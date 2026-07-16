Momentum waves oscillator
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 20
The Momentum Waves Oscillator is an indicator designed for traders who want to declutter their charts. It does not generate "magic" signals; instead, it structures market data to provide an immediate, noise-free reading of momentum and volatility.
This tool transforms price action into an organized visual grid, facilitating rapid and confident decision-making.
Key Features:
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"Snap-to-Grid" Points: Prices are normalized on a scale of -100 to +100 with a step of 5. This eliminates chart "jitter" and makes it clear when the price is stagnant or progressing in distinct steps.
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At-a-Glance Momentum: Points automatically change color based on their position:
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Green: Bullish momentum (above zero).
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Red: Bearish momentum (below zero).
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Integrated 20 SMA: A white line overlays a Simple Moving Average (SMA) of the points, allowing you to confirm the underlying trend without adding extra indicators to your workspace.
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Maximum Readability: The indicator utilizes a -150 to +150 scale to maintain "breathing room" around key levels (100, 0, -100), preventing curves from clustering at the edges of the window.