TrendSync Heikin Ashi Confluence

TrendSync Heikin Ashi — Trend, Structure & Confluence in One Indicator

A color change is not a signal. Most Heikin Ashi tools flip color and call it a trade. TrendSync Heikin Ashi is built on a different idea: a signal only appears when short-term context, long-term structure and a genuine point of interest all line up. The result is a clean, low-noise chart that shows you where a setup forms, where your stop belongs, and when momentum is fading — without the clutter of generic arrows.

TrendSync draws a smoothed "crystal" Heikin Ashi candle series and, on top of it, an automatic trade framework: a badge-style entry, a structural stop-loss guide line, and an exhaustion alert for managing the exit. Everything is a visual reference to support your decision — never an instruction to act.

What it does

Double-smoothed Heikin Ashi trend The classic Heikin Ashi calculation is smoothed twice — an EMA pass on the raw price before the HA math, and a light EMA polish on the HA open/close afterwards. The outcome is a crystal-clean trend candle with far less flip-flopping, so the color read is genuinely reliable.

Structure / Break-of-Structure filter (long-term bias) The indicator continuously tracks swing highs and swing lows (fractal-based). It only trusts a move once price actually breaks the last swing level — a real Break of Structure — flipping the internal bias to bullish or bearish. This is the "reversal structure" layer that keeps you out of noise.

POI confluence zone (short-term context) A pullback band built from an EMA plus an ATR envelope marks the market's short-term point of interest. A signal requires that price recently tagged this zone — confirming the entry happens at value, not chasing a candle in mid-air.

Badge-style entries — not generic arrows When all three conditions agree, TrendSync prints a clean BUY / SELL badge with the entry price, connected to the candle by a thin line. No cluttered arrow spam: a built-in cooldown prevents duplicate signals firing bar after bar.

Automatic Stop-Loss guide line Every signal draws a dashed SL line with its price, placed at the structural swing that defined the setup (below the higher-low for buys, above the lower-high for sells) plus an ATR cushion so normal noise doesn't clip it. It is a logical invalidation reference — position size and final stop remain your call.

Exhaustion detector (exit management) While a signal trade is active, TrendSync watches for fading momentum: several consecutive Heikin Ashi candles shrinking versus their recent peak, confirmed by either overextension from the EMA (in ATR terms) or a rejection wick against the trend. When it lines up, a dotted EXHAUSTION marker appears. It flags a probable slow-down, giving you the choice to take profit, tighten the stop, or simply trust your SL. It is a heads-up, not a command — sudden, gap-like reversals with no deceleration phase are, by nature, not caught in time.

Clean chart mode On attach, the indicator can auto-hide the platform's native candles so only its own display is on screen — zero visual clutter. It restores your original chart colors when removed.

Built-in alerts Get a popup alert the moment a new confluence signal closes, so you don't have to watch every tick.

Recommended use

TrendSync Heikin Ashi works on any symbol and timeframe. Do not trade the color change alone. Use the full picture: short-term context (HA color) + long-term reversal structure (BOS) + the break of the swing/POI for confluence. Combine the entry badge, the SL guide and the exhaustion flag as a complete framework, and always apply your own risk management.

Key inputs

  • Heikin Ashi smoothing (pre-smooth and post-smooth periods)
  • Market structure (swing sensitivity, BOS lookback)
  • POI zone (EMA period, ATR period and multiplier, validity window)
  • Signals (minimum bars between signals, alerts on/off, colors)
  • Entry / SL guide lines (colors, font sizes, line length, history limit)
  • Exhaustion detection (minimum bars, shrink streak, ATR/wick thresholds)
  • Chart appearance (auto-hide native bars on/off)

Important note

This is a technical analysis tool, not financial advice and not an automated trading system. It does not open, modify or close trades. All levels shown — entry, stop-loss and exhaustion — are visual references to support your own analysis and decisions. Past performance and historical chart examples do not guarantee future results.


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4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
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1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
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Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
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5 (12)
Индикаторы
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Btmm state engine pro
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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