Gold Reaper X Pro

5
  • Experts
  • Mohd Feroze
    Mohd Feroze

    Mohd Feroze

    • Algorithmic Trading Developer at  Self-Employed
    • India
    • 2047
    5 (3)
    Professional Algorithmic Trading Developer specializing in high-performance Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisors. I design robust, rule-based trading systems for Gold (XAUUSD), combining quantitative strategies, disciplined risk management, and continuous product improvements. Dedicated to delivering
    6 products 1 signal 2 comments
  • Version: 1.32
  • Updated: 30 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

Gold Reaper X PRO

Automated XAUUSD Trading with Trend Confirmation, Recovery Management and Built-In Basket Protection

Gold Reaper X PRO is an automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA combines higher-timeframe trend confirmation with lower-timeframe entry conditions, configurable recovery management, balance-based lot scaling, session controls, cooldown protection and basket-level drawdown management.

Recommended for traders looking for an automated XAUUSD strategy with configurable recovery management, dynamic lot scaling and built-in risk controls.

Version 1.32 improves basket drawdown protection and emergency position closing, adds persistent retry handling for unsuccessful position closures, improves position isolation using both Symbol and Magic Number, improves EA-specific position detection and basket management, clarifies Smart Lot sizing as balance-based lot scaling rather than a risk-per-trade setting, refines recovery and survival-mode handling, adds a dedicated CLOSING status to the live dashboard while a position closure is pending, and includes general stability and risk-management improvements.

Trading Logic

Gold Reaper X PRO uses an H1 EMA trend filter to determine the higher-timeframe market direction. The entry engine then evaluates lower-timeframe Bollinger Band and RSI conditions to identify potential pullback opportunities in the direction permitted by the trend filter.

The EA is designed to be attached to an XAUUSD M5 chart. Trade management is handled automatically through configurable profit trailing, basket drawdown protection, recovery spacing, cooldown periods and optional trading-session controls. When recovery management is enabled, additional positions may be opened according to the configured ATR-based spacing, delay and maximum-layer settings. The recovery lot multiplier is fully configurable.

Trading & Risk Management Features

H1 Trend Filter Uses higher-timeframe EMA confirmation to filter trade direction.
Lower-Timeframe Entry Engine Uses Bollinger Band and RSI conditions to evaluate potential pullback entries.
Basket Drawdown Protection User-configurable basket loss threshold designed to trigger closure of positions managed by the EA when the configured level is reached.
Persistent Close Protection Once a forced basket closure is requested, the EA continues attempting to close its managed positions until closure is confirmed.
Smart Lot Mode Automatically scales the starting lot according to account balance using the configurable BalanceScalePercent parameter, subject to minimum and maximum lot limits.
Recovery Management Supports configurable ATR-based recovery spacing, recovery delay, maximum layers and lot multiplier.
Profit Trailing Basket profit management uses configurable trailing start and trailing step values to manage profitable baskets.
Cooldown System Configurable waiting periods help control how quickly the EA can begin a new trading cycle after a basket is closed.
Friday Auto Close Optional Friday position-closing function designed to reduce weekend exposure.
Session Filter Optional London and New York trading-session controls.
Symbol & Magic Number Isolation Position management filters trades by symbol and Magic Number to help isolate positions belonging to this EA.
Live Dashboard Displays EA status, session information, recovery layers, basket profit, waiting timers and forced-closing status directly on the chart.

Smart Lot Sizing

When SmartLot is enabled, Gold Reaper X PRO can automatically adjust the starting lot as account balance changes. BalanceScalePercent is a balance-scaling parameter and should not be interpreted as a fixed percentage of account capital risked per trade. The EA does not use this value as a conventional Stop Loss-based risk calculation.

Standard and Cent accounts are supported. The EA reads broker symbol specifications and lot limits automatically. When using Smart Lot on a Cent account, test the calculated lot size on a demo Cent account first, or use Fixed Lot mode with a small InitialLot to verify your intended exposure.

Actual trading exposure also depends on market movement, XAUUSD contract specifications, recovery settings, the number of active layers, broker conditions and other configured parameters.

Basket Protection

BasketDD_StopPct controls the EA's basket-level drawdown protection. When the calculated loss of the managed basket reaches the configured threshold relative to the current account balance, the EA requests closure of its managed positions.

Version 1.32 includes persistent closing logic. Once an emergency closure has been triggered, the EA continues attempting to close the relevant positions until the closure is confirmed.

