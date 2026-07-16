ATX Volt Pulse

ATX Volt Pulse — Trend-Pullback Expert Advisor for the US Tech 100 (M15)

OVERVIEW

ATX Volt Pulse is a trend-pullback Expert Advisor engineered for the US Tech
100 index (listed as USTEC, US100 or NAS100 depending on your broker) on the
M15 timeframe. It is built on a premise that professional discretionary
traders have relied on for decades: the highest-probability entries in a
trending market are not at the breakout, but on the controlled pullback that
follows — the moment price pauses, retraces to value, and resumes.

This is not a black box, and it is not a promise of profit. It is free, and
actively maintained - updated as brokers and markets evolve. It is a
transparent, honestly engineered trading tool that does precisely what it
describes, wrapped in the risk controls a serious trader expects and most
retail products quietly omit.

HOW IT TRADES

ATX Volt Pulse trades only in agreement with the prevailing higher-timeframe
trend. It reads market direction from a long exponential moving average on the
H1 chart: it will look for long entries only while the index is trending up,
and short entries only while it is trending down. It never fights the dominant
move.

Within that trend, the EA waits patiently for a pullback. A valid long setup
requires price to dip into a fast moving-average zone and then close back
above it with a genuine rejection candle — evidence that the retracement has
been absorbed and buyers are stepping back in. Short setups are the exact
mirror. Entry is taken on confirmation, not on hope.

Every position opens with a fixed stop loss placed beyond the pullback
structure, and a defined take profit at a favourable reward-to-risk ratio.
There is no averaging down, no grid of recovery orders, and no hedging. Each
trade stands or falls on its own merit.

THE ATX RISK ENGINE

Every EA in the AnyTradeX suite runs on the same institutional-minded risk
core — the part most retail EAs treat as an afterthought:

- Percent-of-balance position sizing, so risk stays constant as the account
  grows or contracts — never fixed lots that silently over-leverage a
  drawdown.
- Broker-aware stop-level validation and automatic adjustment, so orders are
  never rejected for violating a broker's minimum distance.
- Margin pre-check before every order — no position is opened that the
  account cannot safely support.
- Automatic filling-mode detection (IOC / FOK / Return) for clean execution
  across broker types.
- Per-trade anti-gap emergency close: if a session gap or news spike blows
  past the stop, the position is closed on the next tick, capping the damage —
  a particularly important safeguard on an index instrument.
- Daily loss limit with automatic stand-down, and a consecutive-loss cooldown
  that pauses trading after a losing streak instead of doubling into it.

OUR PHILOSOPHY

AnyTradeX is built on one uncompromising principle: if we would not run it on
our own capital, we do not sell it as if we would. This EA is offered free
while we build a verified, public live track record — because a real forward
history earns trust that a polished backtest simply cannot. It is free but not
abandoned - the suite is actively maintained and improved as brokers and
markets evolve, and your feedback shapes the next version.

Our systems are developed and evaluated on real, imported historical tick
data — not the synthetic "every tick" a platform generates on its own — over
the full available history, not a hand-picked window that flatters the
result. We would rather show a trader the honest picture than a convenient
one.

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION

- Symbol:     US Tech 100 (USTEC / US100 / NAS100 — check your broker's name)
- Timeframe:  M15
- Account:    Hedging or netting
- Execution:  Low-spread account; confirm index trading hours with your broker
- First step: Run it on a demo account and observe it for yourself.

IMPORTANT

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit, and no honest one can. Past
behaviour — in simulation or live — does not guarantee future results. It is
an engineering tool for disciplined, rules-based execution, not a money
printer. Trade responsibly and only with capital you can afford to risk.

No martingale. No grid. No hedge. Real risk management.
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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