/TP unless you remember to set them every time. - Scaling in or adding to a position leaves older and newer trades with inconsistent r
One click to close all
Artem Los
5 (1)
Утилиты
One click to close all (OCCA) предоставляет вам возможность закрыть все открытые позиции одним кликом. Здесь нет никаких настроек, просто запустите скрипт и все ваши позиции будут закрыты и это произойдет очень быстро ! Работает со всеми типами счетов, со всеми валютными парами и с любыми брокерами. Количество открытых позиций не ограничено. Скрипт бдет полезен для торговых стратегий, где необходимо управлять большим количеством позиций.
Smart Panel Trade
Nereu Ferreira Junior
Утилиты
Make Trades in MetaTrader 5 with Profit Panel! If you are a MetaTrader 5 trader, you know how important it is to act quickly and accurately. With this in mind, we created the Profit Panel – an essential tool for negotiations What is the Profit Panel? Designed to make your daily trading easier. It offers a simplified and intuitive interface where you can open, manage and close transactions with just a few clicks. How does it work? The MT5 Trading Dashboard puts all the most important trading func
Order Trailing
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Трейлинг ордеров: получите лучшую цену исполнения по мере движения рынка Трейлинг отложенных ордеров позволит вам сохранять расстояние до цены входа на указанном уровне. Ордер будет перемещаться, если рыночная цена отдаляется от него. Многофункциональная утилита : более 66 функций, включая трейлинг ордеров  | напишите мне  если у вас есть вопросы | Версия для MT4 Для активации трейлинга ордеров необходимо установить 4 основных параметра (на панели): 1. Символ или Сделку , к которой будет примен
Telegram Notifier EA
Breneer Jacinto
Утилиты
Telegram Notifier EA: Instant MT5 Trade Alerts & Reports Stay connected to your trading account 24/7 with the most comprehensive Telegram notifier on the MQL5 marketplace. This powerful Expert Advisor instantly sends all your MetaTrader 5 trading activity directly to your phone, tablet, or desktop via Telegram. Never miss an important market event or trade execution again. Whether you're away from your terminal or managing multiple accounts, this EA gives you the peace of mind that comes from be
Spread and Swap monitor
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
Утилиты
Индикатор для определения размера спреда, свопа, разрешенных дилинговым центром уровней для установки стоп ордеров и стоп лоссов от текущей цены,  а также риска 1 пункта в валюте депозита. Индикатор информирует трейдера о возможных дополнительных затратах или прибылях в случае переноса позиции на следующую торговую сессию по конкретному торговому инструменту, о размерах спреда, а также о удаленности размещения отложенных ордеров, стоп лосса, трейлингу прибыли. Кроме того, индикатор сообщает трей
KS Hotkey Trading Panel Pro
Kulvinder Singh
Утилиты
KS Hotkey Trading Panel Pro — это торговый советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, обеспечивающий возможность быстрой торговли с помощью горячих клавиш, а также оснащенный интерактивной панелью управления, размещаемой прямо на графике. Основные возможности Торговля с помощью горячих клавиш — выполнение действий одним нажатием: Рыночная покупка / продажа (Market Buy / Sell) Buy Limit / Sell Limit Buy Stop / Sell Stop Закрытие всех позиций Закрытие только позиций на покупку / только на
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Утилиты
Менеджер символов или Сеточный менеджер, разработан для группировки ордеров в одну позицию (по символу и по направлению). Эта утилита будет полезна сеточникам и мультивалютникам, тем у кого может быть открыто множество ордеров по нескольким парам. Вы сможете видеть общее количество лотов, общую прибыль, и устанавливать виртуальные стоплосс и тейкпрфит. Для установки реального ТП (или СЛ) необходимо сначала задать виртуальное значение, а затем ввести в этой ячейке команду: "set". Если вы хотите
RealCost Auditor MT5
Song Bo Zhong
Утилиты
RealCost Auditor MT5 is an execution-cost monitor for MetaTrader 5. It does not open, close, or modify trades. It watches the chart symbol, samples live spread, records executed deals, estimates signed slippage when the terminal exposes the requested price, and saves a local CSV audit file. Many backtests use spread, slippage, commission, and swap assumptions that are cleaner than real trading conditions. This utility gives you broker and account data from your own terminal before you trust a s
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Утилиты
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
MultiCharts Symbols Changer MT5 Lite
Fabrizio Malavasi
5 (1)
Утилиты
This utility can compare simultaneously time frames of different instruments and keep under control   the nine major time frames  of an instrument. It is composed by two changers, a crosshair and some additional components : the  multicharts time frames changer   is designed to simultaneously compare time frames for  up to thirty time frames  of different symbols with the  keyboard or the button the multicharts symbols changer can  link up to nine charts and control simultaneously the nine majo
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Утилиты