The configured basket threshold is not the same measurement as MetaTrader Strategy Tester's Maximum Relative Equity Drawdown. Strategy Tester drawdown statistics measure historical account equity changes across the complete test.

Recommended Trading Conditions and Installation

Symbol XAUUSD
Recommended Chart M5
Higher-Timeframe Filter H1 EMA
Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread preferred
Account Type Cent accounts supported
Recommended Spread Below 15 points where possible
Minimum Balance $400
Recommended Balance $500 or above

To install: open an XAUUSD M5 chart, attach Gold Reaper X PRO to the chart, enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5, allow the EA to initialize its indicators and dashboard, review the lot-sizing, basket protection, recovery and session parameters, and test your selected configuration before enabling it on a live account.

Important Notes

Default / Reference Risk Settings The reference configuration uses a Basket Drawdown Stop of 20%. This is a configurable basket-management parameter and should be reviewed according to the user's preferred level of risk.
Recovery Trading The EA can open multiple positions when recovery management is enabled. Increasing maximum layers or lot multipliers can significantly increase market exposure and drawdown.
Smart Lot BalanceScalePercent controls balance-based lot scaling. It does not represent a guaranteed percentage of capital risked per trade.
Risk Configuration Review lot size, basket protection, maximum recovery layers, recovery spacing, lot multiplier and other risk parameters before live trading.
Backtesting Perform your own Strategy Tester tests using your broker's historical data, account type, leverage and intended trading settings.
Demo Testing Recommended Testing on a demo account is recommended before using the EA on a live account.
Broker Performance Results can differ between brokers due to spreads, commissions, execution quality, liquidity, server time, contract specifications and price feeds.
Market Conditions Volatility, trends, liquidity and news events can affect trading behavior and performance.
VPS A stable trading environment or VPS is recommended when operating the EA continuously.
User Responsibility Users are responsible for selecting settings appropriate for their account size, broker conditions and acceptable risk level.

Frequently Asked Questions

Supported Symbol XAUUSD.
Does it work on Cent accounts? Yes. Cent accounts are supported. Verify lot sizing on a demo Cent account before live trading.
Recommended Chart M5.
Does the EA use a higher-timeframe trend filter? Yes. H1 EMA confirmation is used.
Does it include basket drawdown protection? Yes. The threshold is configurable.
Does Smart Lot mean a fixed percentage risk per trade? No. BalanceScalePercent controls balance-based lot scaling and is not a conventional Stop Loss-based percentage-risk calculation.
Can cooldown periods be changed? Yes.
Can recovery settings be customized? Yes. Recovery spacing, delay, maximum layers and lot multiplier are configurable.
Can session filtering be disabled? Yes.

Risk Disclosure

Gold Reaper X PRO uses recovery-based trade management and may hold multiple positions when recovery is enabled. Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and losses can occur. Increasing lot size, recovery layers or other exposure-related parameters can increase drawdown and potential losses.

Historical Strategy Tester results are provided for informational and reference purposes only and do not guarantee future performance. Live results may differ due to spreads, slippage, commissions, execution quality, liquidity, broker conditions and changing market behavior.

For installation assistance, parameter configuration, broker compatibility or general product support, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.

Developed by Mohd Feroze — Algorithmic Trading Developer

Reviews 1
idzamm
20
idzamm 2026.07.21 10:49 
 

Good EA support. I have run this on Demo and Live account. Been running this for 1 weeks. It is great. Drawdown level per day is less than 10% I hope that developer can create a setting for $100-300 capital. I have tried few others EA, but their drawdown is 60-80% per day. Thank you to this developer.

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idzamm
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idzamm 2026.07.21 10:49 
 

Good EA support. I have run this on Demo and Live account. Been running this for 1 weeks. It is great. Drawdown level per day is less than 10% I hope that developer can create a setting for $100-300 capital. I have tried few others EA, but their drawdown is 60-80% per day. Thank you to this developer.

Mohd Feroze
2047
Reply from developer Mohd Feroze 2026.07.21 10:52
Thank you very much for your valuable feedback and for taking the time to share your experience with Gold Reaper X Pro. I'm glad to hear the EA has been performing well on both your Demo and Live accounts. I appreciate your suggestion regarding a preset for $100–300 accounts. I'll definitely look into developing and testing a configuration suitable for smaller account sizes in a future update. Thank you again for your support, and I wish you continued success in your trading!
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