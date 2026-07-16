TrendSync Heikin Ashi Confluence

TrendSync Heikin Ashi — Trend, Structure & Confluence in One Indicator

A color change is not a signal. Most Heikin Ashi tools flip color and call it a trade. TrendSync Heikin Ashi is built on a different idea: a signal only appears when short-term context, long-term structure and a genuine point of interest all line up. The result is a clean, low-noise chart that shows you where a setup forms, where your stop belongs, and when momentum is fading — without the clutter of generic arrows.

TrendSync draws a smoothed "crystal" Heikin Ashi candle series and, on top of it, an automatic trade framework: a badge-style entry, a structural stop-loss guide line, and an exhaustion alert for managing the exit. Everything is a visual reference to support your decision — never an instruction to act.

What it does

Double-smoothed Heikin Ashi trend The classic Heikin Ashi calculation is smoothed twice — an EMA pass on the raw price before the HA math, and a light EMA polish on the HA open/close afterwards. The outcome is a crystal-clean trend candle with far less flip-flopping, so the color read is genuinely reliable.

Structure / Break-of-Structure filter (long-term bias) The indicator continuously tracks swing highs and swing lows (fractal-based). It only trusts a move once price actually breaks the last swing level — a real Break of Structure — flipping the internal bias to bullish or bearish. This is the "reversal structure" layer that keeps you out of noise.

POI confluence zone (short-term context) A pullback band built from an EMA plus an ATR envelope marks the market's short-term point of interest. A signal requires that price recently tagged this zone — confirming the entry happens at value, not chasing a candle in mid-air.

Badge-style entries — not generic arrows When all three conditions agree, TrendSync prints a clean BUY / SELL badge with the entry price, connected to the candle by a thin line. No cluttered arrow spam: a built-in cooldown prevents duplicate signals firing bar after bar.

Automatic Stop-Loss guide line Every signal draws a dashed SL line with its price, placed at the structural swing that defined the setup (below the higher-low for buys, above the lower-high for sells) plus an ATR cushion so normal noise doesn't clip it. It is a logical invalidation reference — position size and final stop remain your call.

Exhaustion detector (exit management) While a signal trade is active, TrendSync watches for fading momentum: several consecutive Heikin Ashi candles shrinking versus their recent peak, confirmed by either overextension from the EMA (in ATR terms) or a rejection wick against the trend. When it lines up, a dotted EXHAUSTION marker appears. It flags a probable slow-down, giving you the choice to take profit, tighten the stop, or simply trust your SL. It is a heads-up, not a command — sudden, gap-like reversals with no deceleration phase are, by nature, not caught in time.

Clean chart mode On attach, the indicator can auto-hide the platform's native candles so only its own display is on screen — zero visual clutter. It restores your original chart colors when removed.

Built-in alerts Get a popup alert the moment a new confluence signal closes, so you don't have to watch every tick.

Recommended use

TrendSync Heikin Ashi works on any symbol and timeframe. Do not trade the color change alone. Use the full picture: short-term context (HA color) + long-term reversal structure (BOS) + the break of the swing/POI for confluence. Combine the entry badge, the SL guide and the exhaustion flag as a complete framework, and always apply your own risk management.

Key inputs

  • Heikin Ashi smoothing (pre-smooth and post-smooth periods)
  • Market structure (swing sensitivity, BOS lookback)
  • POI zone (EMA period, ATR period and multiplier, validity window)
  • Signals (minimum bars between signals, alerts on/off, colors)
  • Entry / SL guide lines (colors, font sizes, line length, history limit)
  • Exhaustion detection (minimum bars, shrink streak, ATR/wick thresholds)
  • Chart appearance (auto-hide native bars on/off)

Important note

This is a technical analysis tool, not financial advice and not an automated trading system. It does not open, modify or close trades. All levels shown — entry, stop-loss and exhaustion — are visual references to support your own analysis and decisions. Past performance and historical chart examples do not guarantee future results.