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Trade Panel Osw MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Утилиты
ТОРГОВАЯ ПАНЕЛЬ OSW METATRADE 5 Эта панель поможет вам размещать рыночные ордера, позволяя просматривать стоимость каждой операции в соответствии с валютой, установленной в учетной записи. РУКОВОДСТВО ПО ФУНКЦИЯМ: 1) Выберите ОСТАНОВ, кнопками или письменно (можно активировать или деактивировать опцию поставить). 2) Выбрать TAKEPROFIT, кнопками или письменно (можно активировать или деактивировать опцию поставить). 3) Выберите ГРОМКОСТЬ с помощью кнопок или в письменном виде. 4) Выберите «
Clean Pending Orders
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Утилиты
"Clean Pending Orders" Удалите все отложенные ордера текущего символа за секунды! Этот простой, но эффективный скрипт создан для трейдеров, которые ценят скорость и удобство. Больше никаких сложностей — запустите скрипт, и он мгновенно удалит все отложенные Buy и Sell ордера на текущем символе. Преимущества: Мгновенное удаление: Все ордера удаляются за секунды. Фокус только на текущем символе: Не затрагивает другие инструменты. Лёгкость использования: Один клик, и ваш терминал очищен. Контроль
FREE
Signals for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Утилиты
It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
Session panel
Timo Mario Hoffmann
Утилиты
Session Panel for MT5 Session Panel is a free MT5 indicator that gives you a fast and convenient live overview of the major trading sessions directly from the chart. Monitor Tokyo, London, and New York session times, see which session is currently active, track countdowns to the next session, and view session overlap information in one compact dashboard. Built for traders who want better market timing, clearer session awareness, and a cleaner chart workflow in live market conditions. Session Pan
FREE
Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Утилиты
Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
5 (1)
Утилиты
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Утилиты
"Trader Evolution" - Утилита, предназначенная для трейдеров, которые используют в своей работе волновой и технический анализ. Одна вкладка утилиты способна управлять капиталом и открывать ордера, а другая - помогать в построении волн Эллиотта, уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также линий тренда. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Торговля в несколько кликов. В панели доступны немедленные и отложенные ордера 2. Управление капиталом
Другие продукты этого автора
ATX Little Wing
Juan Pablo Nolla
Эксперты
ATX Little Wing — Multi-Asset Trend-Following Expert Advisor (M15) OVERVIEW ATX Little Wing is the generalist of the AnyTradeX suite. While the other ATX Experts are specialists — each tuned to a single instrument — Little Wing applies one disciplined, adaptive trend-following logic across many liquid markets on the M15 timeframe: forex majors, stock indices, metals and crypto. It is built on a simple premise: a genuine change of trend, confirmed by several independent conditions at once, is
FREE
ATX Aurum Focus
Juan Pablo Nolla
Эксперты
ATX Aurum Focus — Volatility-Breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAU/USD, M5) OVERVIEW ATX Aurum Focus is a volatility-breakout Expert Advisor engineered for gold (XAU/USD) on the M5 timeframe. Gold is a market defined by its bursts: long quiet stretches punctuated by sharp, news- and session-driven expansions. This EA is built to ignore the quiet and act on the burst — to enter when volatility genuinely expands and price commits to a direction, not before. This is not a black box, and it is n
FREE
ATX Meridian Drift
Juan Pablo Nolla
Эксперты
ATX Meridian Drift — Mean-Reversion Expert Advisor for EUR/USD (M15) OVERVIEW ATX Meridian Drift is a mean-reversion Expert Advisor engineered for the EUR/USD pair on the M15 timeframe. It is built on a single, disciplined premise: in the absence of a dominant trend, price tends to oscillate around its statistical mean, and structured entries at the extremes of that oscillation — rigorously filtered to exclude trending conditions — offer a rules-based way to participate in that behaviour. Th
FREE
ATX Chain Current
Juan Pablo Nolla
Эксперты
ATX Chain Current — Trend-Riding Expert Advisor for BTC/USD (H4) OVERVIEW ATX Chain Current is a trend-riding Expert Advisor engineered for Bitcoin (BTC/USD) on the H4 timeframe. It is built around a single conviction about crypto's character: Bitcoin's returns are fat-tailed. A small number of powerful, extended moves account for a disproportionate share of the opportunity — and the costliest mistake a trend system can make is to cut those moves short. ATX Chain Current is the one EA in the
FREE
ATX Volt Pulse
Juan Pablo Nolla
Эксперты
ATX Volt Pulse — Trend-Pullback Expert Advisor for the US Tech 100 (M15) OVERVIEW ATX Volt Pulse is a trend-pullback Expert Advisor engineered for the US Tech 100 index (listed as USTEC, US100 or NAS100 depending on your broker) on the M15 timeframe. It is built on a premise that professional discretionary traders have relied on for decades: the highest-probability entries in a trending market are not at the breakout, but on the controlled pullback that follows — the moment price pauses, retr
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв