Smoothed Heiken Ashi

This is Heiken Ashi smoothed version, where you can choose on what type smoothness you want to make your strategy base. You can choose between EMA or MA, on the period you want. And you can choose colors.





Definition:



The Heikin-Ashi technique averages price data to create a Japanese candlestick chart that filters out market noise. Heikin-Ashi charts, developed by Munehisa Homma in the 1700s, share some characteristics with standard candlestick charts but differ based on the values used to create each candle. Instead of using the open, high, low, and close like standard candlestick charts, the Heikin-Ashi technique uses a modified formula based on two-period averages. This gives the chart a smoother appearance, making it easier to spots trends and reversals, but also obscures gaps and some price data.