Recommended products
Heiken Ashi MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The   Heikin Ashi indicator   is our version of the Heikin Ashi chart. Unlike competitor products, this indicator offers extensive options for calculating Heikin Ashi candles. In addition, it can be displayed as a classic or smoothed version. The indicator can calculate Heikin Ashi with moving average by four methods: SMA  - Simple Moving Average SMMA  - Smoothed Moving Average EMA  - Exponential Moving Average LWMA  - Linear Weighted Moving Average Main features The indicator shows Heikin As
FREE
Bollinger Bands Max Free MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (2)
Indicators
A flexible BB indicator You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from: SMA - SMMA - EMA - LWMA - ADAPTIVE - FRACTAL ADAPTIVE - DEMA - TEMA - VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC You now also have 2 standard deviation levels. A more featured version is available with 5 deviation levels, color gradients to lines and filling as well as candles, with full alerts too: Bollinger Bands Max MT5 Options: - MTF - 9 choices of MA to base the BB off -  2 adjustabl
FREE
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
5 (1)
Indicators
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper Overview MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on a modified Heiken Ashi methodology with closed-bar smoothing. The indicator is designed to display trend direction through color-coded candles while reducing sensitivity to short-term market fluctuations. All calculations are performed using completed candles, allowing historical values to remain fixed after bar close. Features • Modified Heiken Ashi calculation • Closed-bar processing • Color-code
FREE
ADX Histogram Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
The   ADX  Histogram   is a modern and visual upgrade of the classic   Average Directional Index (ADX) . It transforms the standard ADX and DI+ / DI– values into a   color-coded histogram , making trend analysis much clearer and faster.  Key Features: Histogram with four states :  Blue = Normal Buy Trend Green = Strong Buy Trend  Orange = Normal Sell Trend  Red = Strong Sell Trend Automatic strength detection : uses the ADX line to separate “normal” vs. “strong” signals.  Fully customizable: ADX
FREE
Hull Moving Average MT5
Maestri Investment Group Ltd.
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Adaptive Hull MA Pro – Trend & Momentum Filter We value your feedback and believe that your experience with the Hull Moving Average (HMA) is essential to us and other traders. Help us continue to improve and refine our product by sharing your thoughts and insights through a review! The Hull Moving Average (HMA) Indicator – Your Key to Smoother Trends and Profitable Trades! Are you tired of lagging and choppy moving averages that hinder your ability to spot profitable trading opportunities? Loo
FREE
Trend Rider OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
This is an indicator to assist a trader on trend detection of any market. This indicator is made up of a blend of moving averages for trend detection. I know no indicator is 100% accurate , but this might help you. I'm giving it for free and also , there are important settings on the last screenshot. This indicator should be on a separate window after you set it up on the chart.
FREE
Trend follow by volume verification
OTAVIO AGUIAR CAMPOS Aguiar
Indicators
O Indicador valida a força da tendência utilizando o volume negociado. Os candles são mostrados na cor verde indicando força compradora e cor vermelha na força vendedora. O movimento é encerrado pelo SAR parabólico. Vantagens: Filtra distorções de preço sem volume financeiro; Filtra consolidações e movimentos laterais; Filtra divergências de volume pelo indicador Money Flow. Desvantagens: Não filtra todos os falsos rompimentos, visto que rompimentos importantes geram altos volumes financeiros; N
FREE
Tabajara V5
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.84 (37)
Indicators
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
FREE
Smoothed Heiken Ashi
SASA MIJIN
4.71 (21)
Indicators
This is Heiken Ashi smoothed version, where you can choose on what type smoothness you want to make your strategy base. You can choose between EMA or MA, on the period you want. And you can choose colors. Definition:  The Heikin-Ashi technique averages price data to create a Japanese candlestick chart that filters out market noise. Heikin-Ashi charts, developed by Munehisa Homma in the 1700s, share some characteristics with standard candlestick charts but differ based on the values used to cre
FREE
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
Water Mark Symbol
Nhat Vy Vu
Indicators
Chỉ báo Watermark là một công cụ trực quan thường được sử dụng để lưu trữ các ký hiệu giao dịch và khung thời gian. Các tính năng chính trên chỉ báo: Tạo nhãn dán ký hiệu giao dịch tạo nhãn dán khung thời gian giao dịch Cố định vị trí theo chart giá Chỉ báo không tác động đến các tín hiệu giao dịch của nhà đầu tư. Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề vui lòng phản hồi lại để chúng tôi có thể cải thiện sản phẩm.
FREE
Pure View
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Pure View " indicator is designed to quickly display and hide indicators on the chart. Description 1. Currently Pure View works with Stochastic, MACD, RSI indicators 2. Displaying and hiding indicators occurs using hot keys 3. The key combination Shift + C will display or hide the "Stochastic" indicator on the chart 4. The key combination Shift + V will display or hide the "RSI" indicator on the chart 5. The key combination Shift + B will display or hide the "MACD" indicator on the chart A
