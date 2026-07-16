ATX Volt Pulse — Trend-Pullback Expert Advisor for the US Tech 100 (M15)





OVERVIEW





ATX Volt Pulse is a trend-pullback Expert Advisor engineered for the US Tech

100 index (listed as USTEC, US100 or NAS100 depending on your broker) on the

M15 timeframe. It is built on a premise that professional discretionary

traders have relied on for decades: the highest-probability entries in a

trending market are not at the breakout, but on the controlled pullback that

follows — the moment price pauses, retraces to value, and resumes.





This is not a black box, and it is not a promise of profit. It is free, and

actively maintained - updated as brokers and markets evolve. It is a

transparent, honestly engineered trading tool that does precisely what it

describes, wrapped in the risk controls a serious trader expects and most

retail products quietly omit.





HOW IT TRADES





ATX Volt Pulse trades only in agreement with the prevailing higher-timeframe

trend. It reads market direction from a long exponential moving average on the

H1 chart: it will look for long entries only while the index is trending up,

and short entries only while it is trending down. It never fights the dominant

move.





Within that trend, the EA waits patiently for a pullback. A valid long setup

requires price to dip into a fast moving-average zone and then close back

above it with a genuine rejection candle — evidence that the retracement has

been absorbed and buyers are stepping back in. Short setups are the exact

mirror. Entry is taken on confirmation, not on hope.





Every position opens with a fixed stop loss placed beyond the pullback

structure, and a defined take profit at a favourable reward-to-risk ratio.

There is no averaging down, no grid of recovery orders, and no hedging. Each

trade stands or falls on its own merit.





THE ATX RISK ENGINE





Every EA in the AnyTradeX suite runs on the same institutional-minded risk

core — the part most retail EAs treat as an afterthought:





- Percent-of-balance position sizing, so risk stays constant as the account

grows or contracts — never fixed lots that silently over-leverage a

drawdown.

- Broker-aware stop-level validation and automatic adjustment, so orders are

never rejected for violating a broker's minimum distance.

- Margin pre-check before every order — no position is opened that the

account cannot safely support.

- Automatic filling-mode detection (IOC / FOK / Return) for clean execution

across broker types.

- Per-trade anti-gap emergency close: if a session gap or news spike blows

past the stop, the position is closed on the next tick, capping the damage —

a particularly important safeguard on an index instrument.

- Daily loss limit with automatic stand-down, and a consecutive-loss cooldown

that pauses trading after a losing streak instead of doubling into it.





OUR PHILOSOPHY





AnyTradeX is built on one uncompromising principle: if we would not run it on

our own capital, we do not sell it as if we would. This EA is offered free

while we build a verified, public live track record — because a real forward

history earns trust that a polished backtest simply cannot. It is free but not

abandoned - the suite is actively maintained and improved as brokers and

markets evolve, and your feedback shapes the next version.





Our systems are developed and evaluated on real, imported historical tick

data — not the synthetic "every tick" a platform generates on its own — over

the full available history, not a hand-picked window that flatters the

result. We would rather show a trader the honest picture than a convenient

one.





RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION





- Symbol: US Tech 100 (USTEC / US100 / NAS100 — check your broker's name)

- Timeframe: M15

- Account: Hedging or netting

- Execution: Low-spread account; confirm index trading hours with your broker

- First step: Run it on a demo account and observe it for yourself.





IMPORTANT





This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit, and no honest one can. Past

behaviour — in simulation or live — does not guarantee future results. It is

an engineering tool for disciplined, rules-based execution, not a money

printer. Trade responsibly and only with capital you can afford to risk.





No martingale. No grid. No hedge. Real risk management.