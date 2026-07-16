ATX Volt Pulse
- Experts
-
Juan Pablo NollaI'm a Systems Architect. I'm passionate about systems, programming, and building things that actually work and solve a real problem — that's the same logic I apply to everything, including trading.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 July 2026
ATX Volt Pulse — Trend-Pullback Expert Advisor for the US Tech 100 (M15)
OVERVIEW
ATX Volt Pulse is a trend-pullback Expert Advisor engineered for the US Tech
100 index (listed as USTEC, US100 or NAS100 depending on your broker) on the
M15 timeframe. It is built on a premise that professional discretionary
traders have relied on for decades: the highest-probability entries in a
trending market are not at the breakout, but on the controlled pullback that
follows — the moment price pauses, retraces to value, and resumes.
This is not a black box, and it is not a promise of profit. It is free, and
actively maintained - updated as brokers and markets evolve. It is a
transparent, honestly engineered trading tool that does precisely what it
describes, wrapped in the risk controls a serious trader expects and most
retail products quietly omit.
HOW IT TRADES
ATX Volt Pulse trades only in agreement with the prevailing higher-timeframe
trend. It reads market direction from a long exponential moving average on the
H1 chart: it will look for long entries only while the index is trending up,
and short entries only while it is trending down. It never fights the dominant
move.
Within that trend, the EA waits patiently for a pullback. A valid long setup
requires price to dip into a fast moving-average zone and then close back
above it with a genuine rejection candle — evidence that the retracement has
been absorbed and buyers are stepping back in. Short setups are the exact
mirror. Entry is taken on confirmation, not on hope.
Every position opens with a fixed stop loss placed beyond the pullback
structure, and a defined take profit at a favourable reward-to-risk ratio.
There is no averaging down, no grid of recovery orders, and no hedging. Each
trade stands or falls on its own merit.
THE ATX RISK ENGINE
Every EA in the AnyTradeX suite runs on the same institutional-minded risk
core — the part most retail EAs treat as an afterthought:
- Percent-of-balance position sizing, so risk stays constant as the account
grows or contracts — never fixed lots that silently over-leverage a
drawdown.
- Broker-aware stop-level validation and automatic adjustment, so orders are
never rejected for violating a broker's minimum distance.
- Margin pre-check before every order — no position is opened that the
account cannot safely support.
- Automatic filling-mode detection (IOC / FOK / Return) for clean execution
across broker types.
- Per-trade anti-gap emergency close: if a session gap or news spike blows
past the stop, the position is closed on the next tick, capping the damage —
a particularly important safeguard on an index instrument.
- Daily loss limit with automatic stand-down, and a consecutive-loss cooldown
that pauses trading after a losing streak instead of doubling into it.
OUR PHILOSOPHY
AnyTradeX is built on one uncompromising principle: if we would not run it on
our own capital, we do not sell it as if we would. This EA is offered free
while we build a verified, public live track record — because a real forward
history earns trust that a polished backtest simply cannot. It is free but not
abandoned - the suite is actively maintained and improved as brokers and
markets evolve, and your feedback shapes the next version.
Our systems are developed and evaluated on real, imported historical tick
data — not the synthetic "every tick" a platform generates on its own — over
the full available history, not a hand-picked window that flatters the
result. We would rather show a trader the honest picture than a convenient
one.
RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION
- Symbol: US Tech 100 (USTEC / US100 / NAS100 — check your broker's name)
- Timeframe: M15
- Account: Hedging or netting
- Execution: Low-spread account; confirm index trading hours with your broker
- First step: Run it on a demo account and observe it for yourself.
IMPORTANT
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit, and no honest one can. Past
behaviour — in simulation or live — does not guarantee future results. It is
an engineering tool for disciplined, rules-based execution, not a money
printer. Trade responsibly and only with capital you can afford to risk.
No martingale. No grid. No hedge. Real risk management.