FREE
Period separators
Mykola Demko
5 (7)
Indicators
The Period separators indicator separates time periods, specified by user. It supports all timeframes, greater or aliquot to current timeframe. In case of the incorect timeframe, the indicator modifies it to closest correct value. Additional bonus - the separation of non-standard time periods - MOON, MOON/2, MOON/4 (moon phases). The separators are plotted using the indicator's buffers. The indicator uses one graphic object for information about the progress and current bar properties. The graph
FREE
XbigCandleFibo
Alex Sandro Aparecido
Indicators
This indicator marks the 50% mark of each candle. It will help you make profitable scalping trades. If the next candle opens above the 50% mark of the previous candle, you should open a BUY position, and if the next candle opens below the 50% mark of the previous candle, you should open a SELL position. This strategy is very profitable. To make the most of it, keep an eye on the candle contexts on the left. Good luck!
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Didi Index Nuvem
SMART2TRADER SOLUCOES DE SOFTWARES INTELIGENTES LTDA
Indicators
Developed by smart2trader.com The Didi Index Nuvem Indicator is an indicator based on the original Didi Aguiar (Didi Index) indicator, featuring two visualization methods for the moving averages: as a cloud or as lines (original). This customization offers a new way to visualize the moving average crossovers in the Didi Index indicator. About the Didi Index Indicator The Didi Index Indicator , created by Brazilian trader Didi Aguiar, is a technical analysis tool based on the crossover of three
FREE
Bollinger Bands B
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.5 (6)
Indicators
John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that. SETTINGS Bollinger Bands period of analysis Standard Deviation multiplier Shift Price type to be analyzed If you like
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Spread Times Histogram And Stats
Nik Andersen
Indicators
Spread Times Histogram and Stats is a spread monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 5. It plots a real-time color-coded histogram of broker spread, tracks a rolling 24-hour average, and fires smart alerts when spread exceeds a configurable dynamic threshold. Key Features - Color-coded histogram: green when spread tightens, red when it widens - Rolling 24-hour average line for ongoing context - Session statistics: minimum, maximum, and average spread for the current session - Smart alert system: f
FREE
Candlestick countdown timer
Paballo Justice Tsoako
Utilities
Candle Countdown Timer - Optimized Edition Overview Candle Countdown Timer is a lightweight, high-performance indicator that displays the exact time remaining until the current candle closes. Designed with efficiency as a top priority, this indicator provides traders with essential timing information without consuming unnecessary system resources. Whether you're a scalper watching every second on M1 charts, a day trader timing entries on H1, or a swing trader monitoring daily candles, this i
FREE
GDS Renko ATR
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko ATR - ATR-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko ATR is a free ATR-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study Renko movement using a volatility-adaptive brick size based on Average True Range. The purpose of this tool is to provide a flexible Renko chart foundation for manual market analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. Why ATR Renko Matter
FREE
Pin Bar Detector 382
Renato Lulic
Indicators
Free for now, price is going to be 30 USD at Jan 1. 2025. Features: Pin Bar Detection : The indicator is designed to identify bullish and bearish pin bars based on specific criteria, including the relative size of the candle’s body and shadow, as well as the position of the candle's body in relation to the 38.2% Fibonacci level. Customizable Labels : Custom text is displayed above each identified bullish or bearish pin bar, such as "[38.2]" for bullish and "[-38.2]" for bearish, helping traders
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Positions Risk Analyzer
Jacobus Nicolaas Van Staden
Utilities
Positions Risk Analyzer Utility The Trade Analyzer is a powerful tool designed for real-time monitoring of your trading performance directly on the chart. It provides insights into: Total Open Positions : Number of active trades. Potential Profit (TP) : Estimated profit if all Take Profits are hit. Potential Loss (SL) : Maximum potential loss if all Stop Losses are triggered. Floating Profit/Loss : Real-time net profit or loss of all open trades. This utility dynamically updates its calculation
FREE
EKIT Trend Compass
Eklon Eleuterio De Sousa
Indicators
Know the trend before you trade it. EKIT Trend Compass is a clean, free dashboard that reads the trend  direction on multiple timeframes at once (M15, H1, H4, D1) for  whatever symbol your chart is on. One glance tells you whether the  higher timeframes agree — and gives you a simple overall bias. No repainting. Ever. Every timeframe is read on closed bars only. The compass never  redraws its history to look better after the fact — what it shows  is real. On your chart: - Per-timeframe trend
