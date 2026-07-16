Momentum waves oscillator

The Momentum Waves Oscillator is an indicator designed for traders who want to declutter their charts. It does not generate "magic" signals; instead, it structures market data to provide an immediate, noise-free reading of momentum and volatility.

This tool transforms price action into an organized visual grid, facilitating rapid and confident decision-making.

Key Features:

  • "Snap-to-Grid" Points: Prices are normalized on a scale of -100 to +100 with a step of 5. This eliminates chart "jitter" and makes it clear when the price is stagnant or progressing in distinct steps.

  • At-a-Glance Momentum: Points automatically change color based on their position:

    • Green: Bullish momentum (above zero).

    • Red: Bearish momentum (below zero).

  • Integrated 20 SMA: A white line overlays a Simple Moving Average (SMA) of the points, allowing you to confirm the underlying trend without adding extra indicators to your workspace.

  • Maximum Readability: The indicator utilizes a -150 to +150 scale to maintain "breathing room" around key levels (100, 0, -100), preventing curves from clustering at the edges of the window.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
The Ultimate Raw Strength & Currency Flow Analyzer for MetaTrader 5. FOREX FLUX LIQUIDITY is a high-precision dashboard designed to instantly identify where the "smart money" is moving. By scanning up to 28 currency pairs simultaneously, this tool filters out market noise to reveal the true intrinsic strength and current liquidity of every major currency. 1. Reading and Interpretation The interface utilizes a dual-visual system for lightning-fast decision-making: The Power Gauge: Measures the cu
Canal of shizukesa
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
SHIZUKESA Channel – Precision Volatility via Kijun Dynamics The SHIZUKESA Channel (Japanese for "Serenity") is a high-performance technical analysis tool built for traders who demand structural clarity. Unlike standard envelopes or Bollinger Bands that fluctuate with noise, this channel is mathematically rigid : it creates a 100% synchronized clone of the Kijun-Sen to identify objective price deviations. Core Features & Functionality Perfect Clone Structure : The bands do not rely on variable st
Trend series indicator
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
The Trend Series Indicator is a momentum-based tool designed to isolate and quantify the persistence of price cycles. While traditional oscillators like RSI or Stochastics often "flatten" during strong trends, the TSI measures the actual duration of the current market impulse. How It Works The indicator tracks the sequence of consecutive directional closes: Green Bars (Positive): Counts the streak of bullish candles. Each new higher close increments the bar (+1, +2, +3...). Red Bars (Negative):
Schaff trend cycle mt5 hp vision
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
STC Pro-Volume Dynamics: Advanced Momentum & Market Pressure Indicator STC Pro-Volume Dynamics is a high-performance trend cycle indicator developed for MetaTrader 5. Engineered for systematic and discretionary traders who demand precision, it merges the proven Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) algorithm with an integrated visual analysis of execution volumes. The objective of this tool is not to provide "magic" predictions, but to deliver a clear, stable, and statistically actionable reading of price dy
Detrended price oscillator mt5 hp vision
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Trading isn't just about whether the price is going up or down; it's about how it is moving. The DPO is a structural indicator that neutralizes the underlying trend to isolate the market's pure cyclic component. What is the DPO, really? Mathematically, the DPO measures the distance between the current price and its moving average. It doesn't follow direction: It measures speed and acceleration. The "Detrending" concept: By subtracting the trend (the average), the indicator "flattens" the price.
Candle liquidity volume
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Volume Color Candles v1.02   is an MT5 indicator that colors candlesticks based on their direction and relative volume. Bullish candles transition from light green to dark green, bearish candles from light red to dark red, featuring 8 gradient levels per direction (16 individually adjustable colors total). Parameters : 21 inputs including 16 customizable colors, volume average period (20), "high volume only" option, and threshold multiplier (1.2x). The algorithm compares current tick_volume to i
Market sentiment mt5 hp vision
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Why MarketSentiment Pro? Standard indicators only look at a single timeframe, leaving you blind to the bigger picture. Our proprietary algorithm analyzes 4 simultaneous time cycles across 4 different assets on a single screen. This gives you a unique "Eagle Eye" view of the market. Relative Strength Algorithm: Pure mathematical calculation based on the price position within its recent range ( $Position = \frac{Price - Low}{High - Low}$ ). 80% Reliability Target: By waiting for all 4 gauges to
Trail of SMOKE
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Trail of SMOKE v1.0 The Kinetic Footprint of Price. Trail of SMOKE is an advanced momentum indicator that transforms raw volatility into a fluid visual structure. While traditional indicators merely follow price with a lag, Trail of SMOKE projects market energy to identify zones of real acceleration and institutional exhaustion. The Science Behind the "SMOKE" The name isn't just for aesthetics. The indicator functions like an aerodynamic slipstream: Force Projection: It calculates the gap betwee
Lyapunov exponent
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Lyapunov Exponent Indicator for MT5 Measures the rate at which nearby market trajectories diverge over time — a concept from chaos theory applied to price series. What it measures The speed at which two initially close market states diverge. Fast divergence indicates a chaotic/trending regime. Convergence indicates a stable/consolidating regime. Reading the indicator Value near 1 → market in chaotic / trending regime Value near 0 → market in stable / ranging regime White line : Lyapunov exponent
Asymmetry lnp
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
ASYMMETRY OF LOSSES & PROFITS — MT5 Indicator The concept Most traders know their loss in %. Few know how much they need to gain to get back to breakeven. This is the mathematical asymmetry of markets: losing 50% doesn't require +50% to recover — it requires +100% . The bigger the loss, the more disproportionate the recovery effort. Loss Required gain to recover -10% +11.1% -25% +33.3% -50% +100% -75% +300% -90% +900% This indicator makes that number visible, continuously, directly on your MT5 c
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