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator Free
Anton Nel
4.73 (11)
Indicators
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator automatically draws the boxes for daily support and resistance breakouts. It helps the user identifying whether to buy or sell. It comes with an alert that will sound whenever a new signal appears. It also features an email facility. Your email address and SMTP Server settings should be specified in the settings window of the "Mailbox" tab in your MetaTrader 5. Blue arrow up = Buy. Red arrow down = Sell. You can use one of my Trailing Stop products that automatical
FREE
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
FREE
Phoenix Delta Volume
Nigel Nii Darku Narnor Darko
Indicators
This is the Phoenix Institutional SMC Dashboard (Emerald-Teal Edition). It is engineered to provide retail traders with the same "Volume-at-Price" clarity used by institutional desks. Below is a full breakdown of the benefits, the high-confluence logic for entries, and how to manage your trades using the current visual engine. Strategic Benefits to the User Sentiment over Price: Most indicators only look at where the price is. This dashboard tells you how much effort (Volume Delta) was required
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
TrendSync Sessions Trade the Right Hours
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
Indicators
Session boxes with automatic GMT offset & DST, a global world-clock panel, and a personal Trading Window that alerts you the second a trade slips outside your plan. Set it once — never adjust for daylight saving again. TrendSync Sessions — Trade the Right Hours, on Any Broker Every session indicator dies twice a year: daylight saving changes, the boxes shift, and you are left re-entering GMT offsets by hand. TrendSync Sessions was built to end that. Sessions are defined in each exchange's LOCA
FREE
TrendSync Risk Calculator
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
Indicators
Stop guessing your lot size. Risk the same amount on every trade. Most traders blow accounts not because of bad entries, but because of inconsistent position sizing: fixed lots with variable stops means every trade risks a different — and unknown — amount of money. TrendSync Risk Calculator solves this in one drag. How it works Attach the indicator. It automatically anchors three draggable lines at the current price: Entry , SL at N×ATR and TP at your chosen R:R . Drag any line — or type a new A
FREE
TrendSync MTF Dashboard
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
Utilities
Trend direction of up to 10 timeframes of your choice, in one panel — non-repainting, with configurable sync alerts. 100% free. TrendSync MTF Dashboard shows you the trend direction of up to 10 timeframes of your choice — from M1 to MN1 — in a single clean panel on your chart, so you always know whether the timeframes agree before you take a trade. Trading against the higher timeframe is one of the most common (and most expensive) mistakes in manual trading. This dashboard makes multi-timeframe
FREE
TrendSync MACD Pro
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
Indicators
TrendSync MACD Pro Earlier, cleaner MACD crossovers — synchronized with the higher-timeframe trend, non-repainting, with a full alert system. For MetaTrader 5. Overview The classic MACD is a great momentum tool, but it lags — its crossovers often arrive after the move has already started. TrendSync MACD Pro rebuilds the MACD with a zero-lag smoothing technique, so crossovers are earlier and cleaner, and then synchronizes them with the higher-timeframe trend — the decision layer most traders actu
Grid Manager Manual Multi Order
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
Utilities
Grid Manager — Manual Multi-Basket Grid Assistant for MT5 Grid Manager is a hands-on control panel for building and managing grid "baskets" directly on your chart. You decide the direction and the moment; the tool opens the grid, manages every leg, and protects the position with money-based risk controls, on-chart breakeven/SL/TP lines, and one-click actions. It is an execution and management assistant — fast, visual, and fully under your control. What it is — and what it is not Grid Manager is
TrendSync MACD Pro EA
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
Experts
TrendSync MACD Pro EA Multi-timeframe Zero Lag MACD trend-following Expert Advisor — transparent logic, no black box, with a full suite of built-in risk controls. Overview TrendSync MACD Pro EA is a rule-based trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It trades crossovers of a Zero Lag MACD on a fast signal timeframe, but only in the direction confirmed by a higher timeframe trend — so entries are aligned with the dominant move instead of fighting it. Every rule is transparent and fully c
TrendSync Assistant Prop Firm Guardian Trade Panel
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
Utilities
TrendSync Assistant — Prop Firm Guardian + Trade Panel ======================================================== Most prop firm challenges do not die from a bad strategy. They die from ONE bad day — a losing streak, a news spike, a moment of revenge trading that crosses the daily loss line. Once equity touches the limit, the account is gone, no matter how good the previous weeks were. TrendSync Assistant is an on-chart trade panel with an account-level risk guardian built specifically around p
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review